Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

ETF
EBND
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.53 -0.11 -0.51%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
EBND (ETF)

SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.53 -0.11 -0.51%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
EBND (ETF)

SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.53 -0.11 -0.51%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

EBND | ETF

$21.53

$1.71 B

5.03%

$1.09

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$1.71 B

Holdings in Top 10

9.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.6
$18.52
$21.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

EBND | ETF

$21.53

$1.71 B

5.03%

$1.09

0.30%

EBND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Feb 23, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    111600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Abhishek Kumar

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Diversified Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the Fund's investment adviser, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents  
or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. The Fund may also enter into forward currency exchange contracts for hedging and/or investment purposes. Swaps and futures contracts may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by investment grade and non-investment grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody's Investors Service, Inc., S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc., respectively. Each of the component securities in the Index is a constituent of the Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in Asia, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2023, there were approximately 622 securities in the Index. 
The Index is calculated by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (as defined below) using a modified market capitalization methodology. This design ensures that each constituent country within the Index is represented in a proportion consistent with its percentage with respect to the total market capitalization of the Index. Component securities in each constituent country are represented in a proportion consistent with their percentage relative to the other component securities in the constituent country. The securities in the Index are updated on the last business day of each month. 
The Index is sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

EBND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -6.1% 13.6% 23.65%
1 Yr 11.9% -7.5% 19.8% 19.16%
3 Yr -3.1%* -17.0% 2.1% 17.31%
5 Yr -1.1%* -18.7% 2.9% 11.00%
10 Yr -1.0%* -14.6% 6.7% 11.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -58.7% 15.1% 8.39%
2021 -5.0% -12.8% 25.4% 72.38%
2020 1.5% -6.9% 3.9% 10.46%
2019 1.9% -19.2% 4.3% 64.12%
2018 -1.3% -7.2% 5.2% 14.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -19.8% 11.2% 97.01%
1 Yr -16.5% -21.4% 19.8% 99.40%
3 Yr -2.9%* -17.0% 5.1% 13.83%
5 Yr -1.8%* -18.7% 4.3% 12.11%
10 Yr -0.4%* -14.6% 10.6% 18.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EBND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -58.7% 15.1% 8.39%
2021 -5.0% -12.8% 25.4% 72.38%
2020 1.5% -6.9% 3.9% 10.46%
2019 1.9% -19.2% 4.3% 64.78%
2018 -1.3% -7.2% 5.2% 25.09%

EBND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EBND Category Low Category High EBND % Rank
Net Assets 1.71 B 49.1 K 15.2 B 13.17%
Number of Holdings 478 4 2121 19.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 219 M -134 M 1.25 B 15.85%
Weighting of Top 10 9.26% 2.2% 95.0% 95.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.91%
  2. Brazil Letras do Tesouro Nacional 1.16%
  3. Peru Government Bond 0.94%
  4. Bonos de la Tesoreria de la Republica en pesos 0.93%
  5. Brazil Letras do Tesouro Nacional 0.91%
  6. Mexican Bonos 0.85%
  7. Peru Government Bond 0.81%
  8. Colombian TES 0.78%
  9. Mexican Bonos 0.72%
  10. Mexican Bonos 0.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EBND % Rank
Bonds 		98.89% -0.02% 116.66% 10.06%
Cash 		1.11% -16.66% 101.67% 85.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 45.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.74%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 31.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 70.43%

EBND - Expenses

Operational Fees

EBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.17% 43.25% 98.44%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.10% 2.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EBND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 218.00% 6.92%

EBND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EBND Category Low Category High EBND % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.03% 0.00% 27.78% 8.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EBND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EBND Category Low Category High EBND % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.86% -2.28% 9.04% 60.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EBND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EBND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Abhishek Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2011

11.1

11.1%

Abhishek joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in June 2018 and is an Analyst for the Oberweis Emerging Markets strategy. Abhishek previously worked at Driehaus Capital Management as an Emerging Market Equities Summer Intern and at Flint Hills Capital Advisory as an Investment Analyst for Global Public and Private Equities. He started his investment research career in 2011 with MSCI, Inc. in Mumbai, India where he researched global firms’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks for the index provider, followed by a stint at Arisaig Partners, covering Indian equities He earned his BA in Economics and Physics from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine and his MBA from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School. The son of an Indian diplomat, Abhishek has lived in a variety of countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. He is fluent in Hindi and English and proficient in Spanish and Punjabi.

Robert Golcher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2019

3.1

3.1%

Robert Golcher is a Vice President and the Head of Rates and Aggregates within the Fixed Income Beta Team at SSGA LTD. He joined SSGA LTD in 2013 after 11 years at the Bank of England, where he worked in a variety of roles associated with the management of the UK’s Foreign Exchange Reserves. In particular, Mr. Golcher worked on the team responsible for hedging the interest rate and currency risk of bonds held in the Reserves, before working on the team responsible for active management. He first joined SSGA LTD on the Active Global Fixed Income Team, before moving across to the Fixed Income Beta Team in 2015. Mr. Golcher holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Nottingham and the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).

Kheng Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Kheng Siang Ng, CFA, is a Vice President and the APAC Head of the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2005. Mr. Ng leads the portfolio management team in APAC, manages both hard currency and local currency emerging market bond mandates in Singapore, works to develop new fixed income solutions for clients and helps grow overall fixed income business in the region. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ng spent three plus years at ABN AMRO Asset Management in Singapore managing active global rates portfolios and Asian currencies. Before that, he worked for six plus years at Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur as portfolio manager managing global bonds and portfolios of foreign exchange reserves, and served as Head of Financial Markets Analysis section. Mr. Ng holds First Class Honours in B.Sc (Economics) Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations, and is a member of CFA Society of Malaysia, CFA Society of Singapore, the CFA Institute and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.

Imran Khan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Imran Khan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He manages both hard currency and local currency Asian bond funds. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2021. Prior to his role at SSGA Singapore, Mr Khan spent eleven years at UOB Asset Management in Singapore as head of the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Team. He started his career as a Portfolio Manager at Bank Negara Malaysia where he managed fixed income portfolios of foreign exchange reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics from the University of Southern Queensland.

Catherine Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Catherine Smith is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA LTD. She is part of the Emerging Markets Debt Team, managing local currency index funds. She also manages global rates portfolios. Ms. Smith joined SSGA LTD in 2013, working in the Portfolio Services and Fixed Income Operations Teams. She began her career working in different capacities at Aviva Investors and JP Morgan. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with French from the University of Nottingham and the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.34 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×