The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

The Index was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”) and is calculated and published by Solactive AG. The Index seeks to measure the performance of equity securities (common stock and depositary receipts) issued by emerging market and frontier market companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from financial technology (Fintech). The Index is a gross total return index.

The Index’s initial universe consists of the common stocks and/or depositary receipts listed on a regulated stock exchange, in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions, issued by non-U.S. companies domiciled in emerging markets and frontier markets. Companies are classified into emerging market countries and frontier market countries based on the global market capitalization approach of the Index provider. Companies headquartered in China are only included if they are available as developed market listed, exchange traded ADR versions, or Hong Kong exchange traded versions. Developed market domiciled companies are eligible for inclusion provided more than 70% of the company’s revenues are derived from emerging market and/or frontier market countries, as identified above; provided, however, these companies may not comprise more than 10% of the Index weight in aggregate. As of October 28, 2022, companies from the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Index: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Brazil, China, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Cypress, Egypt, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Uruguay, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates.

Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million.

All companies complying with the above screens must also generate at least 50% of their revenue from Fintech operations, which currently includes providing and developing mobile applications, online platforms, enterprise software, and/or other technology applications for the following industries or business segments:

· Payments;

· Banking & Digital Banking;

· Lending and Credit;

· Insurance;

· Investments & Trading; and

· Digital assets (digital wallets, mining, and exchange platforms).

The Fund’s investments in portfolio companies in the above industries and business segments, including the digital asset segment, will not invest directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies and therefore the Fund is not expected to track the price movements of any cryptocurrency.

All companies complying with the above screens are included in the Index. Index constituents are initially weighted equally. If the Index has exposure of greater than 25% to a single country, each security domiciled in that country has its weight reduced on a pro rata basis so that exposure to that country is reduced to 25%. The excess weight resulting from any country weight reduction is then redistributed equally to all the other Index constituents. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events or to include initial public offerings that meet Index eligibility criteria.

As of February 1, 2023, the Index was composed of 39 securities with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $32.36 billion. Additionally, the Index had significant exposure to companies operating in China.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).