Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

2ndVote Society Defended ETF

Active ETF
EGIS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.4625 -0.18 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
EGIS (ETF)

2ndVote Society Defended ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.4625 -0.18 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A
EGIS (ETF)

2ndVote Society Defended ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.4625 -0.18 -0.48%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

2ndVote Society Defended ETF

EGIS | Active ETF

$36.46

$29.8 M

0.65%

$0.24

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

23.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$29.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.6
$28.98
$36.64

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

2ndVote Society Defended ETF

EGIS | Active ETF

$36.46

$29.8 M

0.65%

$0.24

0.75%

EGIS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    2ndVote Society Defended ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    2nd Vote Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by primarily investing its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in the equity securities of large- and mid- capitalization companies domiciled in the United States (“US”) and/or principally traded in US securities markets (collectively, “US Companies”) that meet its 2nd Amendment and border security social criteria. The Fund uses a fundamental security analysis and proprietary social scoring system to select the equity securities.

Construction of the Fund’s portfolio starts with the initial universe of US Companies with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. Companies that satisfy the market capitalization screen are then screened based on their 2nd Amendment score (“2nd Amendment Score”) and Border Security score (“Border Security Score”) from 2nd Vote, Inc. (“Analytics”), a company that has created a proprietary scoring system to track the quality, quantity, type, and extent of a corporation’s or organization’s social activism. Companies with a 2nd Amendment Score or a Border Security Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are removed from the investable universe. The next step in the investment process is applying the Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.’s (“LTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) Value Screen process or Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”) screen which further reduces the number of companies that do not meet that investment criteria. RDY measures the yield of a particular stock compared to the yield on the S&P 500 and does so over long periods of time. RPSR measures how much investors are paying for a unit of sales, which reveals, according to the Sub-Adviser, what investors have historically paid for a particular company’s sales compared to what they are paying for the sales of all the companies in the S&P 500. The companies that pass the RDY and RPSR screen are then analyzed according to LTI’s proprietary research process, which analyzes fundamental, qualitative and quantitative data for each company:

Examples include:

Qualitative Factors:

Catalyst for Outperformance

Franchise Value & Market Growth

Top Management/Board of Directors

Quantitative Factors:

Sales/Revenue Growth

Operating Margins

Relative P/E

Positive Free Cash Flow

Dividend Coverage/Growth

Asset Turnover Ratio

Use of Cash (buyback, debt, dividend)

Leverage

Financial Risk

LTI’s proprietary research process determines the final investment portfolio and security weights for the Fund.

Value Screen

The fundamental security analysis process as developed by LTI, which employs two time-proven stock valuation metrics (both pioneered by its team) that it believes are consistent and robust indicators of investment value: Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”). RPSR is the dominant selection methodology. RDY provides a level of confirmation and conviction to the selection when dividends are available. After the initial screening is completed, each company will then be considered according to LTI’s proprietary research analysis consisting of its proprietary research process.

Proprietary Rating System

The proprietary scoring system was developed by Analytics, whose founder is an indirect owner of 2nd Vote Advisers, LLC (the “Adviser”). The scoring system evaluates information about companies’ direct and indirect corporate donations; activities and stated policies of companies; documented sponsorships for various political and advocacy-related events; corporate leadership donations, activities and advocacy; and lobbying spent for or against various issues on federal and state levels (collectively, “Activities and Policies Data”). Information on these Activities and Policies is gathered from different data sources including: Forms 990 (IRS tax forms that provide the public with financial information about non-profit organizations), the IRS electronic filing database, official company websites, official company annual reports, news publications, keyword google searches, any other sources that demonstrate advocacy/activism by or on behalf of the company.

While all companies begin with a base “3.0” or Neutral score, Analytics gathers Activities and Policies Data, converts this data into a point system that is then added or deducted from the base score.

With respect to the 2nd Amendment Score, the base score will increase for monetary donations that support the right to bear arms or decrease for monetary donations that support gun control laws based on the dollar amount. The degree to which companies provide direct or indirect support to organizations which support gun free zones, support of gun control legislation, oppose stand-your-ground-laws, oppose concealed carry, support banning of firearms or refusal to do business with the firearms industry, and related advocacy groups or legislation will lower their 2nd Amendment Score. Alternatively, the degree to which companies provide direct or indirect support to organizations which support firearm retailers and manufacturers and the right to bear arms will increase their 2nd Amendment Score.

With respect to the Border Security Score, the base score will increase for donations made to causes that support legal immigration or decrease for donations that support illegal immigration. The degree to which companies have an over-reliance on, or have outsourced their supply chain to countries (e.g., China) having interests adverse to the United States or which provide direct or indirect support to organizations that back open borders, promote or support sanctuary cities, that encourage the DREAM Act or are anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement will lower their Border Security Score. Alternatively, the degree to which companies advocate for support of the rule of law, enforcement of federal immigration laws and avoid doing business with or have eliminated supply chain reliance on countries adverse to the United States will increase their Board Security Score. Direct or indirect support of organizations which lower a company’s 2nd Amendment Score and Border Security Score are collectively referred to as “anti-safe society actions.” Ultimately a company receives each a 2nd Amendment Score and Border Security Score of between 1 and 5, which may not be a whole number. Companies with a 2nd Amendment Score or a Border Security Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are not included in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.

Read More

EGIS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 23.2% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 14.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 14.4% N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EGIS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGIS Category Low Category High EGIS % Rank
Net Assets 29.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 37 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.87 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 38.89% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 4.69%
  2. Fortinet Inc 4.59%
  3. AbbVie Inc 4.25%
  4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.16%
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 4.13%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 3.82%
  7. ServiceNow Inc 3.67%
  8. Xylem Inc/NY 3.52%
  9. Oracle Corp 3.46%
  10. Broadcom Inc 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGIS % Rank
Stocks 		99.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.93% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGIS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGIS % Rank
US 		99.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EGIS - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EGIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EGIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EGIS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGIS Category Low Category High EGIS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.65% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGIS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGIS Category Low Category High EGIS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGIS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EGIS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×