The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$500 K

Holdings in Top 10

35.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$22.88
$27.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMCA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in dividend-paying equity securities that, at the time of investment, meet the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria established by Emerge Capital Management Inc. (Emerge or the Advisor).

The Fund invests predominantly in U.S. equity securities. Equity securities include common stock (including real estate investment trusts), preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, American Depositary Receipts, or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, but intends to invest primarily in in securities of large capitalization issuers.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

In selecting companies, Catherine Avery Investment Management LLC d/b/a CAIM LLC (CAIM LLC or the Sub-Advisor) applies a “bottom-up” research process to seek to invest in equity securities that the Sub-Advisor believes have the potential to increase dividends in the future. The Sub-Advisor uses a proprietary screening process to identify companies that the Sub-Advisor believes have favorable balance sheets and above average levels of cash flow per share, and pay a dividend and demonstrate the ability to increase that dividend over time. The Sub-Advisor generally recommends buying securities that meet the above criteria when the Sub-Advisor believes they are trading at a discount to their future value. The Sub-Advisor may recommend selling securities for several reasons, including when the Sub-Advisor believes the security is overvalued or management is unable to achieve its goals.

Emerge considers ESG factors within its securities selection process for each equity security for the Fund. Emerge assesses whether a company meets the Fund’s ESG standards based on its proprietary ESG framework. Emerge uses ESG research, ratings, and analytics from independent third-party data providers to screen investments based on ESG criteria determined by Emerge. The Fund may hold securities of issuers for which third-party data is not available. Where an issuer has not been assigned a rating by the third-party data provider, Emerge’s ESG analysis incorporates publicly available data. Emerge has the right to change the third-party data providers that support its ESG framework at any time. In determining whether an issuer meets Emerge’s ESG investment criteria, Emerge considers: (i) negative screening criteria to eliminate certain types of issuers in light of social and environmental considerations; and (ii) governance-related risk ratings published by third party data providers, including Sustainalytics, designed to measure the degree to which a company’s economic value is at risk driven by the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risks. As of the date of this Prospectus, Emerge applies a negative screen to exclude companies for investment that derive 20% or more of their revenues from biological and chemical weapons, thermal coal extraction, gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco production, and recreational cannabis. Emerge may modify the above list of negative screens at any time, without prior shareholder approval or notice. ESG risk ratings data compiled by third-party data providers forms the basis for Emerge’s governance-related risk assessment and screening. Emerge may consider excluding, reducing or eliminating exposure to issuers with high ESG risk ratings, as determined by one or more third-party data providers.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

EMCA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMCA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMCA Category Low Category High EMCA % Rank
Net Assets 500 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 30 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 179 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 35.01% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Air Products and Chemicals Inc 4.31%
  2. Chevron Corp 4.16%
  3. Cummins Inc 4.06%
  4. Caterpillar Inc 4.04%
  5. Valero Energy Corp 3.93%
  6. LyondellBasell Industries NV 3.71%
  7. McDonald's Corp 3.66%
  8. NextEra Energy Inc 3.54%
  9. Medtronic PLC 3.43%
  10. Coca-Cola Co/The 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCA % Rank
Stocks 		93.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.38% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCA % Rank
US 		93.62% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EMCA - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMCA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EMCA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EMCA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMCA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMCA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMCA Category Low Category High EMCA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMCA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMCA Category Low Category High EMCA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMCA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EMCA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

