The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Index Design Group, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”

The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. The Fund defines emerging markets countries as those countries included in the FTSE Emerging Markets Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index had significant exposure to companies in China. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with no forward year estimates available for free cash flows or earnings will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion, and companies whose average daily trading value (“ADTV”) for the prior 90 days does not exceed $5 million are excluded from the Index universe. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF/EV

The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield (the “Top 100 Companies”) are included in the Index, subject to the exceptions described below.

At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve-month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. Additionally, the Index is limited to a maximum of twenty companies from any individual country and any sector. As of June 30, 2022, the Index did not have significant exposure to companies in any sector. If the Top 100 Companies include more than 20 companies from an individual country or sector (the “Exposure Limit”), the Index will exclude the companies with the lowest free cash flow yield from each country and/or sector needed to meet the Exposure Limit and will include companies outside the Top 100 Companies based on their free cash flow yield until the Index includes 100 companies and satisfies the Exposure Limit. As of June 30, 2022, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion to $57.0 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually as of the close of business on the third Friday of June and December based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities ( e.g. , depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments not included in the Index but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.