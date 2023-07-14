The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of companies incorporated and traded in India that are profitable and that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors as of the annual Index screening date. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the annual Index screening date: (i) incorporation within India; (ii) listing on a major Indian stock exchange; (iii) earnings of at least $5 million during the preceding fiscal year; (iv) market capitalization of at least $200 million; (v) trading of at least 250,000 shares per month for each of the preceding six months; (vi) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $200,000 for each of the preceding six months; and (vii) price to earnings ratio of at least 2.

The initial weight of a component in the Index at the annual screening date is based on reported net income in the most recent fiscal year prior to the annual Index screening date. The reported net income number is then multiplied by a second factor developed by Standard & Poor’s called the “Investability Weighting Factor” (“IWF”). The IWF is used to scale the earnings generated by each company by restrictions on shares available to be purchased. The product of the reported net income and IWF is known at the “Earnings Factor.” Companies are weighted by the proportion of each individual earnings factor relative to the sum of all earnings factors within the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The maximum weight of any one sector in the Index, at the time of the Index’s annual screening date, is capped at 25%; however, sector weights may fluctuate above the specified cap in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments but will be reset at each annual rebalance date. The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, a component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials and energy sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to Indian equity securities, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Republic of Mauritius, the WisdomTree India Investment Portfolio, Inc. (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary.