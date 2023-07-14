The Fund invests primarily in total return swaps that provide the returns, long or short, of a basket of common stocks. The companies in the swap basket are selected using a third-party, multi-factor quantitative ranking system based on machine learning. The ranking system seeks to identify the factors that are driving both positive and negative returns and classify securities based on forward-looking return expectations. The ranking system considers over 500 fundamental factors. The adviser selects securities based on analyses from the third-party research provider and aims to include the names of approximately 200 stocks with the best expected returns in the long basket and the names of approximately 200 stocks with lowest expected returns in the short basket. Machine learning is a form of computer program that analyses raw data and detects patterns and translates those patterns into mathematical formulas that can be used to forecast security prices.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities include investments that provide long or short exposure to equity securities, including total return swaps, and equity futures contracts. The direct and indirect equity investments are primarily U.S. companies but may include companies from both emerging and developed foreign markets and may include companies of any market capitalization. The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-equivalents (money market funds) or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for the swaps and futures.

A market neutral strategy is one that seeks to provide profits during both rising and falling markets. The total return swaps provide the Fund equity exposure of approximately 200% long the stocks of companies exhibiting positive performance factors, and 200% short the stocks of companies exhibiting negative performance factors. The 200% long and short positions are not direct hedges and the adviser constructs the portfolio in a manner that it believes will achieve a market neutral result. Ordinary gains on swaps are generally considered income to the Fund, contribute to the income component of the Fund’s investment objective and are considered absolute positive returns. Other investments that contribute to income include treasuries and income-generating collateral.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio monthly based on the third- party ranking system, may rebalance more frequently to reduce industry or company specific concentration or other risks, and may tactically shift the Fund’s net long/short exposure to equity markets based on its proprietary research. The Fund is “market neutral” because of the equal notional exposure on the long and short side when the Fund’s portfolio is rebalanced.