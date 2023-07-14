Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

DYTA | ETF

$26.22

$93.8 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$93.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
$25.04
$26.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DYTA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and invests in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs and open-end mutual funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund utilizes both fundamental analysis and proprietary quantitative frameworks that help inform the investment decision-making process regarding strategic investment opportunities.

The Fund may allocate among major equity asset classes and sectors, within the Underlying Funds, of the U.S., foreign and emerging markets equity of any capitalization. It may further allocate, including by not limited to: domestic investment-grade bonds, domestic high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), foreign investment-grade, commodities, precious metals and money market funds during periods of weakness in equity markets. 

It will generally have some level of investment in equity assets classes but there is no stated limit on the percentage of assets the fund can invest in a particular Underlying Fund or the percentage of assets the fund will allocate to any one asset class, and at times the fund may focus on a small number of Underlying Funds or asset classes and may be non-diversified across asset classes and/or Underlying Funds.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to fully participate in the positive upside of equity markets. The Fund will seek to reduce risk when fundamental and quantitative frameworks identify weakness within various asset classes and/or sectors and will tactically alternate various Underlying Funds.

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) may make tactical exposure changes for various other reason. For example, the Adviser may attempt to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in the Underlying Funds that seek to lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each of the Underlying Funds and if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks the Adviser may make changes to the Underlying Funds.

The Adviser selects the Underlying Funds for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s various risks, such as volatility and downside risks, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility and loss.

Some of the Underlying Funds may or may not have processes that include environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of their investment strategy. The Adviser may evaluate how corporate management executes the objective of the Underlying Fund through examination of the Underlying Fund’s proxy voting records, prospectus and other reports. The methods that the Underlying Funds use may vary.

The Fund may focus its investments in a particular industry or sector for the purpose of capitalizing due to significant changes in market conditions or geopolitical conditions.

The Fund may sell one or more of the Underlying Funds if the Adviser identifies fundamental, legal or other risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Portfolio Reference Basket”—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s Shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index. 

Read More

DYTA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYTA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DYTA Category Low Category High DYTA % Rank
Net Assets 93.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DYTA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DYTA - Expenses

Operational Fees

DYTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DYTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DYTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DYTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYTA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DYTA Category Low Category High DYTA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DYTA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DYTA Category Low Category High DYTA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DYTA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DYTA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

