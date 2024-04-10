Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in instruments providing exposure to hard assets, including derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) with economic characteristics similar to such assets. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

Hard assets include, but are not limited to, gold, silver, platinum, palladium, broad commodity baskets, energy-focused commodities, agricultural-focused commodities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and equity securities, including equity ETFs, that derive a significant percentage of revenue, which the Adviser defines as 50% or greater, in the production and distribution of commodities and Treasury inflation-protected securities (“TIPS”). As of the date of the Prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to gold ETFs. The Fund may also utilize derivatives, principally options contracts, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments. The Fund will seek to gain exposure through the purchase of the derivatives that move in tandem with the price of the underlying asset, regardless of changes in the underlying asset, with the aim of reducing Fund costs by managing hard asset exposures. The Fund will seek to hedge exposures to reduce or eliminate the directional risk of an underlying asset’s price movements by engaging in a form of collared solution(s), i.e., selling away upside exposure to fund the purchase of downside protection. The Fund will not typically utilize derivatives to increase leveraged exposure to an underlying asset.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of REITs and interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). For the avoidance of doubt, the Fund will not directly hold hard assets and will generally seek to achieve its investment objective through the use of ETFs and derivatives that provide exposure to hard assets, consistent with applicable regulations.

The Adviser chooses hard asset exposures it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process.

The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing this data. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals. The Adviser identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the hard asset segments listed above.

The Fund will initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in a variety of hard asset-focused exchange traded funds. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate hard asset exposure to implement its asset allocation views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, defined outcome period (if relevant), currency exposures, sector exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.