Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$151 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$97.8
$96.90
$98.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMNT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1820000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Wittkop

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and will normally not exceed one year. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund is normally not expected to exceed three years.The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to the environment, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG practices”) are not to PIMCO’s satisfaction. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s ESG practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material ESG issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO seeks to identify opportunities for a company to improve its ESG practices, and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. It may also exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion.The Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, the production or trade of pornographic materials, or in the oil industry, including extraction, production, and refining or the production, distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund can invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. The Fund may also invest in labeled green, sustainable, social and sustainability-linked bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors. Labeled bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate, environmental sustainability and/or social projects and, in the case of sustainability-linked bonds, bonds that include sustainability linked covenants, as explained by the issuer through use of a framework and/or legal documentation. Labeled bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will or has been used to fund projects that include eligible benefits or, in the case of a sustainability-linked bond, that the bond includes sustainability-linked covenants. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities.In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, PIMCO may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party.The Fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated securities and instruments of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund seeks to eliminate foreign (non-U.S.) currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) through hedging techniques, although the Fund may have limited amounts of foreign (non-U.S.) currency exposure due to the difficulty in perfectly hedging such exposures.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in futures contracts, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund's prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may invest in mortgage or asset-backed securities, including to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).
EMNT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -1.1% 3.6% 13.54%
1 Yr 2.3% -5.0% 6.6% 12.23%
3 Yr 0.6%* -2.9% 10.5% 13.21%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 2.3% 23.20%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.1% 1.5% 12.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -6.3% 2.3% 25.34%
2021 0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 10.23%
2020 0.7% -21.0% 1.0% 1.45%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -3.2% 2.8% 96.94%
1 Yr -1.1% -5.0% 3.1% 87.34%
3 Yr N/A* -2.9% 10.5% 10.65%
5 Yr N/A* -11.0% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMNT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -6.3% 2.3% 24.43%
2021 0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 10.23%
2020 0.7% -21.0% 1.0% 1.45%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

EMNT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMNT Category Low Category High EMNT % Rank
Net Assets 151 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 79.48%
Number of Holdings 218 1 3396 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.4 M -200 M 16.1 B 72.37%
Weighting of Top 10 13.04% 2.6% 103.2% 71.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NOMURA REPO 7.60%
  2. JAPAN TREASURY DISC BILL BILLS 05/23 0.00000 2.25%
  3. FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK BONDS 05/23 VAR 2.20%
  4. FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK BONDS 05/23 VAR 2.13%
  5. JAPAN TREASURY DISC BILL BILLS 04/23 0.00000 2.09%
  6. MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP SR UNSECURED 05/24 VAR 1.56%
  7. NATWEST GROUP PLC SR UNSECURED 05/24 VAR 1.41%
  8. CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY CO SR UNSECURED REGS 09/23 3.4 1.41%
  9. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC SR UNSECURED 11/23 VAR 1.28%
  10. DELL INT LLC / EMC CORP SR UNSECURED 06/23 5.45 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMNT % Rank
Bonds 		73.97% 0.00% 123.41% 63.16%
Cash 		20.85% -24.02% 100.00% 35.96%
Convertible Bonds 		5.18% 0.00% 15.25% 26.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 27.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.81%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 29.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMNT % Rank
Corporate 		41.35% 0.00% 99.91% 45.18%
Securitized 		27.95% 0.00% 100.00% 44.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.81% 0.00% 100.00% 24.56%
Government 		3.47% 0.00% 100.00% 38.16%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 70.39% 27.63%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 23.15% 11.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMNT % Rank
US 		54.44% 0.00% 100.00% 71.93%
Non US 		19.53% 0.00% 49.76% 21.05%

EMNT - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.08% 18.10% 63.76%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.19% 82.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

EMNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMNT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.00% 0.00% 369.54% 92.15%

EMNT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMNT Category Low Category High EMNT % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.00% 0.00% 5.90% 3.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMNT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMNT Category Low Category High EMNT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -1.30% 14.86% 26.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMNT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EMNT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Wittkop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jelle Brons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Nathan Chiaverini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Chiaverini is a portfolio manager on the short-term desk. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at BlackRock. Prior to this, he held trading and strategy research positions within interest rate derivatives and mortgage-backed securities at Barclays Capital. He has investment experience since 2004 and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and history from the University of Colorado and an MBA in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School o

Jerome Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

