Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
EMNT | Active ETF
$97.76
$151 M
5.00%
$4.88
0.37%
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$151 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.0%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
EMNT | Active ETF
$97.76
$151 M
5.00%
$4.88
0.37%
|Period
|EMNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|13.54%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|12.23%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|13.21%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|23.20%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|12.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|25.34%
|2021
|0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|10.23%
|2020
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|1.45%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|EMNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-3.2%
|2.8%
|96.94%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-5.0%
|3.1%
|87.34%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|10.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.0%
|2.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMNT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|24.43%
|2021
|0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|10.23%
|2020
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|1.45%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|EMNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMNT % Rank
|Net Assets
|151 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|79.48%
|Number of Holdings
|218
|1
|3396
|66.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.4 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|72.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.04%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|71.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMNT % Rank
|Bonds
|73.97%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|63.16%
|Cash
|20.85%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|35.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.18%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|26.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|27.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|29.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMNT % Rank
|Corporate
|41.35%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|45.18%
|Securitized
|27.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.56%
|Government
|3.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.16%
|Municipal
|0.39%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|27.63%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|11.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMNT % Rank
|US
|54.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.93%
|Non US
|19.53%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|21.05%
|EMNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|63.76%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|82.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|EMNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EMNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMNT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|92.15%
|EMNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMNT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|3.95%
|EMNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EMNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMNT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|26.70%
|EMNT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2023
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.761
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.102
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Chiaverini is a portfolio manager on the short-term desk. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at BlackRock. Prior to this, he held trading and strategy research positions within interest rate derivatives and mortgage-backed securities at Barclays Capital. He has investment experience since 2004 and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and history from the University of Colorado and an MBA in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School o
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...