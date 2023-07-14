Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

23.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$119 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
$19.09
$23.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ENFR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    4875000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) benchmarks, data and analytics (“Alerian”), the Underlying Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of North American energy infrastructure companies.

The Underlying Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities involving energy commodities including gathering and processing, liquefaction, pipeline transportation, rail terminaling, and storage (also known as “midstream energy businesses”). Midstream energy companies include midstream MLPs and midstream corporations, either based in the United States or Canada.

MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in, among other things, the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources, and are treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. By confining their operations to these specific activities, MLP interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level income taxation. To qualify as an MLP and not be taxed as a corporation for income tax purposes, a partnership must, for any taxable year, receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Code (as defined below).

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Pursuant to Section 851(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the Fund may invest no more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of one or more qualified publicly traded partnerships, which include MLPs.

Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Fund’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Fund intends to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Code. The Fund will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Fund shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations.

Read More

ENFR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -11.9% 29.4% 28.91%
1 Yr 13.2% -8.1% 32.0% 57.03%
3 Yr 23.4%* -3.8% 129.8% 20.47%
5 Yr 5.8%* -11.1% 33.2% 19.64%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.8% 11.3% 28.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.5% -11.1% 56.2% 40.63%
2021 18.3% -6.1% 24.6% 13.39%
2020 -9.4% -24.8% 46.7% 42.86%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 5.2% 2.56%
2018 -4.0% -7.3% -1.8% 31.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.4% -10.1% 30.4% 8.59%
1 Yr 29.7% -8.1% 48.8% 5.43%
3 Yr 11.1%* -8.0% 129.8% 81.25%
5 Yr 6.3%* -11.1% 34.1% 19.64%
10 Yr N/A* -12.8% 14.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.5% -11.1% 56.2% 40.63%
2021 18.3% -6.1% 24.6% 13.39%
2020 -9.4% -24.8% 46.7% 43.65%
2019 5.0% -12.8% 5.2% 2.56%
2018 -4.0% -7.3% -1.8% 57.41%

ENFR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ENFR Category Low Category High ENFR % Rank
Net Assets 119 M 22 M 6.32 B 82.03%
Number of Holdings 33 1 175 58.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.2 M 0 5.88 B 83.74%
Weighting of Top 10 61.92% 39.8% 110.0% 48.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enbridge, Inc. 9.60%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP 8.54%
  3. Energy Transfer LP 7.75%
  4. Plains GP Holdings LP 5.70%
  5. Cheniere Energy, Inc. 5.49%
  6. Targa Resources Corp. 5.45%
  7. TC Energy Corp. 5.31%
  8. ONEOK, Inc. 5.13%
  9. The Williams Cos., Inc. 4.83%
  10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. 4.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ENFR % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 53.33% 133.88% 34.43%
Cash 		0.14% -58.21% 13.09% 73.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 96.72%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 94.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 96.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 96.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENFR % Rank
Energy 		99.78% 29.76% 100.00% 12.30%
Industrials 		0.22% 0.00% 10.08% 32.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 99.18%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 98.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 96.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 96.72%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 96.72%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 96.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 96.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 96.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 98.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENFR % Rank
US 		70.87% 48.92% 130.59% 91.80%
Non US 		28.99% 0.00% 37.36% 6.56%

ENFR - Expenses

Operational Fees

ENFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.35% 8.56% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.35% 1.38% 0.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ENFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ENFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ENFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 248.00% 8.87%

ENFR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ENFR Category Low Category High ENFR % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.52% 0.00% 11.83% 14.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ENFR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ENFR Category Low Category High ENFR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.84% -6.38% 9.57% 2.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ENFR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ENFR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

