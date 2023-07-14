The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the equity securities of publicly-traded large-, mid-, and small-capitalization U.S. and non-U.S. companies in developed and emerging markets that are selected based on a list of products and services that enable the practice of distributed energy generation, discussed in more detail below. The Index is owned by iClima Earth Ltd. (the “Index Provider”) and calculated and administered by Solactive AG.

iClima Distributed Renewable Energy Index

The Index’s initial investible universe consists of all of the securities comprising the Solactive GBS Global Markets All Cap USD Index TR (the “GBS Universe”). The GBS Universe tracks the performance of the large-, mid-, and small-capitalization segment in developed and emerging markets.

The Index is a rules-based index that seeks to identify a global portfolio of companies within the GBS Universe that provide products and services that enable the practice of distributed energy generation (“DER”) which is decentralizing electrical supply services in favor of small, consumer specific sources of power at or near where it will be used (e.g., solar PV rooftop, microturbines, wind turbines, solar cells, etc.) (“Distributed Smart Energy Companies”), in the following segments:

1. Distributed Power Sources: Companies that produce, sell, or service rooftop or ground mounted installations of solar photovoltaic cells, combined heat and power (e.g., the concurrent production of electricity or mechanical power and useful thermal energy (heating and/or cooling) from a single source of energy located at or near the point of consumption), micro combined heat and power, microturbines, and small wind systems.

2. Distributed Energy Storage: Companies that produce, sell, or service battery and thermal storage (including stationary batteries) and fuel cells. Examples of companies with energy storage technologies that allow electricity to be stored for later use include companies producing lithium-ion, sodium sulfur and lead acid battery companies, as well as fuel cells.

3. Vehicle-to-Grid and Electric Vehicle Charging: Companies that produce, sell, or service electric vehicles with vehicle-to-grid solutions, charging networks and net meters.

4. Virtual Power Plants: Companies that aggregate diverse DER resources (e.g., wind farms or solar parks), hardware or software, and key components (e.g., inverters, which are an example of hardware that converge hardware and software in virtual power plants).

5. Microgrid & Smart Grids: Companies that provide multiple dispersed generation sources with ability to isolate such micro grids from larger networks and offer solutions for voltage and frequency issues.

6. Smart Houses and Building Energy Management: Companies that produce, sell, or service smart appliances, heating and cooling optimization devices, smart thermostats, sensors, and data collection.

7. Software & Systems for Distributed Energy Resources: Companies that provide blockchain as a service (e.g., a general ledger that would allow peer-to-peer trading of excess electricity produced at the local level by residential, commercial and industrial owners of renewable distributed assets, such as installations with solar roof tops), demand response, remote monitoring software (e.g., assets with sensors collecting operational data combined with technological advancements to provide insight and real-time data), advanced analytics, advanced distribution management systems (e.g., software (and at times combined with hardware) that allows users to manage their DER assets to maximize reliability, power quality, renewable energy use, data security, and resilience to natural disasters and other threats), asset performance management systems (e.g., software that has the ability to analyze data, diagnose causes of malfunctioning and maximize the operational capacity of a product), and distributed energy resource management systems.

“Distributed energy” refers to electricity generated in a decentralized way, at the point of consumption. Within all distributed energy solutions, the Index Provider is focusing on those from renewable sources (which is a sub-set of all possible distributed energy solutions).

Distributed Smart Energy Companies are then screened to determine the percentage of revenue each company receives from DER compared to its total revenue (“DER Revenue”). Companies included in the Index may have varying percentages of DER Revenue as many Distributed Smart Energy Companies are in transition and could generate more DER Revenue over time. To determine the DER Revenue the Index Provider will analyze the audited financial reports and sustainability reports, if available, that a company may prepare in accordance with its jurisdictional requirements as well as all publicly available investor relations information. Jurisdictions may not require a company to provide audited financial reports and/or sustainability reports. Sustainability reports are typically voluntary and are not prepared by all issuers in which the Fund invests. Each company that has DER Revenue of 20% (or higher), has a DER Revenue that has increased by at least 10% over the previous year, or that discloses in publicly available communications a DER solution as a key revenue source is included in the Index.

Index Components that generate revenue from certain activities are negatively screened and excluded from the list of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index. Examples of such activities include:

● Oil exploration and production;

● Companies in the microgrid and smart grids or software and systems segments with revenues from non-conventional weapons producers (e.g., nuclear weapons or systems, chemical or biological weapons, landmine, cluster bombs, or depleted uranium weapons). Concessions may be made to companies in the microgrid and smart grids or software and systems segment with revenues of less than 10% to conventional armament producers;

● Energy producers that receive over 20% of their revenue from nuclear energy;

● Power generators that are predominantly renewable energy that receive 50% or more of their revenues from natural gas or more than 1% of their revenues from coal-fired power plants; and

● Automotive makers that receive over 40% of their revenue from sales of automobiles with internal combustion engines.

Companies are then subject to a final screening for inclusion in the Index based on several additional indicators that provide additional evidence of relevant sustainability and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) aspects of their operations, namely climate and other environmental-related aspects, as well as social and employee aspects, including respect for human rights, anti-bribery and anti-corruption. These additional indicators are used to identify companies with practices that are in line with higher sustainability objectives and companies that are lagging in specific parameters. Additional exclusionary indicators are then applied, and companies determined to engage in activities involving forced and compulsory labor and/or child labor (as defined by the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative) are excluded from the list of companies eligible for inclusion in the Index.

To be eligible for the selection to the Index, an Index component must have a minimum total market capitalization of USD $200 million and must be revenue generating.

The Index is reconstituted 20 business days prior to the first Wednesday in February and August (the “Selection Day”). At the time of each reconstitution, the Index components are equally weighted. The Index uses an equal weight methodology and on June 1, 2023 was constituted by 53 companies.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in Distributed Smart Energy Companies, as defined above.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index component becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund also may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.