Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

ETF
ECOW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.1138 -0.13 -0.62%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
ECOW (ETF)

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.1138 -0.13 -0.62%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
ECOW (ETF)

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.1138 -0.13 -0.62%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

ECOW | ETF

$20.11

$56.7 M

5.97%

$1.20

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$56.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
$16.42
$20.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 109.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

ECOW | ETF

$20.11

$56.7 M

5.97%

$1.20

0.70%

ECOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Index Design Group, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. The Fund defines emerging markets countries as those countries included in the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to companies in China. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, and companies whose average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the prior 90 days does not exceed $5 million are excluded from the Index universe.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF/EV
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield (the “Top 100 Companies”) are included in the Index, subject to the exceptions described below.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve-month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. Additionally, the Index is limited to a maximum of twenty companies from any individual country and any sector. As of June 30, 2022, the Index did not have significant exposure to companies in any sector. If the Top 100 Companies include more than 20 companies from an individual country or sector (the “Exposure Limit”), the Index will exclude the companies with the lowest free cash flow yield from each country and/or sector needed to meet the Exposure Limit and will include companies outside the Top 100 Companies based on their free cash flow yield until the Index includes 100 companies and satisfies the Exposure Limit. As of June 30, 2022, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion to $57.0 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually as of the close of business on the third Friday of June and December based on data as of the firstFriday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments not included in the Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.
The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

ECOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.0% 31.2% 72.54%
1 Yr 14.8% -12.4% 30.0% 16.35%
3 Yr 3.5%* -17.4% 12.6% 13.36%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.0% 40.49%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 67.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.46%
2021 3.7% -18.2% 13.6% 9.10%
2020 -0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 96.93%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.2% -30.3% 31.2% 93.47%
1 Yr -11.4% -48.9% 30.0% 94.75%
3 Yr 3.5%* -16.6% 12.7% 15.63%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -50.1% 7.2% 18.46%
2021 3.7% -18.2% 13.6% 9.10%
2020 -0.8% -7.2% 79.7% 96.93%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

ECOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECOW Category Low Category High ECOW % Rank
Net Assets 56.7 M 717 K 102 B 79.03%
Number of Holdings 96 10 6734 53.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.23 M 340 K 19.3 B 92.04%
Weighting of Top 10 28.93% 2.8% 71.7% 60.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 6.70%
  2. PetroChina Co Ltd 2.91%
  3. Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 2.70%
  4. NetEase Inc 2.49%
  5. China Tower Corp Ltd 2.33%
  6. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 2.30%
  7. Wistron Corp 2.26%
  8. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd 2.21%
  9. Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd 2.16%
  10. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOW % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 0.90% 110.97% 53.46%
Preferred Stocks 		2.67% 0.00% 6.07% 0.39%
Cash 		0.23% -23.67% 20.19% 87.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 88.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 88.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 90.26%

ECOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.03% 41.06% 87.37%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 23.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ECOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ECOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 109.00% 0.00% 190.00% 88.87%

ECOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECOW Category Low Category High ECOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.97% 0.00% 12.61% 1.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECOW Category Low Category High ECOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.12% -1.98% 17.62% 5.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×