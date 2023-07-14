The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) benchmarks, data and analytics (“Alerian”), the Underlying Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of North American energy infrastructure companies.

The Underlying Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities involving energy commodities including gathering and processing, liquefaction, pipeline transportation, rail terminaling, and storage (also known as “midstream energy businesses”). Midstream energy companies include midstream MLPs and midstream corporations, either based in the United States or Canada.

MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in, among other things, the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources, and are treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. By confining their operations to these specific activities, MLP interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level income taxation. To qualify as an MLP and not be taxed as a corporation for income tax purposes, a partnership must, for any taxable year, receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Code (as defined below).

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Pursuant to Section 851(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the Fund may invest no more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of one or more qualified publicly traded partnerships, which include MLPs.

Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Fund’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Fund intends to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Code. The Fund will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Fund shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations.