Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.85
$24.96

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EDGF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    3EDGE Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other instruments, including derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in Treasuries, including Treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”), investment grade debt, and high yield debt and by actively managing the Fund’s overall credit quality and duration exposures. Although the Fund’s allocation to Treasuries, investment grade debt, and high yield debt may vary widely based on market conditions, the Adviser expects that the Fund will typically invest greater than 75% of its assets in Treasuries and investment grade debt, with potential allocations to high yield debt that typically do not exceed 25% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in (i) government securities of foreign countries in developed and emerging markets, which the Adviser identifies by reference to Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices, and supranational entities; (ii) investment grade and high yield corporate debt of U.S., foreign developed market and emerging market companies; and (iii) asset-backed securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”).

The Fund may also utilize derivatives, principally options contracts, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments. The Fund will seek to gain exposure through the purchase of the derivatives that move in tandem with the price of the underlying asset, regardless of changes in the underlying asset, with the aim of reducing Fund costs by managing interest rate, duration, and/or credit risk exposures. The Fund will seek to hedge exposures to reduce or eliminate the directional risk of an underlying asset’s price movements by engaging in a form of collared solution(s), i.e., selling away upside exposure to fund the purchase of downside protection. The Fund will not typically utilize derivatives to increase leveraged exposure to an underlying asset.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process. The Adviser chooses exposures it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing market sectors and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals and identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the Adviser’s researched factors that suggest shifts up or down in duration or increased or decreased quality in credit exposures are warranted.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund will initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in fixed income ETFs. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate geography, currency exposure, credit quality and duration-focused ETFs to implement its asset allocation views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, currency exposures, credit quality, duration exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.

EDGF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EDGF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EDGF Category Low Category High EDGF % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EDGF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EDGF - Expenses

Operational Fees

EDGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EDGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EDGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EDGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EDGF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EDGF Category Low Category High EDGF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EDGF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EDGF Category Low Category High EDGF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EDGF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

EDGF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

