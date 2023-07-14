The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is an index of ETFs comprised of all active Select Sector SPDR® ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These are the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund (each, an “Underlying Sector ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying Sector ETFs”). In order to track the Underlying Index, the Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 90% of its total assets in the shares of the Underlying Sector ETFs. The Underlying Index is designed to track performance of the equally weighted Underlying Sector ETFs. Accordingly, the Underlying Index is rebalanced to an equal weighting quarterly during the months of March, June, September, and December.

Each Underlying Sector ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular sector or group of industries. The objective of each Underlying Sector ETF is to track its respective underlying sector index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector index. Together, the eleven Underlying Sector ETFs represent the Underlying Index as a whole.