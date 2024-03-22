The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index The Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to large- and mid-capitalization securities in developed markets, excluding the U.S. and Canada, with above average free cash flow margins. Companies with above average free cash flow margins are commonly referred to as “cash cows.” The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the MSCI EAFE Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. A company’s projected free cash flows and earnings are determined by the Index Provider. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, companies in the financial or real estate sectors are excluded from the Index universe. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue. Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales

The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow margin (defined as a company’s free cash flow divided by sales) for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow margin are included in the Index. Companies included in the Index are weighted by their price momentum score and a company’s price momentum score is calculated on each of the reconstitution dates. Price momentum is a speed of price changes in a security and shows the rate of price change over time to determine the extent of a trend. The effect of the price momentum score is to seek to overweight companies with relative positive price momentum, while seeking to underweight companies with relative negative price momentum over a period of approximately the prior twelve months.

The weight of any individual company included in the Index is capped at 5%. Weight above the 5% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of February 29, 2024, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $530 billion to $3.4 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the third Friday of March and September based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.