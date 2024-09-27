Under normal circumstances, the Macquarie Focused Emerging Markets Equity ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging markets issuers. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

The Fund invests primarily in a broad range of equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries and may invest in companies of any size. The Fund defines emerging market countries to include those currently considered to be developing by the World Bank, the United Nations, or the countries' governments. These countries are typically located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central America, South America and Africa. The Fund will primarily invest in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may invest significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, which consists of Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, and India, among other countries.

Although the Fund invests primarily in companies from countries considered to be emerging markets, the Fund may also invest in companies that are not in emerging countries: (1) if the Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (“Manager”) believes that the performance of a company or its industry will be influenced by opportunities in the emerging markets; (2) to maintain exposure to industry segments where the Manager believes there are not satisfactory investment opportunities in emerging countries; and (3) if the Manager believes there is the potential for significant benefit to the Fund.

The Manager’s investment process revolves around identifying durable companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic value through a bottom-up, fundamental analysis of individual companies. The Manager views durability of a company through two lenses: (1) competition, which includes understanding what drives a company’s competitiveness, the quality and uniqueness of its key assets, and how the company compares to its industry peers globally; and (2) evolution, which looks at how the company is positioned and what factors may change in the future that could present opportunities and risks for the company. Combining these two approaches, the Manager seeks to identify companies that it believes are competitively well-placed to capture long-term growth opportunities, while demonstrating resilience during challenging economic and market cycles. The Manager's assessment of individual companies may result in the Fund investing over 25% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located in the same country or sector (typically, the information technology and/or the financials sector).

The Manager assesses the intrinsic value of a company through a variety of valuation methods which may include discounted cash flow, replacement cost (the estimate of present day cost of replaying a company's asset with similar ones at the existing market price), private market transaction (the value at which someone would pay in an arms-length transaction to purchase a business), and multiples analysis, which is the comparison of financial ratios of market value to various operating metrics in comparison to other publicly traded companies. The Manager also performs scenario analysis, where it estimates changes in the value of a company based on various changing scenarios, to assess a company's upside and downside potential.

From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in a particular country, such as the People's Republic of China (“China”). The Fund may invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai - Hong Kong and Shenzhen - Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. Quantitative support from MIMGL may include portfolio analytics and research and other quantitative analysis relating to the Fund's holdings and investment strategy.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.