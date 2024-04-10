Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

ETF
EDGU
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1284 +0.2 +0.8%
primary theme
N/A
EDGU (ETF)

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1284 +0.2 +0.8%
primary theme
N/A
EDGU (ETF)

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1284 +0.2 +0.8%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

EDGU | ETF

$25.13

-

-

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$24.93
$25.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/04/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

EDGU | ETF

$25.13

-

-

0.84%

EDGU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. issuers. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if (i) it is organized inside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business inside the U.S.; (ii) its securities are traded principally inside the U.S.; (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed inside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets inside the U.S. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, securities convertible into other equity securities, and securities of other investment companies.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through actively managing the sectors and/or various market-capitalization and/or defined outcome exposures. Defined outcome exposures are typically provided through an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) structured to deliver a certain specified upside potential and downside exposure over a specific period of time. The Adviser focuses its research primarily on sector selection by carefully reviewing the capitalization, sectors, industries, and sub-industries in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser chooses sectors it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process.

The Adviser believes that, over time, sector and/or market-capitalization selection is more important than individual security selection in limiting the variability inherent in equity security investing.

The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing exposures based upon market sectors, market capitalization, and/or investment style and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser defines investment style broadly as providing either a value or a growth tilt. Value companies generally have low price-to-book ratios, high dividend yields, and low price-to-earnings ratios; the opposite is true for growth companies. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. The Adviser uses large, mid and small market capitalization definitions generally corresponding to companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, $2 billion to $10 billion, and $250 million to $2 billion, respectively. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals. The Adviser identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the Adviser’s researched factors that suggest increases or decreases in exposures based upon market capitalization, investment style, and/or market sector exposures are warranted.

The Fund may initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in equity ETFs. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate U.S. sector and/or market-capitalization and/or defined outcome ETFs to implement its asset allocation and sector views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, defined outcome period (if relevant), sector exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.

Read More

EDGU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDGU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDGU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDGU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDGU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EDGU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EDGU Category Low Category High EDGU % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EDGU % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EDGU - Expenses

Operational Fees

EDGU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EDGU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EDGU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EDGU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EDGU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EDGU Category Low Category High EDGU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EDGU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EDGU Category Low Category High EDGU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EDGU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EDGU - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×