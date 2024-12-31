The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide exposure to the price returns of select U.S. listed equity securities, subject to a dampening of potential investment gains, while also seeking to hedge against significant market downturns. Secondarily, the Fund seeks to provide current income. The Fund’s strategy involves two components: (1) purchasing a portfolio of equity securities either directly, or “synthetically” by using options to gain exposure to one or more equity securities (each, an “Underlying Security”) (the “Equity Strategy”); and (2) generating income through an options portfolio (the “Options Strategies”), each as described below. The Fund’s strategies are overseen by two investment sub-advisers: Nest Egg ETFs, LLC (“Nest Egg”), selects the equity securities for the Fund’s Equity Strategy, and ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”) is responsible for implementing the Fund’s options holdings for both the Equity Strategy and the Options Strategies.

Additionally, the Fund will maintain a minor allocation to cash or U.S. Treasuries overseen by Zega, not exceeding ten percent of its total assets.

Equity Strategy – Nest Egg / ZEGA

The Fund invests in equity securities selected by Nest Egg both directly and indirectly (synthetically). The Fund seeks to replicate the share price movements of Underlying Securities through a combination of direct ownership and options contracts. When the Fund invests synthetically in an Underlying Security, the options will generate income; however, they will also initially cap the Fund’s participation in potential gains experienced by that Underlying Security. Through the use of long call options (described in Options Strategies below), the Fund can regain exposure beyond this cap, capturing additional upside potential in the Underlying Security’s price movements without directly owning it.

Nest Egg identifies the companies in which the Fund will invest (directly and synthetically). Nest Egg first screens a universe of U.S. listed large-capitalization companies using a quantitative approach. This process takes into account various financial metrics, such as market capitalization, market share, projected revenue growth, earnings per share growth, price to equity ratio, profit margin, and capital expenditures. Through this quantitative process, Nest Egg identifies 25 companies eligible for further consideration.

Nest Egg then conducts a qualitative analysis of these 25 companies to identify, in its view, the best investment opportunities. This qualitative analysis considers various factors such as a company’s overall business model, its competitive and economic advantages versus industry peers, its industry positioning, its innovation and research and development, its brand strength and reputation, and its management team. Through this qualitative process, Nest Egg typically selects between 7 and 15 companies for inclusion in the Fund’s Equity Strategy portfolio. Nest Egg reallocates this portfolio quarterly, with each company receiving equal weight. However, the portfolio is consistently monitored, and companies can be added, removed, or replaced or added at any time.

Equities Direct Holdings – Nest Egg

The Fund will invest directly in the Underlying Securities selected by Nest Egg (by purchasing their shares).

Equities Indirect (Synthetic) Exposure – Nest Egg / ZEGA

The Fund will also seek indirect, synthetic exposure to the Underlying Securities (selected by Nest Egg) through options contracts (implemented by ZEGA). Via this synthetic approach, the Fund obtains indirect investment exposure approximately equal to 100% of an Underlying Security’s value during the options period, while also generating premium income.

● To achieve synthetic exposure to an Underlying Security, the Fund sells in-the-money (ITM) put options on the Underlying Security. Put options are financial instruments that give the buyer the right to sell a particular security (or the value of a security index) to the seller at a set price (the “strike price”) until the option’ expiration date. The strike price of these ITM put options is typically set above the current share price of the Underlying Security at the time the contracts are executed.

● The Fund will seek synthetic exposure to Underlying Securities using Euro Flex options, which are a type of options contract that can be exercised only at expiration. By employing these options, the Fund aims to reduce the likelihood of early assignment, allowing greater flexibility in managing its synthetic exposure. Additionally, while there remains a significant chance that the Fund will be required to purchase an Underlying Security if its price remains below the strike (essentially transitioning the Fund’s holding from synthetic to direct), the use of Euro Flex options minimizes the risk of the Fund being forced into early assignment prior to expiration.

Options Strategies - ZEGA

The Fund uses options strategies to seek to (i) benefit from potential upside in the value of the Underlying Securities, and (ii) generate income, and the Fund will use out-of-the-money (OTM) calls and OTM call spreads. ZEGA selects particular options contracts based on market conditions. The Fund will generally use out-of-the-money calls when there is a general consensus of mildly to highly bullish market conditions to capture more potential upside.

Out-of-the-Money (OTM) Call Spreads – Income Generation, Dampens Upside Capture

For the Underlying Securities the Fund holds directly (not synthetically), the Fund will use OTM call spreads. The Fund will sell OTM call spreads on the Underlying Securities with the strike prices typically set above the current share price of the Underlying Security. This strategy allows the Fund to generate premium income while defining and limiting the potential downside risk in the event of an upward price movement beyond the sold call’s strike price.

When used in combination with owning the Underlying Security, OTM call spreads can provide the Fund with an efficient income-generating mechanism while still maintaining the potential for upside capture above the bought call’s strike.

Out-of-the Money (OTM) Calls – Potential Upside Capture

For the Underlying Securities the Fund holds synthetically (not directly), the Fund will use OTM call options. The Fund will acquire OTM call options on the Underlying Securities, with strike prices set above the strike price of the put sold on the Underlying Security. The Fund will use this strategy to seek to benefit from potential upside movement in an Underlying Security beyond the call option’s strike price. However, the call options may expire worthless if the Underlying Security’s price fails to exceed the strike price, resulting in a loss of the premium paid for the options.

When paired with selling ITM puts (as part of the synthetic exposure), the Fund then regains exposure to upside price movements in the Underlying Securities, although the premium paid for these call options offsets some of the intrinsic premium from the sold put options.

Treasuries

In addition, the Fund will hold cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities. These securities serve a dual purpose: providing collateral for the Options Strategies and contributing to the Fund’s income generation.

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to participate in some of the potential gains experienced by increases in the share prices of the Underlying Securities.

● The Fund seeks to generate income at a target monthly level of 0.25 to 0.5% of its net asset value (“NAV”), which is not dependent on the value of the Underlying Securities. The Fund’s income generation level is dependent on factors such as the volatility of the equity securities selected, the options strategies utilized, the intrinsic value of options which are sold, and the perceived risk versus reward available to the subadvisor between upside capture and income generation.

Portfolio Characteristics

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

The Fund’s investment strategy is expected to result in high portfolio turnover on an annual basis.