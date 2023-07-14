The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and will normally not exceed one year. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund is normally not expected to exceed three years. The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to the environment, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG practices”) are not to PIMCO’s satisfaction. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s ESG practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material ESG issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO seeks to identify opportunities for a company to improve its ESG practices, and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. It may also exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion. The Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, the production or trade of pornographic materials, or in the oil industry, including extraction, production, and refining or the production, distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund can invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. The Fund may also invest in labeled green, sustainable, social and sustainability-linked bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors. Labeled bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate, environmental sustainability and/or social projects and, in the case of sustainability-linked bonds, bonds that include sustainability linked covenants, as explained by the issuer through use of a framework and/or legal documentation. Labeled bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will or has been used to fund projects that include eligible benefits or, in the case of a sustainability-linked bond, that the bond includes sustainability-linked covenants. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities. In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, PIMCO may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party. The Fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated securities and instruments of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund seeks to eliminate foreign (non-U.S.) currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) through hedging techniques, although the Fund may have limited amounts of foreign (non-U.S.) currency exposure due to the difficulty in perfectly hedging such exposures. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in futures contracts, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund's prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may invest in mortgage or asset-backed securities, including to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).