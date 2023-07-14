Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
Alps Equal Sector Weight ETF

EQL | ETF

$105.74

$294 M

1.69%

$1.79

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

Net Assets

$294 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$106.2
$88.15
$106.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Alps Equal Sector Weight ETF

EQL | ETF

$105.74

$294 M

1.69%

$1.79

0.47%

EQL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alps Equal Sector Weight ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    2275000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is an index of ETFs comprised of all active Select Sector SPDR® ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These are the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund (each, an “Underlying Sector ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying Sector ETFs”). In order to track the Underlying Index, the Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 90% of its total assets in the shares of the Underlying Sector ETFs. The Underlying Index is designed to track performance of the equally weighted Underlying Sector ETFs. Accordingly, the Underlying Index is rebalanced to an equal weighting quarterly during the months of March, June, September, and December.

Each Underlying Sector ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular sector or group of industries. The objective of each Underlying Sector ETF is to track its respective underlying sector index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector index. Together, the eleven Underlying Sector ETFs represent the Underlying Index as a whole.

Read More

EQL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -14.3% 36.7% 76.52%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.8% 38.6% 33.66%
3 Yr 13.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.27%
5 Yr 10.5%* -30.4% 97.2% 6.61%
10 Yr 10.8%* -18.7% 37.4% 4.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -56.3% 28.9% 3.42%
2021 13.7% -20.5% 152.6% 3.34%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.46%
2019 6.3% -8.3% 8.9% 23.96%
2018 -1.3% -13.5% 12.6% 10.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.5% -20.5% 36.7% 89.61%
1 Yr 5.2% -34.8% 40.3% 75.24%
3 Yr 16.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.49%
5 Yr 12.4%* -29.7% 97.2% 5.30%
10 Yr 13.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 4.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -56.3% 28.9% 3.50%
2021 13.7% -20.5% 152.6% 3.34%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 55.38%
2019 6.3% -8.3% 8.9% 24.22%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.6% 33.07%

EQL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQL Category Low Category High EQL % Rank
Net Assets 294 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 71.01%
Number of Holdings 12 2 4154 98.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 216 M 288 K 270 B 59.74%
Weighting of Top 10 92.00% 1.8% 106.2% 1.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.92%
  2. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.68%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.54%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.44%
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.22%
  6. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.17%
  7. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.07%
  8. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 8.84%
  9. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 8.57%
  10. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund 8.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQL % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 0.00% 130.24% 12.19%
Cash 		0.07% -102.29% 100.00% 86.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 52.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 52.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 49.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 49.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQL % Rank
Energy 		11.06% 0.00% 41.64% 2.44%
Utilities 		9.91% 0.00% 20.91% 1.30%
Consumer Defense 		9.76% 0.00% 47.71% 14.12%
Financial Services 		9.32% 0.00% 55.59% 94.05%
Healthcare 		9.27% 0.00% 60.70% 92.90%
Real Estate 		8.83% 0.00% 31.91% 0.76%
Industrials 		8.77% 0.00% 29.90% 55.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.64% 0.00% 30.33% 78.70%
Basic Materials 		8.35% 0.00% 25.70% 3.44%
Communication Services 		8.33% 0.00% 27.94% 52.82%
Technology 		7.76% 0.00% 48.94% 95.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQL % Rank
US 		97.77% 0.00% 127.77% 36.34%
Non US 		2.16% 0.00% 32.38% 47.33%

EQL - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 49.27% 75.69%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 2.00% 33.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 4.45%

EQL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQL Category Low Category High EQL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 23.92% 1.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQL Category Low Category High EQL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -54.00% 6.06% 1.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EQL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

