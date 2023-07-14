Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.8%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
Net Assets
$294 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.0%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is an index of ETFs comprised of all active Select Sector SPDR® ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These are the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund (each, an “Underlying Sector ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying Sector ETFs”). In order to track the Underlying Index, the Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 90% of its total assets in the shares of the Underlying Sector ETFs. The Underlying Index is designed to track performance of the equally weighted Underlying Sector ETFs. Accordingly, the Underlying Index is rebalanced to an equal weighting quarterly during the months of March, June, September, and December.
Each Underlying Sector ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular sector or group of industries. The objective of each Underlying Sector ETF is to track its respective underlying sector index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector index. Together, the eleven Underlying Sector ETFs represent the Underlying Index as a whole.
|Period
|EQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|76.52%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|33.66%
|3 Yr
|13.9%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.27%
|5 Yr
|10.5%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|6.61%
|10 Yr
|10.8%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|4.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|EQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|3.42%
|2021
|13.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|3.34%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.46%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|23.96%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|10.52%
|Period
|EQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|89.61%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|75.24%
|3 Yr
|16.2%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.49%
|5 Yr
|12.4%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|5.30%
|10 Yr
|13.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|4.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|EQL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|3.50%
|2021
|13.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|3.34%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.38%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|24.22%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|33.07%
|EQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQL % Rank
|Net Assets
|294 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|71.01%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|4154
|98.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|216 M
|288 K
|270 B
|59.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.00%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|1.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQL % Rank
|Stocks
|99.93%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|12.19%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|86.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|52.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|52.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|49.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|49.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQL % Rank
|Energy
|11.06%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|2.44%
|Utilities
|9.91%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|1.30%
|Consumer Defense
|9.76%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|14.12%
|Financial Services
|9.32%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|94.05%
|Healthcare
|9.27%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|92.90%
|Real Estate
|8.83%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|0.76%
|Industrials
|8.77%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|55.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.64%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|78.70%
|Basic Materials
|8.35%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|3.44%
|Communication Services
|8.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|52.82%
|Technology
|7.76%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|95.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQL % Rank
|US
|97.77%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|36.34%
|Non US
|2.16%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|47.33%
|EQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|75.69%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EQL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|4.45%
|EQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.69%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|1.05%
|EQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|1.61%
|EQL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.721
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.539
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.595
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.636
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.479
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.415
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.486
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.906
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
