The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by primarily investing its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in the equity securities of large- and mid- capitalization companies domiciled in the United States (“US”) and/or principally traded in US securities markets (collectively, “US Companies”) that meet its 2nd Amendment and border security social criteria. The Fund uses a fundamental security analysis and proprietary social scoring system to select the equity securities.

Construction of the Fund’s portfolio starts with the initial universe of US Companies with a market capitalization greater than $2 billion. Companies that satisfy the market capitalization screen are then screened based on their 2nd Amendment score (“2nd Amendment Score”) and Border Security score (“Border Security Score”) from 2nd Vote, Inc. (“Analytics”), a company that has created a proprietary scoring system to track the quality, quantity, type, and extent of a corporation’s or organization’s social activism. Companies with a 2nd Amendment Score or a Border Security Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are removed from the investable universe. The next step in the investment process is applying the Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc.’s (“LTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) Value Screen process or Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”) screen which further reduces the number of companies that do not meet that investment criteria. RDY measures the yield of a particular stock compared to the yield on the S&P 500 and does so over long periods of time. RPSR measures how much investors are paying for a unit of sales, which reveals, according to the Sub-Adviser, what investors have historically paid for a particular company’s sales compared to what they are paying for the sales of all the companies in the S&P 500. The companies that pass the RDY and RPSR screen are then analyzed according to LTI’s proprietary research process, which analyzes fundamental, qualitative and quantitative data for each company:

Examples include:

● Qualitative Factors:

Catalyst for Outperformance

Franchise Value & Market Growth

Top Management/Board of Directors

● Quantitative Factors:

Sales/Revenue Growth

Operating Margins

Relative P/E

Positive Free Cash Flow

Dividend Coverage/Growth

Asset Turnover Ratio

Use of Cash (buyback, debt, dividend)

Leverage

Financial Risk

LTI’s proprietary research process determines the final investment portfolio and security weights for the Fund.

Value Screen

The fundamental security analysis process as developed by LTI, which employs two time-proven stock valuation metrics (both pioneered by its team) that it believes are consistent and robust indicators of investment value: Relative Dividend Yield (“RDY”) and Relative-Price-to-Sales Ratio (“RPSR”). RPSR is the dominant selection methodology. RDY provides a level of confirmation and conviction to the selection when dividends are available. After the initial screening is completed, each company will then be considered according to LTI’s proprietary research analysis consisting of its proprietary research process.

Proprietary Rating System

The proprietary scoring system was developed by Analytics, whose founder is an indirect owner of 2nd Vote Advisers, LLC (the “Adviser”). The scoring system evaluates information about companies’ direct and indirect corporate donations; activities and stated policies of companies; documented sponsorships for various political and advocacy-related events; corporate leadership donations, activities and advocacy; and lobbying spent for or against various issues on federal and state levels (collectively, “Activities and Policies Data”). Information on these Activities and Policies is gathered from different data sources including: Forms 990 (IRS tax forms that provide the public with financial information about non-profit organizations), the IRS electronic filing database, official company websites, official company annual reports, news publications, keyword google searches, any other sources that demonstrate advocacy/activism by or on behalf of the company.

While all companies begin with a base “3.0” or Neutral score, Analytics gathers Activities and Policies Data, converts this data into a point system that is then added or deducted from the base score.

With respect to the 2nd Amendment Score, the base score will increase for monetary donations that support the right to bear arms or decrease for monetary donations that support gun control laws based on the dollar amount. The degree to which companies provide direct or indirect support to organizations which support gun free zones, support of gun control legislation, oppose stand-your-ground-laws, oppose concealed carry, support banning of firearms or refusal to do business with the firearms industry, and related advocacy groups or legislation will lower their 2nd Amendment Score. Alternatively, the degree to which companies provide direct or indirect support to organizations which support firearm retailers and manufacturers and the right to bear arms will increase their 2nd Amendment Score.

With respect to the Border Security Score, the base score will increase for donations made to causes that support legal immigration or decrease for donations that support illegal immigration. The degree to which companies have an over-reliance on, or have outsourced their supply chain to countries (e.g., China) having interests adverse to the United States or which provide direct or indirect support to organizations that back open borders, promote or support sanctuary cities, that encourage the DREAM Act or are anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement will lower their Border Security Score. Alternatively, the degree to which companies advocate for support of the rule of law, enforcement of federal immigration laws and avoid doing business with or have eliminated supply chain reliance on countries adverse to the United States will increase their Board Security Score. Direct or indirect support of organizations which lower a company’s 2nd Amendment Score and Border Security Score are collectively referred to as “anti-safe society actions.” Ultimately a company receives each a 2nd Amendment Score and Border Security Score of between 1 and 5, which may not be a whole number. Companies with a 2nd Amendment Score or a Border Security Score of less than “3.0” on the scoring system are not included in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.