Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities that, at the time of investment, meet the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria established by Emerge Capital Management Inc. (Emerge or the Advisor).

The Fund invests predominantly in equity securities. Equity securities include common stock (including real estate investment trusts), preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, depositary receipts, or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the United States, and at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case at least 30%, of the Fund’s net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to, or located in, countries or regions other than the United States. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country or region other than the U.S. if its issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in one or more countries or regions outside the U.S., or that has at least 50% of its assets in countries or regions outside the U.S. The Fund considers an issuer to be located in a specific country or region if (i) it is organized under the laws of the country or of a country within the region or maintains its principal place of business in that country or region; or (ii) its securities are traded principally in the country or region. The Fund’s investments may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, but intends to invest primarily in in securities of large capitalization issuers.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

In selecting companies, Zevin Asset Management, LLC (Zevin or the Sub-Advisor) employs a multidisciplinary investment process that combines fundamental research and global macro considerations to seek to identify securities that the Sub-Advisor believes have potential to outperform and minimize significant losses in declining markets. Because the Sub-Advisor seeks to invest in securities that have the potential to outperform and minimize significant losses in declining markets, the Fund may underperform the broader market during periods of rising markets. The Sub-Advisor may recommend selling securities for several reasons, including when there are more attractive opportunities or where the original investment thesis for a company is no longer valid.

Emerge considers ESG factors within its securities selection process for each equity security for the Fund. Emerge assesses whether a company meets the Fund’s ESG standards based on its proprietary ESG framework. Emerge uses ESG research, ratings, and analytics from independent third-party data providers to screen investments based on ESG criteria determined by Emerge. The Fund may hold securities of issuers for which third-party data is not available. Where an issuer has not been assigned a rating by the third-party data provider, Emerge’s ESG analysis incorporates publicly available data. Emerge has the right to change the third-party data providers that support its ESG framework at any time. In determining whether an issuer meets Emerge’s ESG investment criteria, Emerge considers: (i) negative screening criteria to eliminate certain types of issuers in light of social and environmental considerations; and (ii) governance-related risk ratings published by third party data providers, including Sustainalytics, designed to measure the degree to which a company’s economic value is at risk driven by the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risks. As of the date of this Prospectus, Emerge applies a negative screen to exclude companies for investment that derive 20% or more of their revenues from biological and chemical weapons, thermal coal extraction, gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco production, and recreational cannabis. Emerge may modify the above list of negative screens at any time, without prior shareholder approval or notice. ESG risk ratings data compiled by third-party data providers forms the basis for Emerge’s governance-related risk assessment and screening. Emerge may consider excluding, reducing or eliminating exposure to issuers with high ESG risk ratings, as determined by one or more third-party data providers.

In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.