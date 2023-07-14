Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Active ETF
EMLP
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.4 -0.35 -1.26%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
EMLP (ETF)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.4 -0.35 -1.26%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
EMLP (ETF)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.4 -0.35 -1.26%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

EMLP | Active ETF

$27.40

$2.38 B

4.22%

$1.17

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$2.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
$24.59
$29.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

EMLP | Active ETF

$27.40

$2.38 B

4.22%

$1.17

0.95%

EMLP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    94855000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Murchie

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities of companies deemed by Energy Income Partners, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor ("Energy Income Partners" or the "Sub-Advisor"), to be engaged in the energy infrastructure sector. These companies principally include U.S. and Canadian natural gas and electric utilities, corporations operating energy infrastructure assets such as pipelines or renewable energy production, utilities, publicly-traded master limited partnerships or limited liability companies taxed as partnerships ("MLPs"), MLP affiliates, and other companies that derive the majority of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries (collectively, “energy infrastructure companies”). The Fund will invest principally in energy infrastructure companies. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities of companies headquartered or incorporated in the United States and Canada. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in energy infrastructure and utility companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund may invest in equity securities of MLPs without limit; however, in order to comply with applicable tax diversification rules, the Fund may directly invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of certain MLPs treated as publicly-traded partnerships.The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes current distributions and dividends paid to shareholders. The Sub-Advisor believes that a professionally managed portfolio of higher dividend paying MLPs, MLP affiliates, utilities, pipeline and power companies, and other energy infrastructure companies in non-cyclical segments that offer an attractive balance of income and growth. The Sub-Advisor believes that the non-cyclical assets that best support a high-payout ratio are those with steady, fee-for-service businesses with relatively low sustaining capital obligations. In the energy infrastructure sector, such fee-for-service assets are comprised of but not limited to interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines with long-term contracts, power generation assets, storage and terminal facilities with long-term contracts and regulated power transmission and distribution assets. By contrast, the Sub-Advisor will seek to limit the cyclical energy exposure of the portfolio. The Sub-Advisor believes that portfolio investments in oil and gas exploration, development and production are less well suited for the Fund because the cash flows from these investments are cyclical in nature, being driven by commodity prices, and because oil and gas assets are wasting assets. The Sub-Advisor believes the use of rigorous investment research and analytical tools, along with conservative portfolio construction used to identify appropriate non-cyclical energy infrastructure company investments, provides a value added service to the individual investor making an investment in this asset class. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in money market funds and may also invest in companies with various market capitalizations.
Read More

EMLP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -11.9% 29.4% 67.97%
1 Yr 8.8% -8.1% 32.0% 84.38%
3 Yr 14.0%* -3.8% 129.8% 74.02%
5 Yr 6.8%* -11.1% 33.2% 17.86%
10 Yr 5.0%* -12.8% 11.3% 9.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.4% -11.1% 56.2% 82.03%
2021 11.0% -6.1% 24.6% 75.59%
2020 -4.7% -24.8% 46.7% 20.63%
2019 5.1% -4.4% 5.2% 1.71%
2018 -1.8% -7.3% -1.8% 0.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -10.1% 30.4% 12.50%
1 Yr 18.8% -8.1% 48.8% 36.43%
3 Yr 8.9%* -8.0% 129.8% 84.38%
5 Yr 6.6%* -11.1% 34.1% 18.75%
10 Yr N/A* -12.8% 14.8% 2.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.4% -11.1% 56.2% 81.25%
2021 11.0% -6.1% 24.6% 75.59%
2020 -4.7% -24.8% 46.7% 20.63%
2019 5.1% -12.8% 5.2% 1.71%
2018 -1.8% -7.3% -1.8% 0.93%

EMLP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMLP Category Low Category High EMLP % Rank
Net Assets 2.38 B 22 M 6.32 B 10.16%
Number of Holdings 63 1 175 8.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 B 0 5.88 B 9.76%
Weighting of Top 10 47.13% 39.8% 110.0% 90.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP 7.13%
  2. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 6.22%
  3. MSILF Treasury Portfolio 5.96%
  4. Energy Transfer LP 5.94%
  5. Plains GP Holdings LP 5.49%
  6. Sempra Energy 4.68%
  7. Kinder Morgan Inc 3.93%
  8. Quanta Services Inc 3.63%
  9. DT Midstream Inc 3.58%
  10. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLP % Rank
Stocks 		93.62% 53.33% 133.88% 93.44%
Cash 		6.39% -58.21% 13.09% 4.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 97.54%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 95.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 97.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 97.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLP % Rank
Energy 		53.73% 29.76% 100.00% 95.90%
Utilities 		41.78% 0.00% 48.96% 1.64%
Industrials 		3.53% 0.00% 10.08% 5.74%
Basic Materials 		0.75% 0.00% 6.40% 42.62%
Technology 		0.21% 0.00% 19.24% 18.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 97.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 97.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 97.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 97.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 97.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 97.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLP % Rank
US 		78.22% 48.92% 130.59% 72.13%
Non US 		15.40% 0.00% 37.36% 41.80%

EMLP - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.35% 8.56% 90.98%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.35% 1.38% 44.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

EMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMLP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 248.00% 46.28%

EMLP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMLP Category Low Category High EMLP % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.22% 0.00% 11.83% 19.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMLP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMLP Category Low Category High EMLP % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -6.38% 9.57% 33.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMLP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMLP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Murchie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2012

9.95

10.0%

James Murchie co-founded EIP in 2003 with Linda Longville and Eva Pao. He is the President, CEO and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products which seek to focus on high-payout energy infrastructure securities such as Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, Utilities, Yield Corporations (YieldCos) and Energy Infrastructure Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). From late 2004 to mid-2006, while the EIP investment team was affiliated with Pequot Capital Management, Mr. Murchie served as a Managing Director. In July 2006, EIP re-established its independence. In 1998, he founded Lawhill Capital where he managed a long/short equity fund that invested in energy and cyclical equities and commodities until 2003. From 1995 to 1997, he was a Managing Director at Tiger Management where his primary responsibility was investments in energy, commodities and related equities. From 1990-1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein where he was a top-ranked energy analyst and sat on the Research Department’s Recommendation Review Committee. Before joining Bernstein, he spent 8 years at British Petroleum in 7 operating and staff positions of increasing responsibility. He has served on the board of Clark Refining and Marketing Company and as President and Treasurer of the Oil Analysts Group of New York. Mr. Murchie received a B.A. from Rice University in 1979 and an M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University in 1982

Eva Pao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2012

9.95

10.0%

Eva Pao is a Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. Eva Pao co-founded EIP in 2003, serving as Managing Director of EIP until the EIP investment team joined Pequot Capital Management. Ms. Pao served as Vice President of Pequot Capital Management from 2005 to mid-2006. Prior to Harvard Business School, Ms. Pao was a Manager at Enron Corp. where she managed a portfolio in Canadian oil and gas equities for Enron’s internal hedge fund that specialized in energy-related equities and managed a natural gas trading book. She received a B.A. from Rice University in 1996. She received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in 2002.

John Tysseland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

John Tysseland is a Principal and Co-Portfolio Manager of EIP’s Funds and products. From 2005 to 2014, he worked at Citi Research most currently serving as a Managing Director where he covered midstream energy companies and MLPs. From 1998 to 2005, he worked at Raymond James & Associates as a Vice President who covered the oilfield service industry and established the firm’s initial coverage of MLPs in 2001. Prior to that, he was an Equity Trader at Momentum Securities from 1997 to 1998 and an Assistant Executive Director at Sumar Enterprises from 1996 to 1997. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1996 with a BA in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×