Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. issuers. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if (i) it is organized inside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business inside the U.S.; (ii) its securities are traded principally inside the U.S.; (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed inside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets inside the U.S. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, securities convertible into other equity securities, and securities of other investment companies.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through actively managing the sectors and/or various market-capitalization and/or defined outcome exposures. Defined outcome exposures are typically provided through an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) structured to deliver a certain specified upside potential and downside exposure over a specific period of time. The Adviser focuses its research primarily on sector selection by carefully reviewing the capitalization, sectors, industries, and sub-industries in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser chooses sectors it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process.

The Adviser believes that, over time, sector and/or market-capitalization selection is more important than individual security selection in limiting the variability inherent in equity security investing.

The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing exposures based upon market sectors, market capitalization, and/or investment style and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser defines investment style broadly as providing either a value or a growth tilt. Value companies generally have low price-to-book ratios, high dividend yields, and low price-to-earnings ratios; the opposite is true for growth companies. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. The Adviser uses large, mid and small market capitalization definitions generally corresponding to companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, $2 billion to $10 billion, and $250 million to $2 billion, respectively. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals. The Adviser identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the Adviser’s researched factors that suggest increases or decreases in exposures based upon market capitalization, investment style, and/or market sector exposures are warranted.

The Fund may initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in equity ETFs. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate U.S. sector and/or market-capitalization and/or defined outcome ETFs to implement its asset allocation and sector views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, defined outcome period (if relevant), sector exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.