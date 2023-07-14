Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

ETF
EKG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.4853 +0.09 +0.46%
primary theme
N/A
EKG (ETF)

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.4853 +0.09 +0.46%
primary theme
N/A
EKG (ETF)

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.4853 +0.09 +0.46%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

EKG | ETF

$18.49

$900 K

0.00%

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$900 K

Holdings in Top 10

66.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
$14.01
$18.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

EKG | ETF

$18.49

$900 K

0.00%

0.65%

EKG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure the Index integrity.The Index is designed to measure the performance of a selection of companies that are primarily engaged in and involved at the intersection of healthcare and technology (referred to herein as “Digital Health Companies”), as classified by Lux Capital based on analysis of the products and services offered by those companies. Accordingly, the Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Digital Health Companies (as further defined below).According to the Index Provider, the Index’s initial selection universe consists of securities listed on an Index-eligible global stock exchange by issuers classified by Lux Capital as Digital Health Companies. This classification includes companies engaged in at least one of the following: (i) development or commercialization of a medical device (including any instrument, apparatus, appliance or other material that when used in combination with software is used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes across disease, injuries/handicaps and physiological conditions) or life science/diagnostic tool or instrument; (ii) development of a proteomics (the study of proteins), next-generation sequencing (“NGS”) (a highly parallel approach to determining the sequence of bases in DNA), genome sequencing (the process of determining the sequence of the entire set of genetic information of an organism) and/or genetic testing platform (type of medical test that identifies changes in DNA sequences); (iii) development of a clinically actionable genomic information platform (meaning the findings of changes in DNA sequences have known medical conditions associated with them which often have known medical recommendations for healthcare providers); (iv) development of software that is used to collect healthcare data to provide users with analytics; (v) development or commercialization of a connected hardware, handheld/advanced imaging or wearable device intended for remote monitoring, diagnosis or treatment; (vi) development of a digital interface or application that improves access to and quality of healthcare; or (vii) participation in at least one of the following markets: therapeutic devices; at-home connected fitness and wellness tech; fitness wearables; tech-enabled at-home or remote care; tech-enabled health networks; tech-enabled clinical trial and research; online healthcare platforms; femtech; laboratory services (activities related to medical tests carried out to obtain information about the health of a patient to aid in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases) that commonly use techniques involving medical devices such as NGS and laboratory informatics software to provide results and interpretation to patients; and healthcare technology systems (collectively, "Digital Health Companies").According to the Index Provider, from the initial selection universe, the Index Provider selects companies that have a free float market capitalization of at least $500 million (USD), and a 3-month average daily trading volume of at least $3 million. The term “free float” is used to capture the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and thus excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters or securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. In order to remain in the Index, companies must have at least 7% revenue growth in one of the two preceding years or a market capitalization of at least $50 billion. Companies added to the Index during reconstitutions must have annual revenue growth of at least 10% in each of the two preceding full fiscal years. Each eligible security remaining is selected for the Index and weighted according to a modified market capitalization methodology. Under this methodology, the weighting of each Index constituent is determined by dividing its free float market capitalization by the aggregate free float market capitalization of all the securities in the Index subject to a maximum weighting of 8%. These weights are maintained for the five securities with the largest free float market capitalization, and all other securities in the Index are subject to a maximum weighting of 4%. Thus, no security may be weighted above 8% and only five securities may exceed 4%.The index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 52 securities with market capitalization ranges from $315 million and $93.8 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in health carecompanies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

EKG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -25.6% 23.4% N/A
1 Yr 18.5% -30.0% 21.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.2% 23.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -30.0% 28.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -18.7% 19.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.7% 15.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -53.9% 11.7% N/A
2021 N/A -22.3% 18.5% N/A
2020 N/A -4.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 26.9% N/A

EKG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EKG Category Low Category High EKG % Rank
Net Assets 900 K 732 K 46.2 B 96.17%
Number of Holdings 53 21 473 70.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 527 K 2.18 K 21.6 B 94.24%
Weighting of Top 10 66.06% 12.3% 80.8% 6.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Illumina Inc 8.95%
  2. Intuitive Surgical Inc 8.56%
  3. Dexcom Inc 8.04%
  4. ResMed Inc 7.89%
  5. IQVIA Holdings Inc 7.33%
  6. Insulet Corp 4.41%
  7. Veeva Systems Inc 4.25%
  8. Exact Sciences Corp 4.18%
  9. Align Technology Inc 4.16%
  10. Hologic Inc 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EKG % Rank
Stocks 		100.06% 85.37% 106.13% 32.98%
Cash 		0.01% -0.10% 9.01% 64.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 11.52%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 25.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 10.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 7.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 12.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 9.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 9.95%
Healthcare 		0.00% 59.26% 100.00% 57.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.85% 27.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.71%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 8.38%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 8.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.20% 9.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.83% 33.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKG % Rank
US 		100.06% 53.67% 104.41% 10.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.40% 90.05%

EKG - Expenses

Operational Fees

EKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 3.13% 70.62%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 52.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

EKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EKG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% N/A

EKG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EKG Category Low Category High EKG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.44% 26.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EKG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EKG Category Low Category High EKG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.54% 1.92% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EKG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EKG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.26 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×