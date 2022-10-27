Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF

EPRE | Active ETF

-

$800 K

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$800 K

Holdings in Top 10

69.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EPRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joseph Shaposhnik

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies that meet the Sub-Advisor's environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Although the Fund emphasizes investments in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may invest in the equity securities of companies of any size.The Fund is actively-managed and intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of companies that TCW Investment Management Company (“TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor”) believes are enduring, cash generating businesses whose leaders prudently manage their environmental, social, and financial resources and whose shares are attractively valued relative to the free cash flow generated by the businesses. The Sub-Advisor believes a focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors can provide competitive advantages for a company, such as avoiding or minimizing environmental liabilities, reducing regulatory risk, improving productivity and morale, reducing turnover, aligning interests of shareholders and management and reducing reputational risk disclosure. To identify companies for inclusion in the portfolio, the Sub-Advisor has developed its own quantitative ESG framework to assess company performance regarding ESG.The Sub-Advisor uses publicly reported company data to assign a proprietary ESG Fundamental Score and ESG Disclosure Score to each company, which indicates how a company is performing relative to its peers regarding ESG factors. The Fundamental Score indicates how each company is performing relative to its peers on a number of publicly reported ESG factors. The Disclosure Score indicates how much information the company is disclosing, relative to its peers. Some of the factors the Sub-Advisor considers include, but are not limited to, environmental factors, such as greenhouse gas and waste levels, social factors, such as diversity, employee turnover, and level of community spending, and governance factors, such as board composition, board independence, compensation structures and ESG governance.In addition, the Sub-Advisor conducts rigorous fundamental analysis in seeking to identify predictable growth businesses with high barriers to entry that generate consistent free cash flow.The Sub-Advisor uses both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement its fundamental research and portfolio selection. The Sub-Advisor’s screening focuses on companies whose shares are trading at prices that are below intrinsic value, as determined by the Sub-Advisor. When identifying a company for inclusion, the Sub-Advisor reviews, among other things, the business model, the historical performance, the management team and board of directors of a company, and performs a financial analysis to determine whether a company has a low purchase price relative to the free cash flow generation of the enterprise. Portfolio securities may be sold for several reasons, including but not limited to, a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the company, a deterioration in the environmental, social and corporate governance performance of the company, another investment security may offer a better investment opportunity or a company has reached its sell target and the investment thesis has played out. As of November 30, 2021, the Fund had significant investments in industrials companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and it may also invest in securities of special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"). A SPAC is a publicly listed acquisition vehicle, whereby one or more sponsors raise a pool of capital with the special purpose of acquiring a private operating company. Unless and until an acquisition is completed, a SPAC generally invests its assets (less a portion retained to cover expenses) in U.S. government securities, money market securities and cash. If an acquisition that meets the requirements for the SPAC is not completed within a pre-established period, the invested funds are returned to the entity’s shareholders.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

EPRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -85.8% 1583.3% 9.53%
1 Yr N/A -60.3% 32.3% 33.10%
3 Yr N/A* -0.6% 37.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 3.3% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -80.9% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.7% 2474.5% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 44.0% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 84.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -85.8% 1583.3% 36.62%
1 Yr N/A -61.9% 73.8% 32.88%
3 Yr N/A* -1.7% 37.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 3.3% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -80.9% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -69.7% 2474.5% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 44.0% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 19.9% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 84.9% N/A

EPRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPRE Category Low Category High EPRE % Rank
Net Assets 800 K 710 K 85.5 B 99.67%
Number of Holdings 21 20 3702 99.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 586 K 2.5 K 10.9 B 98.84%
Weighting of Top 10 69.40% 5.5% 92.1% 3.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 19.40%
  2. HEICO Corp 8.48%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc 6.26%
  4. Microsoft Corp 6.04%
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc 5.95%
  6. SP Global Inc 4.93%
  7. Copart Inc 4.89%
  8. Fiserv Inc 4.83%
  9. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 4.45%
  10. AMETEK Inc 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPRE % Rank
Stocks 		80.61% 23.99% 100.52% 98.68%
Cash 		19.40% -0.52% 26.94% 0.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 59.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 61.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 55.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 57.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPRE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 67.33%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 68.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 23.27%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 2.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 93.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 9.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 83.99%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 94.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 1.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 94.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 89.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPRE % Rank
US 		79.50% 23.38% 100.52% 91.91%
Non US 		1.11% 0.00% 35.22% 66.50%

EPRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.02% 2.69% 65.61%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 81.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

EPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

EPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% N/A

EPRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPRE Category Low Category High EPRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 49.71% 60.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPRE Category Low Category High EPRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 49.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Shaposhnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Shaposhnik is Portfolio Manager of TCW’s New America Premier Equities, Global Premier ESG Equities, and Global Space Technology Equities portfolios and leads the firm’s publicly listed equities investment effort in the environmental, social, and governance area. The TCW New America Premier Equities Fund was ranked the top performing Multi-Cap Core Fund in America in 2017, according to data aggregated by The Lipper Rating System, and has been named a “Category King” seventeen times by the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Shaposhnik serves as a Senior Equity Analyst in the Equity Research group with coverage responsibility for the industrials and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining TCW in 2011, he was an Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Management and Research Company, where he followed the semiconductor and entertainment software sectors for the firm’s U.S. domestic equity funds. Mr. Shaposhnik holds a BS in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.18 2.25

