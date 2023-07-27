Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
$25.75
$25.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DYLG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Dow 30 Covered Call & Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cboe DJIA Half BuyWrite Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index measures the performance of a partially covered call strategy that holds a theoretical portfolio of the underlying stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average® (the "Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money covered call options on the Reference Index. The call options correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the securities in the Reference Index, therefore representing a partially covered call strategy. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" investment strategy on the Reference Index in which the Fund purchases the component securities of the Reference Index and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index. By only writing call options on approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the strategy can provide income generation from the call options while allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy.
The implications of the written (sold) call option are described in more detail here:
Call Options – When an investor sells a call option, the investor receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the investor will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the investor retains the premium.
On a monthly basis, the Underlying Index’s portfolio will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index. Each call option written in the Underlying Index’s portfolio will have an exercise price generally at the prevailing market price of the Reference Index. However, if call options with those precise strike prices are unavailable, the Underlying Index’s portfolio will instead select the call options with the strike price closest to but above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index. Each option position in the Underlying Index’s portfolio will (i) be traded on a national securities exchange; (ii) be held until expiration date; (iii) expire on its date of maturity; (iv) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (v) be settled in cash. The options component of the Underlying Index is rebalanced (“rolled”) monthly.
The Reference Index is a price weighted index containing equity securities of 30 of the largest U.S. listed companies. Price weighting seeks to weight constituents based on share price. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval. As of June 26,2023, the Underlying Index had 30 constituents.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The call options sold by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund's equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options. By selling call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the Fund's partially covered call strategy may generate income while also allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy. If the price of the Reference Index is above the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions upon the expiration of the call options, then at expiration the Fund would owe the purchaser of the call option the difference between the strike price and the value of the Reference Index, so the amount owed with respect to the call option would be expected to offset approximately half of the gains the Fund may experience from the securities held. For example, if the price of the Reference Index were to increase by 15% from the time the call options were sold to the time the call options expired, then the call options would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 7.5% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the call options were sold, which would offset approximately half of the Fund’s gains from the increase in the Reference Index over the relevant period. However, if the price of the Reference Index is below the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions at expiry, the call options will expire worthless, and the Fund will retain the premium. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the day that the Fund writes (sells) monthly call options, or who sells shares other than on the day that the call options expire, may experience different investment returns, depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions, and the price of the Reference Index.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 26, 2023, the Underlying Index was not concentrated in any industry. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

DYLG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYLG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DYLG Category Low Category High DYLG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DYLG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DYLG - Expenses

Operational Fees

DYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYLG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DYLG Category Low Category High DYLG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DYLG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DYLG Category Low Category High DYLG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DYLG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DYLG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

