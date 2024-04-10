Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stock, securities convertible into other equity securities, and securities of other investment companies. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization and may also invest in depositary receipts. The Fund seeks to achieve its in investment objective through actively managing the sectors, market-capitalization, country, currency and defined outcome exposures. Defined outcome exposures are typically provided through an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) structured to deliver a certain specified upside potential and downside exposure over a specific period of time. The Fund will primarily seek exposure to companies in Europe, Japan, China, India and emerging markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least 3 countries and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers tied economically to emerging markets, which the Adviser identifies by reference to Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices.

The Adviser focuses its research primarily on country selection by carefully reviewing the geography, currency composition, capitalization, sectors, industries, and sub-industries in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser chooses countries/sectors it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process.

The Adviser believes that, over time, sector, geography and market-capitalization selection is more important than individual security selection in limiting the variability inherent in equity security investing.

The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing country and currency exposures, market capitalization, and market sectors and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) in its sector analysis. GICS sectors include: energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate. The Adviser uses large, mid and small market capitalization definitions generally corresponding to companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, $2 billion to $10 billion, and $250 million to $2 billion, respectively. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals. The Adviser identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the Adviser’s researched factors that suggest increases or decreases in specific country or currency exposures, market capitalization, and/or market sector exposures are warranted.

The Fund may initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in equity ETFs. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate geography, currency exposure, sector, market-capitalization, and/or defined outcome ETFs to implement its asset allocation views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, defined outcome period (if relevant), currency exposures, sector exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.