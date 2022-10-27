Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$800 K
Holdings in Top 10
69.4%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|EPRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-85.8%
|1583.3%
|9.53%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.3%
|32.3%
|33.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.6%
|37.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|3.3%
|26.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPRE % Rank
|Net Assets
|800 K
|710 K
|85.5 B
|99.67%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|20
|3702
|99.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|586 K
|2.5 K
|10.9 B
|98.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.40%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|3.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPRE % Rank
|Stocks
|80.61%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|98.68%
|Cash
|19.40%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|0.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|59.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|61.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|55.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|57.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPRE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|67.33%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|68.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|23.27%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|2.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|93.89%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|9.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|83.99%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|94.22%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|1.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|94.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|89.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPRE % Rank
|US
|79.50%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|91.91%
|Non US
|1.11%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|66.50%
|EPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.02%
|2.69%
|65.61%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|EPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|EPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|417.06%
|N/A
|EPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPRE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.71%
|60.56%
|EPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPRE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|49.74%
|EPRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. Shaposhnik is Portfolio Manager of TCW’s New America Premier Equities, Global Premier ESG Equities, and Global Space Technology Equities portfolios and leads the firm’s publicly listed equities investment effort in the environmental, social, and governance area. The TCW New America Premier Equities Fund was ranked the top performing Multi-Cap Core Fund in America in 2017, according to data aggregated by The Lipper Rating System, and has been named a “Category King” seventeen times by the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Shaposhnik serves as a Senior Equity Analyst in the Equity Research group with coverage responsibility for the industrials and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining TCW in 2011, he was an Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Management and Research Company, where he followed the semiconductor and entertainment software sectors for the firm’s U.S. domestic equity funds. Mr. Shaposhnik holds a BS in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.18
|2.25
