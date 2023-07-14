Home
date 2023-07-14
Vitals

YTD Return

26.7%

1 yr return

30.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.3
$23.89
$32.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EQOP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Nygren

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. Equity securities may include exchange-traded common stocks and exchange-traded preferred stocks. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund’s approach to equity investing combines the styles of two subadvisers in selecting securities for each of the Fund’s segments. The segments and their subadvisers are listed below. 
Harris Associates - Large Cap Value segment - Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Value segment of the Fund managed by Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”) will invest primarily in the exchange-traded common stocks of larger-capitalization companies that Harris Associates believes are trading at a substantial discount to the company’s “intrinsic value.” By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives. Harris Associates usually sells a security when the price approaches its estimated value and monitors each holding and adjusts its price targets as warranted to reflect changes in the issuer’s fundamentals.  In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or foreign issuer for the Harris Associates – Large Cap Value segment, Harris Associates considers various factors, including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. 
Loomis Sayles - All Cap Growth segment - Under normal circumstances, the All Cap Growth segment of the Fund, managed by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (“Loomis Sayles”), will invest primarily in exchange-traded equity securities, including exchange-traded common stocks and exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). This segment may invest in companies of any size. The segment normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The segment’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management that emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The segment’s portfolio manager aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be). The segment will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the portfolio manager believes the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate.  Although certain equity securities purchased by the Loomis Sayles – All Cap Growth segment of the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, Loomis Sayles does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States. 
Subject to the allocation policy adopted by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, Natixis Advisors generally allocates capital invested in the Fund equally (i.e., 50%) between its two segments. Under the allocation policy, Natixis Advisors may also allocate capital away from or towards each segment from time to time and may reallocate capital between the segments. Each subadviser manages its segment of the Fund’s assets in accordance with its distinct investment style and strategy. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”—and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively-managed and does not intend to track an index. 
EQOP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.7% -14.3% 36.7% 0.83%
1 Yr 30.8% -34.8% 38.6% 0.23%
3 Yr 0.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 85.61%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 72.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 81.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.53%
2021 11.6% -20.5% 152.6% 18.85%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.5% -20.5% 36.7% 97.66%
1 Yr -9.9% -34.8% 40.3% 97.81%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQOP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.61%
2021 11.6% -20.5% 152.6% 19.39%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

EQOP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQOP Category Low Category High EQOP % Rank
Net Assets 10.3 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 98.34%
Number of Holdings 68 2 4154 67.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.98 M 288 K 270 B 98.19%
Weighting of Top 10 29.32% 1.8% 106.2% 60.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 5.06%
  2. Alphabet Inc 4.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.21%
  4. Oracle Corp 4.21%
  5. Salesforce Inc 3.15%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.11%
  7. Netflix Inc 2.92%
  8. KKR Co Inc 2.79%
  9. Workday Inc 2.73%
  10. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQOP % Rank
Stocks 		96.47% 0.00% 130.24% 85.13%
Cash 		3.54% -102.29% 100.00% 11.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 94.49%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 93.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 94.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 93.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQOP % Rank
Financial Services 		25.27% 0.00% 55.59% 2.60%
Technology 		15.59% 0.00% 48.94% 89.05%
Communication Services 		15.30% 0.00% 27.94% 3.68%
Healthcare 		13.64% 0.00% 60.70% 72.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.29% 0.00% 30.33% 57.89%
Energy 		8.35% 0.00% 41.64% 4.21%
Consumer Defense 		7.06% 0.00% 47.71% 40.35%
Industrials 		4.50% 0.00% 29.90% 97.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 99.31%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 99.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 99.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQOP % Rank
US 		91.60% 0.00% 127.77% 75.40%
Non US 		4.87% 0.00% 32.38% 27.77%

EQOP - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 49.27% 47.22%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EQOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EQOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQOP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 496.00% 39.48%

EQOP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQOP Category Low Category High EQOP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.36% 0.00% 23.92% 36.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQOP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQOP Category Low Category High EQOP % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -54.00% 6.06% 84.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQOP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EQOP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Nygren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Michael Nicolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).

Michael Mangan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

M. Colin Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

