Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.0%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$1.71 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.3%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.0%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|23.65%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|19.16%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|17.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|11.00%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|11.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|EBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|8.39%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|72.38%
|2020
|1.5%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|10.46%
|2019
|1.9%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|64.12%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|14.84%
|Period
|EBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.5%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|97.01%
|1 Yr
|-16.5%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|99.40%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|13.83%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|12.11%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|18.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|EBND Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|8.39%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|72.38%
|2020
|1.5%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|10.46%
|2019
|1.9%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|64.78%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|25.09%
|EBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBND % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.71 B
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|13.17%
|Number of Holdings
|478
|4
|2121
|19.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|219 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|15.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.26%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|95.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBND % Rank
|Bonds
|98.89%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|10.06%
|Cash
|1.11%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|85.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|45.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|31.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|70.43%
|EBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|98.44%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|2.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EBND Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|6.92%
|EBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBND % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.03%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|8.08%
|EBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBND % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.86%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|60.68%
|EBND
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2019
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2018
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2018
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2014
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2013
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2013
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 09, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2013
|$0.835
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2012
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2012
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 09, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2011
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2011
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 10, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2011
11.1
11.1%
Abhishek joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in June 2018 and is an Analyst for the Oberweis Emerging Markets strategy. Abhishek previously worked at Driehaus Capital Management as an Emerging Market Equities Summer Intern and at Flint Hills Capital Advisory as an Investment Analyst for Global Public and Private Equities. He started his investment research career in 2011 with MSCI, Inc. in Mumbai, India where he researched global firms’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks for the index provider, followed by a stint at Arisaig Partners, covering Indian equities He earned his BA in Economics and Physics from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine and his MBA from the University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School. The son of an Indian diplomat, Abhishek has lived in a variety of countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia. He is fluent in Hindi and English and proficient in Spanish and Punjabi.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 24, 2019
3.1
3.1%
Robert Golcher is a Vice President and the Head of Rates and Aggregates within the Fixed Income Beta Team at SSGA LTD. He joined SSGA LTD in 2013 after 11 years at the Bank of England, where he worked in a variety of roles associated with the management of the UK’s Foreign Exchange Reserves. In particular, Mr. Golcher worked on the team responsible for hedging the interest rate and currency risk of bonds held in the Reserves, before working on the team responsible for active management. He first joined SSGA LTD on the Active Global Fixed Income Team, before moving across to the Fixed Income Beta Team in 2015. Mr. Golcher holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Nottingham and the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Kheng Siang Ng, CFA, is a Vice President and the APAC Head of the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2005. Mr. Ng leads the portfolio management team in APAC, manages both hard currency and local currency emerging market bond mandates in Singapore, works to develop new fixed income solutions for clients and helps grow overall fixed income business in the region. Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Ng spent three plus years at ABN AMRO Asset Management in Singapore managing active global rates portfolios and Asian currencies. Before that, he worked for six plus years at Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur as portfolio manager managing global bonds and portfolios of foreign exchange reserves, and served as Head of Financial Markets Analysis section. Mr. Ng holds First Class Honours in B.Sc (Economics) Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations, and is a member of CFA Society of Malaysia, CFA Society of Singapore, the CFA Institute and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Imran Khan is a Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA Singapore. He manages both hard currency and local currency Asian bond funds. He joined SSGA Singapore in 2021. Prior to his role at SSGA Singapore, Mr Khan spent eleven years at UOB Asset Management in Singapore as head of the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Team. He started his career as a Portfolio Manager at Bank Negara Malaysia where he managed fixed income portfolios of foreign exchange reserves. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mathematics from the University of Southern Queensland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Catherine Smith is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Beta Solutions Team at SSGA LTD. She is part of the Emerging Markets Debt Team, managing local currency index funds. She also manages global rates portfolios. Ms. Smith joined SSGA LTD in 2013, working in the Portfolio Services and Fixed Income Operations Teams. She began her career working in different capacities at Aviva Investors and JP Morgan. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with French from the University of Nottingham and the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
