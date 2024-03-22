Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 03/22/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

EAFG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Developed Markets Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to large- and mid-capitalization securities in developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada, with above average free cash flow margins. Companies with above average free cash flow margins are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”
The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the MSCI EAFE Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. A company’s projected free cash flows and earnings are determined by the Index Provider. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, companies in the financial or real estate sectors are excluded from the Index universe.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue.
Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow margin (defined as a company’s free cash flow divided by sales) for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow margin are included in the Index. Companies included in the Index are weighted by their price momentum score and a company’s price momentum score is calculated on each of the reconstitution dates. Price momentum is a speed of price changes in a security and shows the rate of price change over time to determine the extent of a trend. The effect of the price momentum score is to seek to overweight companies with relative positive price momentum, while seeking to underweight companies with relative negative price momentum over a period of approximately the prior twelve months.
The weight of any individual company included in the Index is capped at 5%. Weight above the 5% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of February 29, 2024, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $530 billion to $3.4 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the third Friday of March and September based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
Read More

EAFG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAFG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAFG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAFG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAFG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAFG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAFG Category Low Category High EAFG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAFG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EAFG - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAFG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EAFG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EAFG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAFG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EAFG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAFG Category Low Category High EAFG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAFG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAFG Category Low Category High EAFG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAFG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EAFG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

