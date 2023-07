The Fund seeks to outperform, before Fund fees and expenses, the investment results of the large- and mid-capitalization U.S. equity markets. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in U.S. listed common stock of large- and mid-capitalization companies selected based on a proprietary Factor Rotation model developed by BFA and its affiliates. The proprietary model uses commonly-used equity style factors such as momentum, quality, value, size and minimum volatility and dynamically allocates the factors, and seeks to emphasize those factors with the strongest near-term return prospects.

The eligible universe of securities that are part of the model includes U.S. listed common stock of large- and mid-capitalization companies. The model incorporates two potential sources of return: long-term return premium and short-term returns from timing the cyclical behavior of each individual factor. The model incorporates information about the current economic cycle as well as the valuations and recent trends for each factor to compare the relative attractiveness of each factor and seeks to guide the portfolio to tilt into favorable factors and away from unfavorable factors in pursuit of incremental returns. The model may allocate a maximum of 40% of the Fund’s assets in securities solely assigned to any single style factor but this allocation may fluctuate and exceed 40% due to market movement. While the Fund is actively managed, the Fund generally allocates its investments to securities based on the Factor Rotation model. The model allows for a company to be included under more than one of the equity style factors rather than being solely assigned to a single style factor. The Fund will hold common stock of those companies that fall into at least one of the equity style factors. The Fund may also invest in other securities, including but not limited to, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates. The Fund is an actively

managed exchange-traded fund ( “ ETF ” ) and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than an index fund. In certain situations or market conditions, the Fund may temporarily depart from its normal investment process, provided that the alternative, in the opinion of BFA, is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and is in the best interest of the Fund.