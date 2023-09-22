Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

Active ETF
EMSF
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3244 +25.32 +0%
primary theme
N/A
EMSF (ETF)

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3244 +25.32 +0%
primary theme
N/A
EMSF (ETF)

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.3244 +25.32 +0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

EMSF | Active ETF

$25.32

-

-

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
$25.32
$25.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

EMSF | Active ETF

$25.32

-

-

0.79%

EMSF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization located in emerging market countries, such as China and India, that satisfy one or more of the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) standards. Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in companies that do not satisfy these ESG standards. The Fund may also invest in companies located in developed countries; however, the Fund may not invest in any company located in a developed country if, at the time of purchase, more than 20% of the Fund’s assets are invested in developed market companies. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Emerging market countries generally include every country in the world except the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and most of the countries in Western Europe. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The list of emerging market countries and frontier market countries may change from time to time.
A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an emerging market (or specific country) security
or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project that has at least 50% of its assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is at least 50% secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the Fund’s primary benchmark index; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an emerging market country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. Matthews may rely on only one criterion to determine location even if other criteria point to a different location. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts that are treated as emerging markets investments, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts, and up to 20% of its net assets in any combination of convertible securities and fixed-income securities, of any duration or credit quality, including high yield securities (also known as “junk bonds”).
In implementing its strategy for this Fund, Matthews will use any one or more of the Fund’s following key ESG standards to evaluate potential investments: whether the issuer has adopted and followed (i) sustainable environmental practices, responsible resource management and energy efficiency practices, (ii) policies related to social responsibility, employee welfare, diversity and inclusion, or (iii) sound governance practices that align interests of shareholders and management and demonstrate a commitment to integration of sustainability or ESG considerations. Businesses that meet one or more of the Fund’s ESG standards are generally businesses that currently engage in practices or have business objectives that, in the judgment of Matthews, if continued to be followed or if successfully implemented would make human or business activity less destructive to the environment or businesses that promote positive environmental, social and economic developments. Matthews uses various sources of information, including
non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), primary research, and third-party data sources such as negative news monitoring services and ESG data and research providers, in analyzing whether a company satisfies the Fund’s ESG standards. However, it is Matthews’ determination, based on its own analysis, as to whether a company satisfies those standards and is eligible for investment by the Fund.
In addition to traditional financial data, the stock selection process takes into consideration the Fund’s ESG standards that help identify companies that Matthews believes contribute (or have the potential to contribute) to a sustainable future by
addressing global environmental and social challenges. Matthews will use these standards to help identify companies that are contributing (or have the potential to contribute) to positive outcomes in environmental, social and governance focus areas including, for example, climate change mitigation and adaptation, clean environment (such as pollution alleviation), sustainable production and consumption (such as energy efficiency), health and well-being (such as food security), human capital developments (such as training and equality), sustainable and inclusive development, or corporate governance practices that demonstrate a strong commitment to the integration of the Fund’s ESG standards. Matthews will also employ a negative screening process using data and ratings from third-party data providers ISS ESG, MSCI, RepRisk and Sustainalytics, and Matthews’ own internal analysis to exclude, in the ultimate determination of Matthews, companies that Matthews believes do not meet the Fund’s ESG standards. These third-party providers use data and various metrics to assess companies’ exposure to certain business activities and evaluate companies’ adherence to international
ESG-related
norms. Matthews’ screening process may use various thresholds based on the percentage of revenue derived from certain sectors, including (1) the production or sale of tobacco products, (2) controversial weapons (e.g., cluster munitions) or the production of or military contracting for weapons, and (3) the exploration, extraction, or production of energy using certain fossil fuels, including thermal coal. The screening process is also used to help Matthews exclude companies that are in severe breach of the goals of the UN Global Compact or the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. The ESG characteristics used by
Matthews
to identify or exclude potential investments may change from time to time.
The Fund engages its portfolio companies on sustainability matters primarily through active dialogue and proxy voting, which will be voted according to the Fund’s ESG standards, and by encouraging enhanced ESG disclosure. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, including, but not limited to, the financial and industrial sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.
The Fund seeks to invest in companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. While the Fund may invest in companies across the market capitalization spectrum, Matthews anticipates that it will invest a substantial portion of Fund assets in smaller companies.
Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.
Read More

EMSF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMSF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMSF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMSF Category Low Category High EMSF % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMSF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EMSF - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EMSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EMSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMSF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMSF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMSF Category Low Category High EMSF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMSF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMSF Category Low Category High EMSF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMSF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EMSF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×