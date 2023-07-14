Home
Trending ETFs
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

EMHC | ETF

$23.85

$202 M

5.41%

$1.30

0.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.0
$21.26
$24.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMHC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors - advised funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Orhan Imer

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, and/or State Street Global Advisors Limited (“SSGA LTD” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the investment sub-adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds 
(including money market funds advised by the Adviser).  In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Swaps and futures contracts may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of fixed-rate US dollar-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign (government owned and government guaranteed) emerging market issuers. An emerging market is a country that the World Bank Income group classifies as low/middle income or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) classifies as a non-advanced country. In addition, the Index Provider (defined below) may classify a country as an emerging market based on factors such as investability concerns, the presence of capital controls, and/or geographic considerations. The Index includes bonds with a minimum par amount outstanding of $500 million, a remaining maturity of at least two years and an original maturity of greater than five years. Bonds rated Caa3/CCC-/CCC- or lower or Aa3/AA-/AA- or higher by any of Moody's Investors Service, Inc., S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Inc., respectively, are excluded from the Index. SEC-registered, Rule 144A and Regulation S bonds are each eligible for inclusion in the Index. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 916 securities in the Index. 
The Index is calculated by the Index Provider (as defined below) using a capped weighting methodology. At each rebalance, each constituent country within the Index is capped at 5% with respect to the total par amount outstanding of the Index. Any country weight exceeding the 5% limit will be redistributed on a pro rata basis to the bonds of all other countries in the Index that are below the 5% cap. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly on the last business day of the month. 
The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

EMHC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMHC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -23.5% 4.6% 98.02%
1 Yr 8.9% -24.3% 3.5% 97.09%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.8% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMHC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -12.0% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMHC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.5% 4.6% 99.15%
1 Yr N/A -24.3% 3.5% 97.09%
3 Yr N/A* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.8% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMHC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -7.1% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

EMHC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMHC Category Low Category High EMHC % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 49.1 K 15.5 B 53.24%
Number of Holdings 371 4 2121 28.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M -134 M 1.25 B 65.62%
Weighting of Top 10 9.60% 2.2% 95.0% 95.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional Liquid Reserves Fund 1.29%
  2. Corp Nacional del Cobre de Chile 1.06%
  3. Uruguay Government International Bond 0.94%
  4. Saudi Government International Bond 0.93%
  5. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 0.90%
  6. Bahrain Government International Bond 0.82%
  7. Oman Government International Bond 0.78%
  8. Colombia Government International Bond 0.71%
  9. Panama Government International Bond 0.67%
  10. Turkey Government International Bond 0.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMHC % Rank
Bonds 		98.33% -0.02% 116.66% 2.58%
Cash 		2.65% -16.66% 101.67% 97.71%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 23.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.29%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 6.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 58.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMHC % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.65% 0.00% 99.89% 99.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 51.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 12.03%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 65.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.29%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.79% 6.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMHC % Rank
US 		98.33% -74.21% 36.99% 41.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 159.42% 9.17%

EMHC - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMHC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.01% 2.87% 98.57%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 1.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EMHC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMHC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMHC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 302.00% 3.59%

EMHC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMHC Category Low Category High EMHC % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.41% 0.00% 30.37% 22.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMHC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMHC Category Low Category High EMHC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.28% 9.04% 64.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMHC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMHC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Orhan Imer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Orhan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager for LDI & Multi-Sector Strategies with the Global Fixed Income, Cash & Currency (FICC) team at SSGA. Orhan is also a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Fixed Income Beta Solutions group with responsibilities for managing several fixed income funds and ETFs including Global Rates/Inflation, US Core and Credit portfolios. He is a member of the Technical Committee which oversees all SSGA's quantitative investment research. Prior to joining SSGA in 2017, Orhan held several roles during his tenure at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Most r

Abhishek Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Abhishek Kumar, CFA, is a Managing Director and the Sector Head for Emerging Markets Debt within the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA LTD. He is the lead portfolio manager for emerging markets debt, managing both hard currency and local currency emerging markets funds, and also works to develop new strategies and solutions for clients in emerging markets debt. He joined SSGA LTD in 2010. Prior to joining the investment management team, Mr. Kumar spent three years at ICICI Bank UK PLC managing global credit portfolios. Mr. Kumar holds a Masters in Management from ESCP Europe Paris, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (equivalent to a Master of Business Administration) from Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow, India and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society UK and the CFA Institute.

James Kramer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 06, 2021

1.15

1.2%

James Kramer is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Group within the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team. In his current role, he is responsible for managing global treasuries, inflation and aggregate bond portfolios for ETFs, commingled funds and separately managed accounts. Prior to joining the Global Fixed Income, Cash and Currency Team, Mr. Kramer was the Head of North America Fixed Income Trading. He was responsible for a team of traders that execute all cash bonds and derivative instruments for the Active and Passive Fixed Income Groups. Prior to heading the trading desk, Mr. Kramer was a senior portfolio manager in the Interest Rate Strategies Group at SSGA. His primary responsibilities included the portfolio management of active government and inflation linked strategies. Other responsibilities included directing U.S. interest rate strategies globally for SSGA. Mr. Kramer has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Fitchburg State College. He started his career at State Street Bank and Trust Company and has been working in the investment industry since 1993.

Kheng Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Kheng Siang Ng, CFA, is a Vice President and the APAC Head of the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2005. Mr. Ng leads the portfolio management team in APAC, manages both hard currency and local currency emerging market bond mandates in Singapore, works to develop new fixed income solutions for clients and helps grow overall fixed income business in the region. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ng spent three plus years at ABN AMRO Asset Management in Singapore managing active global rates portfolios and Asian currencies. Before that, he worked for six plus years at Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur as portfolio manager managing global bonds and portfolios of foreign exchange reserves, and served as Head of Financial Markets Analysis section. Mr. Ng holds First Class Honours in B.Sc (Economics) Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations, and is a member of CFA Society of Malaysia, CFA Society of Singapore, the CFA Institute and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.

Vernon Loh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Vernon Loh is an Assistant Vice President and fixed income trader at SSGA Singapore. He works together with the Portfolio Management team and is responsible for the execution of bonds with a focus on emerging market debt. Mr. Loh joined the Global Fixed Income team at SSGA Singapore in July 2021. He brings over seven years of experience trading fixed income for private banking individuals, where he had an unconstrained global mandate and traded products ranging from multi-currency government bonds to investment grade and high yield corporate debt. Mr. Loh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and is a CFA Charterholder. He is fluent in English and Mandarin.

Imran Khan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2021

0.52

0.5%

Imran Khan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He manages both hard currency and local currency Asian bond funds. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2021. Prior to his role at SSGA Singapore, Mr Khan spent eleven years at UOB Asset Management in Singapore as head of the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Team. He started his career as a Portfolio Manager at Bank Negara Malaysia where he managed fixed income portfolios of foreign exchange reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics from the University of Southern Queensland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

