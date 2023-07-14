Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

Active ETF
EFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.75 +0.05 +0.32%
primary theme
N/A
EFIX (ETF)

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.75 +0.05 +0.32%
primary theme
N/A
EFIX (ETF)

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.75 +0.05 +0.32%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

EFIX | Active ETF

$15.75

$31.7 M

6.86%

$1.08

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
$13.90
$16.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

EFIX | Active ETF

$15.75

$31.7 M

6.86%

$1.08

0.95%

EFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Penelope Foley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in debt securities issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities located in emerging market countries. An “emerging market country” is a country that, at the time the Fund invests in the related security or instrument, is classified as an emerging or developing economy by any supranational organization such as the World Bank or the United Nations, or related entities, or is considered an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market securities index. The Fund’s investments include, but are not limited to, debt securities issued by sovereign entities, quasi-sovereign entities and corporations. “Quasi-Sovereign” refers to an entity that is either 100% owned by a sovereign entity or whose debt is 100% guaranteed by a sovereign entity. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities issued by corporations in emerging market countries that are not Quasi-Sovereign entities. The Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in dollar-denominated securities.The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, TCW Investment Management Company LLC (“TCW” or the “Sub-Advisor”), seeks to outperform the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified (the “Benchmark”) over time through the utilization of integrated top-down and bottom-up research to identify securities that are relatively undervalued. Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks an average portfolio duration that varies within one year (plus or minus) of the Benchmark duration. As of November 30, 2022, the Benchmark had a duration of 6.82 years. As a separate measure, there is no limit on the weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio. While maturity refers to the expected life of a security, duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest.The Fund may invest without limitation in securities rated below investment grade by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”), or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). Below investment grade securities are those that, at the time of purchase, are rated lower than “BBB-” by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group, a division of the McGraw Hill Companies, Inc. (“S&P”), or lower than “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another NRSRO. The Fund may only invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities rated “B” or below by one or more NRSROs, or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Sub-Advisor. The Fund may also invest in distressed securities, which are securities that are in default and are not expected to pay the current coupon.The Fund may also utilize over-the-counter derivatives instruments including, but not limited to, futures, options, swap agreements and forward contracts for duration/yield curve management and/or hedging purposes. Duration/yield curve management refers to the Fund’s ability to manage interest rate risk or actively manage interest rate exposure arising from the Fund’s investments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in over-the-counter derivatives that are used to manage currency, interest rate or credit risk arising from the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s investments in over-the-counter derivatives that are not used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against currency, interest rate or credit risk will be limited to 20% of the net assets in the Fund’s portfolio, including, on occasion, the expression of express long credit positions through the use of credit default swaps and/or credit default swap indices. For purposes of these percentage limitations on over-the-counter derivatives, the weight of such derivatives will be calculated as the aggregate gross notional value of such over-the-counter derivatives. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

EFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -23.5% 4.6% 97.17%
1 Yr 10.0% -24.3% 3.5% 89.53%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.8% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -12.0% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.5% 4.6% 98.58%
1 Yr N/A -24.3% 3.5% 89.24%
3 Yr N/A* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.8% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -7.1% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

EFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EFIX Category Low Category High EFIX % Rank
Net Assets 31.7 M 49.1 K 15.5 B 95.21%
Number of Holdings 56 4 2121 92.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.5 M -134 M 1.25 B 94.27%
Weighting of Top 10 32.52% 2.2% 95.0% 25.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. QatarEnergy 2.19%
  2. Dominican Republic International Bond 2.08%
  3. Petroleos Mexicanos 1.97%
  4. Turkey Government International Bond 1.94%
  5. JPMorgan 100% US Treasury Securities Money Market Fund 1.82%
  6. Bahrain Government International Bond 1.75%
  7. Saudi Government International Bond 1.73%
  8. Hungary Government International Bond 1.63%
  9. KazMunayGas National Co JSC 1.60%
  10. Gaci First Investment Co 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EFIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.12% -0.02% 116.66% 45.27%
Cash 		2.93% -16.66% 101.67% 51.58%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 62.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 49.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 78.80%
Other 		-0.04% -3.28% 3.53% 49.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.51% 0.00% 99.89% 51.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 55.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 46.70%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 49.86%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.79% 31.81%
Derivative 		-0.04% 0.00% 64.87% 74.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFIX % Rank
US 		96.07% -74.21% 36.99% 57.88%
Non US 		1.04% 0.00% 159.42% 45.85%

EFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 2.87% 61.60%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.10% 92.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 302.00% N/A

EFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EFIX Category Low Category High EFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.86% 0.00% 30.37% 29.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EFIX Category Low Category High EFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.28% 9.04% 67.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Penelope Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Ms. Foley is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 1990, Ms. Foley was a Senior Vice President of Drexel Burnham Lambert where she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America and Canada. Previously, she was an Associate in the Corporate Finance Department at Lehman Brothers. Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins College.

David Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Mr. Robbins is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 2000, Mr. Robbins invested in private equity. From 1997-1999, he was with Lehman Brothers where he was responsible for global emerging markets trading in the Fixed Income division. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley from 1983-1997 where he was head of Emerging Markets Trading. Mr. Robbins received a BA in Economics and History from Swarthmore College.

Alex Stanojevic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Alex Stanojevic—Alex Stanojevic is a portfolio manager for the TCW Emerging Markets Group. Prior to this, he served as the team’s head trader, where he was responsible for trading emerging-markets fixed-income assets and determining relative value opportunities in the investable universe. Stanojevic joined TCW in 2005 from Coast Asset Management LP, where he was responsible for interest-rate derivatives transactions, trade modeling, research, and performance reporting. Stanojevic received his BS in Finance from the California State University Long Beach (magna cum laude), and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×