The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund.
The Index was created and is maintained by EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM” or the “Index Provider”) and is calculated and published by Solactive AG. The Index seeks to measure the performance of equity securities (common stock and depositary receipts) issued by emerging market and frontier market companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from financial technology (Fintech). The Index is a gross total return index.
The Index’s initial universe consists of the common stocks and/or depositary receipts listed on a regulated stock exchange, in the form of shares tradable for foreign investors without restrictions, issued by non-U.S. companies domiciled in emerging markets and frontier markets. Companies are classified into emerging market countries and frontier market countries based on the global market capitalization approach of the Index provider. Companies headquartered in China are only included if they are available as developed market listed, exchange traded ADR versions, or Hong Kong exchange traded versions. Developed market domiciled companies are eligible for inclusion provided more than 70% of the company’s revenues are derived from emerging market and/or frontier market countries, as identified above; provided, however, these companies may not comprise more than 10% of the Index weight in aggregate. As of October 28, 2022, companies from the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Index: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Brazil, China, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Cypress, Egypt, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Uruguay, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates.
Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million and a six-month daily average value traded of at least $1 million.
All companies complying with the above screens must also generate at least 50% of their revenue from Fintech operations, which currently includes providing and developing mobile applications, online platforms, enterprise software, and/or other technology applications for the following industries or business segments:
|·
|Payments;
|·
|Banking & Digital Banking;
|·
|Lending and Credit;
|·
|Insurance;
|·
|Investments & Trading; and
|·
|Digital assets (digital wallets, mining, and exchange platforms).
The Fund’s investments in portfolio companies in the above industries and business segments, including the digital asset segment, will not invest directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies and therefore the Fund is not expected to track the price movements of any cryptocurrency.
All companies complying with the above screens are included in the Index. Index constituents are initially weighted equally. If the Index has exposure of greater than 25% to a single country, each security domiciled in that country has its weight reduced on a pro rata basis so that exposure to that country is reduced to 25%. The excess weight resulting from any country weight reduction is then redistributed equally to all the other Index constituents. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events or to include initial public offerings that meet Index eligibility criteria.
As of February 1, 2023, the Index was composed of 39 securities with a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $32.36 billion. Additionally, the Index had significant exposure to companies operating in China.
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|EMFQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-39.3%
|13.2%
|97.28%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-57.2%
|9.2%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-15.0%*
|-20.6%
|11.4%
|85.14%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMFQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.0%
|-49.5%
|18.2%
|68.28%
|2021
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|82.1%
|0.24%
|2020
|22.1%
|-1.7%
|28.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.5%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|23.4%
|N/A
|EMFQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMFQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.2 M
|167 K
|150 B
|97.05%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|5
|516
|37.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|956 K
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|96.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.92%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|98.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMFQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|11.14%
|Cash
|6.00%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|84.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|13.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|26.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|2.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|4.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMFQ % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|45.23%
|Technology
|0.00%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|97.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|13.86%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|97.50%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|98.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|97.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|62.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|1.59%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|87.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.95%
|0.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|91.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMFQ % Rank
|US
|50.97%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|57.95%
|Non US
|48.65%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|17.27%
|EMFQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.91%
|83.14%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|EMFQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMFQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMFQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|149.00%
|82.17%
|EMFQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMFQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|7.58%
|30.61%
|EMFQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|EMFQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMFQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|75.63%
|EMFQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
