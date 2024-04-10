Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities and other instruments, including derivatives and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), with economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in Treasuries, including Treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”), investment grade debt, and high yield debt and by actively managing the Fund’s overall credit quality and duration exposures. Although the Fund’s allocation to Treasuries, investment grade debt, and high yield debt may vary widely based on market conditions, the Adviser expects that the Fund will typically invest greater than 75% of its assets in Treasuries and investment grade debt, with potential allocations to high yield debt that typically do not exceed 25% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest to a lesser extent in (i) government securities of foreign countries in developed and emerging markets, which the Adviser identifies by reference to Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices, and supranational entities; (ii) investment grade and high yield corporate debt of U.S., foreign developed market and emerging market companies; and (iii) asset-backed securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”).

The Fund may also utilize derivatives, principally options contracts, to gain or hedge exposure to securities, currencies or other instruments. The Fund will seek to gain exposure through the purchase of the derivatives that move in tandem with the price of the underlying asset, regardless of changes in the underlying asset, with the aim of reducing Fund costs by managing interest rate, duration, and/or credit risk exposures. The Fund will seek to hedge exposures to reduce or eliminate the directional risk of an underlying asset’s price movements by engaging in a form of collared solution(s), i.e., selling away upside exposure to fund the purchase of downside protection. The Fund will not typically utilize derivatives to increase leveraged exposure to an underlying asset.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the following investment process. The Adviser chooses exposures it believes are undervalued and poised to respond favorably to financial market catalysts based upon the Adviser’s proprietary model of the global capital markets that combines valuation, economic, and investor behavioral factors. The Adviser believes this approach can produce a high potential for share price growth. The Adviser seeks to gain an understanding of the economic landscape and to identify catalysts which may allow for near term appreciation by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts and other capital market fundamentals of the market sectors, sub-sectors, and industries. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by analyzing market sectors and their underlying industries and sub-industries. The Adviser analyzes economic growth forecasts, inflation trends, and other macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals and identifies opportunities for near-term growth in value that are facilitated by events or changes within the Adviser’s researched factors that suggest shifts up or down in duration or increased or decreased quality in credit exposures are warranted.

The Fund will sell/reduce exposure to a security when it achieves its target price and/or the Adviser’s investment model finds the security overvalued or carries the potential for increased risk of a drawdown. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or country and denominated in any currency.

The Fund will initially utilize a “fund of funds” structure to invest in fixed income ETFs. The Adviser seeks to identify the most appropriate geography, currency exposure, credit quality and duration-focused ETFs to implement its asset allocation views by evaluating such factors as the respective ETF’s: underlying index and portfolio holdings, weighting methodologies, currency exposures, credit quality, duration exposures, liquidity profiles, and tracking error.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective.