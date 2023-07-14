Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.6%
Expense Ratio 0.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|EMHC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-23.5%
|4.6%
|98.02%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-24.3%
|3.5%
|97.09%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.9%
|13.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|6.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.8%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EMHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMHC % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|49.1 K
|15.5 B
|53.24%
|Number of Holdings
|371
|4
|2121
|28.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|65.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.60%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|95.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMHC % Rank
|Bonds
|98.33%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|2.58%
|Cash
|2.65%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|97.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|23.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|6.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|58.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMHC % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.65%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|99.71%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|51.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|12.03%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|65.33%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|6.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMHC % Rank
|US
|98.33%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|41.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|9.17%
|EMHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.23%
|0.01%
|2.87%
|98.57%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|1.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EMHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|302.00%
|3.59%
|EMHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMHC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.41%
|0.00%
|30.37%
|22.19%
|EMHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EMHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMHC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|64.43%
|EMHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Orhan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager for LDI & Multi-Sector Strategies with the Global Fixed Income, Cash & Currency (FICC) team at SSGA. Orhan is also a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Fixed Income Beta Solutions group with responsibilities for managing several fixed income funds and ETFs including Global Rates/Inflation, US Core and Credit portfolios. He is a member of the Technical Committee which oversees all SSGA's quantitative investment research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2017, Orhan held several roles during his tenure at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Most r
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Abhishek Kumar, CFA, is a Managing Director and the Sector Head for Emerging Markets Debt within the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA LTD. He is the lead portfolio manager for emerging markets debt, managing both hard currency and local currency emerging markets funds, and also works to develop new strategies and solutions for clients in emerging markets debt. He joined SSGA LTD in 2010. Prior to joining the investment management team, Mr. Kumar spent three years at ICICI Bank UK PLC managing global credit portfolios. Mr. Kumar holds a Masters in Management from ESCP Europe Paris, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (equivalent to a Master of Business Administration) from Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow, India and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society UK and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 06, 2021
1.15
1.2%
James Kramer is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. In his current role, he is responsible for managing global treasuries, inflation and aggregate bond portfolios for ETFs, commingled funds and separately managed accounts. Prior to joining the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team, Mr. Kramer was the Head of North America Fixed Income Trading. He was responsible for a team of traders that execute all cash bonds and derivative instruments for the Active and Passive Fixed Income Groups. Prior to heading the trading desk, Mr. Kramer was a senior portfolio manager in the Interest Rate Strategies Group at SSGA. His primary responsibilities included the portfolio management of active government and inflation linked strategies. Other responsibilities included directing U.S. interest rate strategies globally for SSGA. Mr. Kramer has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fitchburg State College. He started his career at State Street Bank and Trust Company and has been working in the investment industry since 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Kheng Siang Ng, CFA, is a Vice President and the APAC Head of the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2005. Mr. Ng leads the portfolio management team in APAC, manages both hard currency and local currency emerging market bond mandates in Singapore, works to develop new fixed income solutions for clients and helps grow overall fixed income business in the region. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ng spent three plus years at ABN AMRO Asset Management in Singapore managing active global rates portfolios and Asian currencies. Before that, he worked for six plus years at Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur as portfolio manager managing global bonds and portfolios of foreign exchange reserves, and served as Head of Financial Markets Analysis section. Mr. Ng holds First Class Honours in B.Sc (Economics) Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations, and is a member of CFA Society of Malaysia, CFA Society of Singapore, the CFA Institute and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Vernon Loh is an Assistant Vice President and fixed income trader at SSGA Singapore. He works together with the Portfolio Management team and is responsible for the execution of bonds with a focus on emerging market debt. Mr. Loh joined the Global Fixed Income team at SSGA Singapore in July 2021. He brings over seven years of experience trading fixed income for private banking individuals, where he had an unconstrained global mandate and traded products ranging from multi-currency government bonds to investment grade and high yield corporate debt. Mr. Loh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and is a CFA Charterholder. He is fluent in English and Mandarin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2021
0.52
0.5%
Imran Khan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He manages both hard currency and local currency Asian bond funds. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2021. Prior to his role at SSGA Singapore, Mr Khan spent eleven years at UOB Asset Management in Singapore as head of the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Team. He started his career as a Portfolio Manager at Bank Negara Malaysia where he managed fixed income portfolios of foreign exchange reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics from the University of Southern Queensland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
