Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF

Active ETF
EOPS
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
EOPS (ETF)

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
EOPS (ETF)

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/20/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF

EOPS | Active ETF

-

$33.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$33.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/20/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF

EOPS | Active ETF

-

$33.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.95%

EOPS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Emles Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gabriel Hammond

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the total return portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using a dynamic macro (top-down) and micro (bottom-up) approach to invest in a broad range of asset classes and individual investments, allowing the Fund to pursue any and all investment opportunities.

The Fund may invest in or seek exposure to a wide range of asset classes including, without limitation: (i) equities (of any market capitalization); (ii) fixed-income securities (including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateralized obligations and all grades and maturities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) credit, including high yield (junk bonds)); (iii) commodities; (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); (v) currencies and (vi) options. The Adviser’s strategy seeks long and short exposure in these various asset classes and currencies, depending on the risk/reward.

The Fund may take long or short positions in the asset classes identified above either directly or indirectly through investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and derivative instruments such as, but not limited to, futures, swaps, options and currency forward contracts. The Fund may take short positions indirectly through investments in ETFs or ETNs, including inverse ETFs (funds that are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling) or ETNs and derivative instruments (listed above) that are intended to provide inverse exposure to a particular asset class or currency. The Fund may also invest in leveraged ETFs. Long positions and short positions may be taken to enhance expected return, reduce expected risk or both. The Adviser expects the Fund’s net long exposure to typically be between 70% and 110% of total net assets, but it may range from -100% to 225% of total net assets over a short time horizon while an active directional exposure is being applied.

The Fund may invest in (i) futures contracts  typically based on, but not limited to, equity indexes, government bonds, commodities and currencies; (ii) swaps typically on, but not limited to, equity indexes, including custom equity indexes, equity index volatility/variance, government bonds, credit default indexes, inflation, commodities and commodity indexes; and (iii) options typically on, but not limited to, equity indexes, equity index futures, government bonds, government bond futures and currencies.

The Fund has no geographic or other limits on the allocation of its assets among asset classes, although it focuses on areas and regions predominantly in North America.

The Adviser seeks to achieve the capital preservation portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using active risk management techniques to hedge net exposure through options, ETFs and individual equities.

The Adviser’s asset allocation strategy is based primarily on the fundamental investment valuations of various asset classes. The Adviser’s goal is to identify large periodic discrepancies between fundamental values and market prices, actively shift between long or short positions, as well as allocate to cash and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world.

The Adviser generally purchases, or shorts, a security when the market price is below or above the intrinsic valuation and the risk-reward profile is relatively more attractive than other opportunities. The Adviser generally sells a security when it believe its relative attractiveness has deteriorated, its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security has increased significantly. In addition, the Adviser may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere.

The Adviser evaluates investments on a relative valuation basis and determine when investments are under-valued or over-valued based on proprietary measures.

Read More

EOPS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EOPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.3% 224.6% 38.75%
1 Yr N/A -35.0% 50.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.8% 32.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 20.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.4% 15.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EOPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -62.0% 157.9% N/A
2021 N/A -49.4% 364.1% N/A
2020 N/A -47.8% 34.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.2% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -64.9% 28.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EOPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -38.4% 224.6% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -35.0% 49.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -2.8% 32.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 20.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.4% 15.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EOPS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -62.0% 157.9% N/A
2021 N/A -49.4% 364.1% N/A
2020 N/A -47.8% 34.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.2% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -64.9% 28.8% N/A

EOPS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EOPS Category Low Category High EOPS % Rank
Net Assets 33.7 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 86.97%
Number of Holdings 71 10 1551 71.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.2 M 812 K 2.82 B 75.51%
Weighting of Top 10 68.86% 4.7% 95.7% 0.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOVERNMENT CASH MANAGEMENT 10.79%
  2. LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC 10.18%
  3. SIGNET JEWELERS LTD 10.14%
  4. CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC 8.62%
  5. CHILDREN S PLACE INC THE 7.35%
  6. KOHL S CORP 6.79%
  7. LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT A 4.19%
  8. THOR INDUSTRIES INC 4.15%
  9. LGL GROUP INC THE 3.38%
  10. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EOPS % Rank
Stocks 		66.74% 14.38% 100.16% 97.55%
Cash 		33.08% -52.43% 47.85% 2.45%
Other 		1.69% -0.88% 5.25% 4.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.91% 5.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 2.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 2.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EOPS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 14.62% 80.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 38.82% 80.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 92.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.65% 48.61% 99.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 97.94%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 99.18%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 96.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 3.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.67% 72.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 73.72% 0.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 97.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EOPS % Rank
US 		66.74% 11.42% 100.16% 95.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 61.22%

EOPS - Expenses

Operational Fees

EOPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.05% 2.66% 8.52%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 1.75% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

EOPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EOPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EOPS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% N/A

EOPS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EOPS Category Low Category High EOPS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.41% 41.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EOPS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EOPS Category Low Category High EOPS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.43% 4.13% 17.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EOPS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EOPS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Hammond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

Nathan Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Nathan Miller. Prior to joining Emles Advisors, Mr. Miller was the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of NGM Asset Management, a hedge fund focused on equity long/short, event-driven and catalyst strategies. Mr. Miller started his career in 2000 as a research analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. prior to joining S.A.C Capital as a senior research analyst in 2003. Following S.A.C Capital, he transitioned into a portfolio management role at RBC Capital. Mr. Miller then joined Citadel Investment Group in 2011 as a portfolio manager with a focus on industrials, cyclicals, aerospace and defense. Mr. Miller is a CFA Charterholder. He holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from John Hopkins University, where he graduated in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.1 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×