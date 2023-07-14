Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. The Fund defines emerging markets countries as those countries included in the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to companies in China. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, and companies whose average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the prior 90 days does not exceed $5 million are excluded from the Index universe.
|
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF/EV
|Period
|ECOW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|72.54%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|16.35%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|13.36%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|40.49%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|67.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECOW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|18.46%
|2021
|3.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|9.10%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|96.93%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ECOW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|ECOW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOW % Rank
|Net Assets
|56.7 M
|717 K
|102 B
|79.03%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|10
|6734
|53.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.23 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|92.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.93%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|60.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECOW % Rank
|Stocks
|97.10%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|53.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.67%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|0.39%
|Cash
|0.23%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|87.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|88.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|88.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|90.26%
|ECOW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|87.37%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|23.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ECOW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ECOW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECOW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|109.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|88.87%
|ECOW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.97%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|1.28%
|ECOW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ECOW
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.12%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|5.99%
|ECOW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.687
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$1.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
