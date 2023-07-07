Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in dividend-paying equity securities that, at the time of investment, meet the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria established by Emerge Capital Management Inc. (Emerge or the Advisor).

The Fund invests predominantly in U.S. equity securities. Equity securities include common stock (including real estate investment trusts), preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, American Depositary Receipts, or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock.

The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes, but intends to invest primarily in in securities of large capitalization issuers.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

In selecting companies, Catherine Avery Investment Management LLC d/b/a CAIM LLC (CAIM LLC or the Sub-Advisor) applies a “bottom-up” research process to seek to invest in equity securities that the Sub-Advisor believes have the potential to increase dividends in the future. The Sub-Advisor uses a proprietary screening process to identify companies that the Sub-Advisor believes have favorable balance sheets and above average levels of cash flow per share, and pay a dividend and demonstrate the ability to increase that dividend over time. The Sub-Advisor generally recommends buying securities that meet the above criteria when the Sub-Advisor believes they are trading at a discount to their future value. The Sub-Advisor may recommend selling securities for several reasons, including when the Sub-Advisor believes the security is overvalued or management is unable to achieve its goals.

Emerge considers ESG factors within its securities selection process for each equity security for the Fund. Emerge assesses whether a company meets the Fund’s ESG standards based on its proprietary ESG framework. Emerge uses ESG research, ratings, and analytics from independent third-party data providers to screen investments based on ESG criteria determined by Emerge. The Fund may hold securities of issuers for which third-party data is not available. Where an issuer has not been assigned a rating by the third-party data provider, Emerge’s ESG analysis incorporates publicly available data. Emerge has the right to change the third-party data providers that support its ESG framework at any time. In determining whether an issuer meets Emerge’s ESG investment criteria, Emerge considers: (i) negative screening criteria to eliminate certain types of issuers in light of social and environmental considerations; and (ii) governance-related risk ratings published by third party data providers, including Sustainalytics, designed to measure the degree to which a company’s economic value is at risk driven by the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risks. As of the date of this Prospectus, Emerge applies a negative screen to exclude companies for investment that derive 20% or more of their revenues from biological and chemical weapons, thermal coal extraction, gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco production, and recreational cannabis. Emerge may modify the above list of negative screens at any time, without prior shareholder approval or notice. ESG risk ratings data compiled by third-party data providers forms the basis for Emerge’s governance-related risk assessment and screening. Emerge may consider excluding, reducing or eliminating exposure to issuers with high ESG risk ratings, as determined by one or more third-party data providers.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.