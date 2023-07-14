Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.9%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
23.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
Net Assets
$119 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.9%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. Developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) benchmarks, data and analytics (“Alerian”), the Underlying Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of North American energy infrastructure companies.
The Underlying Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities involving energy commodities including gathering and processing, liquefaction, pipeline transportation, rail terminaling, and storage (also known as “midstream energy businesses”). Midstream energy companies include midstream MLPs and midstream corporations, either based in the United States or Canada.
MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in, among other things, the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources, and are treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. By confining their operations to these specific activities, MLP interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level income taxation. To qualify as an MLP and not be taxed as a corporation for income tax purposes, a partnership must, for any taxable year, receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Code (as defined below).
The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).
Pursuant to Section 851(b)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the Fund may invest no more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of one or more qualified publicly traded partnerships, which include MLPs.
Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Fund’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Fund intends to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Code. The Fund will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Fund shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations.
|Period
|ENFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-11.9%
|29.4%
|28.91%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-8.1%
|32.0%
|57.03%
|3 Yr
|23.4%*
|-3.8%
|129.8%
|20.47%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-11.1%
|33.2%
|19.64%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.8%
|11.3%
|28.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|ENFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|17.5%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|40.63%
|2021
|18.3%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|13.39%
|2020
|-9.4%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|42.86%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|2.56%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|31.48%
|Period
|ENFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.4%
|-10.1%
|30.4%
|8.59%
|1 Yr
|29.7%
|-8.1%
|48.8%
|5.43%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-8.0%
|129.8%
|81.25%
|5 Yr
|6.3%*
|-11.1%
|34.1%
|19.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ENFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|17.5%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|40.63%
|2021
|18.3%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|13.39%
|2020
|-9.4%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|43.65%
|2019
|5.0%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|2.56%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|57.41%
|ENFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENFR % Rank
|Net Assets
|119 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|82.03%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|1
|175
|58.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.2 M
|0
|5.88 B
|83.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.92%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|48.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENFR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|34.43%
|Cash
|0.14%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|73.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|96.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|94.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|96.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|96.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENFR % Rank
|Energy
|99.78%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|12.30%
|Industrials
|0.22%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|32.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|99.18%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|98.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|96.72%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.72%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|96.72%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|96.72%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|96.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|96.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|98.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENFR % Rank
|US
|70.87%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|91.80%
|Non US
|28.99%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|6.56%
|ENFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|0.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|ENFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|ENFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ENFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|248.00%
|8.87%
|ENFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENFR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.52%
|0.00%
|11.83%
|14.73%
|ENFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ENFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENFR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.84%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|2.52%
|ENFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 16, 2023
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2023
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2022
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2020
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2019
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
