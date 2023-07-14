In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, and/or State Street Global Advisors Limited (“SSGA LTD” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the investment sub-adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds

(including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Swaps and futures contracts may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of fixed-rate US dollar-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign (government owned and government guaranteed) emerging market issuers. An emerging market is a country that the World Bank Income group classifies as low/middle income or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) classifies as a non-advanced country. In addition, the Index Provider (defined below) may classify a country as an emerging market based on factors such as investability concerns, the presence of capital controls, and/or geographic considerations. The Index includes bonds with a minimum par amount outstanding of $500 million, a remaining maturity of at least two years and an original maturity of greater than five years. Bonds rated Caa3/CCC-/CCC- or lower or Aa3/AA-/AA- or higher by any of Moody's Investors Service, Inc., S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Inc., respectively, are excluded from the Index. SEC-registered, Rule 144A and Regulation S bonds are each eligible for inclusion in the Index. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 916 securities in the Index.

The Index is calculated by the Index Provider (as defined below) using a capped weighting methodology. At each rebalance, each constituent country within the Index is capped at 5% with respect to the total par amount outstanding of the Index. Any country weight exceeding the 5% limit will be redistributed on a pro rata basis to the bonds of all other countries in the Index that are below the 5% cap. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly on the last business day of the month.

The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.