Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF

EQLS | ETF

$23.90

$5.4 M

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$23.90
$25.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EQLS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in total return swaps that provide the returns, long or short, of a basket of common stocks. The companies in the swap basket are selected using a third-party, multi-factor quantitative ranking system based on machine learning. The ranking system seeks to identify the factors that are driving both positive and negative returns and classify securities based on forward-looking return expectations. The ranking system considers over 500 fundamental factors. The adviser selects securities based on analyses from the third-party research provider and aims to include the names of approximately 200 stocks with the best expected returns in the long basket and the names of approximately 200 stocks with lowest expected returns in the short basket. Machine learning is a form of computer program that analyses raw data and detects patterns and translates those patterns into mathematical formulas that can be used to forecast security prices.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include investments that provide long or short exposure to equity securities, including total return swaps, and equity futures contracts. The direct and indirect equity investments are primarily U.S. companies but may include companies from both emerging and developed foreign markets and may include companies of any market capitalization. The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-equivalents (money market funds) or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for the swaps and futures.

A market neutral strategy is one that seeks to provide profits during both rising and falling markets. The total return swaps provide the Fund equity exposure of approximately 200% long the stocks of companies exhibiting positive performance factors, and 200% short the stocks of companies exhibiting negative performance factors. The 200% long and short positions are not direct hedges and the adviser constructs the portfolio in a manner that it believes will achieve a market neutral result. Ordinary gains on swaps are generally considered income to the Fund, contribute to the income component of the Fund’s investment objective and are considered absolute positive returns. Other investments that contribute to income include treasuries and income-generating collateral.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio monthly based on the third- party ranking system, may rebalance more frequently to reduce industry or company specific concentration or other risks, and may tactically shift the Fund’s net long/short exposure to equity markets based on its proprietary research. The Fund is “market neutral” because of the equal notional exposure on the long and short side when the Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced.

Read More

EQLS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQLS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EQLS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQLS Category Low Category High EQLS % Rank
Net Assets 5.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQLS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EQLS - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EQLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EQLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQLS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EQLS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQLS Category Low Category High EQLS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQLS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQLS Category Low Category High EQLS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQLS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EQLS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

