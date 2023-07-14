The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) Index (the “Underlying Index”), which has been developed by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”) to measure the performance of international equity securities (excluding the U.S. and Canada) that in the aggregate have lower volatility relative to the MSCI EAFE Index (the “Parent Index”), which is a capitalization-weighted index. In constructing the Underlying Index, MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to select securities from the Parent Index and to determine the weightings of such securities in the Underlying Index. Under the rules-based methodology, securities and weightings of the Underlying Index are determined based on pre-established parameters and

discretionary factors are not relied on.

Generally, the rules-based methodology includes specified requirements for security eligibility, maximum and minimum weightings by security and, in some cases, by sector and country, as well as rules for special dividends and other distributions and the treatment of corporate events. In order to determine weightings of securities within the Underlying Index, MSCI seeks to optimize the Parent Index such that the resulting portfolio exhibits the lowest absolute volatility, as measured by MSCI, while applying constraints based on turnover, established minimum and maximum weightings of index constituents and sectors, as well as factor constraints (for example, liquidity and financial leverage) as measured by MSCI.

The Underlying Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and the Far East and, as of July 31, 2022, consisted of securities from the following 20 developed market countries or regions: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”). The Underlying Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer staples and healthcare

industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of

its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index and Parent Index are sponsored by MSCI, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and Parent Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index and Parent Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S.

government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.