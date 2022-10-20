Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$33.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
68.9%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Adviser seeks to achieve the total return portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using a dynamic macro (top-down) and micro (bottom-up) approach to invest in a broad range of asset classes and individual investments, allowing the Fund to pursue any and all investment opportunities.
The Fund may invest in or seek exposure to a wide range of asset classes including, without limitation: (i) equities (of any market capitalization); (ii) fixed-income securities (including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other collateralized obligations and all grades and maturities of domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) credit, including high yield (junk bonds)); (iii) commodities; (iv) real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); (v) currencies and (vi) options. The Adviser’s strategy seeks long and short exposure in these various asset classes and currencies, depending on the risk/reward.
The Fund may take long or short positions in the asset classes identified above either directly or indirectly through investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and derivative instruments such as, but not limited to, futures, swaps, options and currency forward contracts. The Fund may take short positions indirectly through investments in ETFs or ETNs, including inverse ETFs (funds that are designed to rise in price when stock prices are falling) or ETNs and derivative instruments (listed above) that are intended to provide inverse exposure to a particular asset class or currency. The Fund may also invest in leveraged ETFs. Long positions and short positions may be taken to enhance expected return, reduce expected risk or both. The Adviser expects the Fund’s net long exposure to typically be between 70% and 110% of total net assets, but it may range from -100% to 225% of total net assets over a short time horizon while an active directional exposure is being applied.
The Fund may invest in (i) futures contracts typically based on, but not limited to, equity indexes, government bonds, commodities and currencies; (ii) swaps typically on, but not limited to, equity indexes, including custom equity indexes, equity index volatility/variance, government bonds, credit default indexes, inflation, commodities and commodity indexes; and (iii) options typically on, but not limited to, equity indexes, equity index futures, government bonds, government bond futures and currencies.
The Fund has no geographic or other limits on the allocation of its assets among asset classes, although it focuses on areas and regions predominantly in North America.
The Adviser seeks to achieve the capital preservation portion of the Fund’s investment objective by using active risk management techniques to hedge net exposure through options, ETFs and individual equities.
The Adviser’s asset allocation strategy is based primarily on the fundamental investment valuations of various asset classes. The Adviser’s goal is to identify large periodic discrepancies between fundamental values and market prices, actively shift between long or short positions, as well as allocate to cash and seek to capitalize on opportunities within and among the capital markets of the world.
The Adviser generally purchases, or shorts, a security when the market price is below or above the intrinsic valuation and the risk-reward profile is relatively more attractive than other opportunities. The Adviser generally sells a security when it believe its relative attractiveness has deteriorated, its valuation becomes excessive or risk associated with the security has increased significantly. In addition, the Adviser may sell a security if better investment opportunities emerge elsewhere.
The Adviser evaluates investments on a relative valuation basis and determine when investments are under-valued or over-valued based on proprietary measures.
|Period
|EOPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.3%
|224.6%
|38.75%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.0%
|50.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|32.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|20.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.4%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EOPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-62.0%
|157.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-49.4%
|364.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.2%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-64.9%
|28.8%
|N/A
|Period
|EOPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-38.4%
|224.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.0%
|49.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|32.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|20.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.4%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EOPS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-62.0%
|157.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-49.4%
|364.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.2%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-64.9%
|28.8%
|N/A
|EOPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|EOPS % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.7 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|86.97%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|10
|1551
|71.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.2 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|75.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.86%
|4.7%
|95.7%
|0.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EOPS % Rank
|Stocks
|66.74%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|97.55%
|Cash
|33.08%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|2.45%
|Other
|1.69%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|4.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.91%
|5.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|2.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|2.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EOPS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.62%
|80.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.82%
|80.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|92.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|99.38%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|97.94%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|99.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|96.30%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|3.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.67%
|72.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.72%
|0.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|97.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EOPS % Rank
|US
|66.74%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|95.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|61.22%
|EOPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.05%
|2.66%
|8.52%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|EOPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EOPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EOPS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|N/A
|EOPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|EOPS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.41%
|41.53%
|EOPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EOPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|EOPS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|17.29%
|EOPS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Nathan Miller. Prior to joining Emles Advisors, Mr. Miller was the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of NGM Asset Management, a hedge fund focused on equity long/short, event-driven and catalyst strategies. Mr. Miller started his career in 2000 as a research analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. prior to joining S.A.C Capital as a senior research analyst in 2003. Following S.A.C Capital, he transitioned into a portfolio management role at RBC Capital. Mr. Miller then joined Citadel Investment Group in 2011 as a portfolio manager with a focus on industrials, cyclicals, aerospace and defense. Mr. Miller is a CFA Charterholder. He holds a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from John Hopkins University, where he graduated in 2000.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.1
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...