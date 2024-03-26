Home
Name

As of 03/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

EAGL | ETF

$25.12

-

-

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

EAGL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to attain its investment objective by utilizing a long only investment strategy and by investing primarily in the equity securities of companies that Eagle Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued. The Adviser believes there is an opportunity to capture excess returns (i.e., alpha) when a longer-term perspective is taken, and, as such, many of the Fund’s investments are expected to be made with a five to seven year holding period in mind. However, the Adviser also expects that, from time to time, sharp short-term price fluctuations or other market events may dictate sales outside of this expected holding period.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, namely common or preferred shares of U.S. or non-U.S. companies, shares of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities, and depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), representing an interest in a foreign equity security. When investing in another investment company, the Fund will consider whether such investment company has an 80% policy to invest in equity securities for purposes of determining whether to treat an investment therein toward the Fund’s 80% policy or, if the investment company does not have such an 80% policy, the Fund will consider the underlying investment company’s portfolio holdings.

The investment process for the Fund involves deep fundamental analysis. The Adviser will seek to identify change early, ahead of the general market to minimize risk and maximize upside potential. 

A stock is generally added to the Fund’s portfolio when the Adviser believes that: (1) the issuer’s underlying assets are strong enough to generate cash flow and maintain a value floor for the investment, even in times of stress and (2) there is some change afoot that is unrecognized by the market and likely to be valuable in the future. The Adviser assesses the price of a security relative to the Adviser’s estimate of its long-term intrinsic value. Rather than anchoring on a specific metric (e.g., low price to earnings or price to book ratios), the Adviser’s team analyzes and debates items that may include business changes, growth prospects, margins, industry forces and valuation scenarios out 5 to 10 years, seeking to identify a “margin of safety” based on factors such as valuation discount, resilience, growth opportunities and strong management. Full investment positions to be acquired by the Fund are often acquired over time except in cases where the Adviser believes that the opportunity to purchase at an attractive value will be fleeting.

A stock is generally sold when it meets the Adviser’s investment criteria for doing so, which may include one or more of the following considerations: (1) the investment no longer has the characteristics discussed above, (2) a new investment offers better relative risk/reward, (3) the growth opportunities for the investment are not materializing and/or the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate, (4) the position approaches any maximum exposure the Adviser has set for the position, and/or (5) the price is appreciating at a faster pace than what the Adviser believes is the investment’s intrinsic value. The Adviser engages in rigorous ongoing and iterative research, examining material risks to its portfolio, monitoring for new threats, and testing investment rationales.

The Fund’s portfolio generally consists of the Adviser’s 15-35 (and often 20-30) best investment opportunities at any time. The Fund will focus on investments in U.S. equity securities, with a secondary focus on international equity securities, including emerging markets. In selecting equity securities for the Fund, the Adviser will generally focus on large capitalization companies, which the Adviser considers to be companies with more than $20 billion in market capitalization at the time of initial purchase. However, the Adviser may invest in companies of any size or capitalization. While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the security selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.

The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposure to some or all of its investment strategies by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies and ETFs.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

EAGL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAGL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAGL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAGL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAGL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAGL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAGL Category Low Category High EAGL % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAGL % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EAGL - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAGL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EAGL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EAGL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAGL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAGL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAGL Category Low Category High EAGL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAGL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAGL Category Low Category High EAGL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAGL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EAGL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

