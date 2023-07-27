The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cboe DJIA Half BuyWrite Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a partially covered call strategy that holds a theoretical portfolio of the underlying stocks of the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® (the "Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money covered call options on the Reference Index. The call options correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the securities in the Reference Index, therefore representing a partially covered call strategy. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" investment strategy on the Reference Index in which the Fund purchases the component securities of the Reference Index and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index. By only writing call options on approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the strategy can provide income generation from the call options while allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy.

The implications of the written (sold) call option are described in more detail here:

Call Options – When an investor sells a call option, the investor receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the investor will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the investor retains the premium.

On a monthly basis, the Underlying Index’s portfolio will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index. Each call option written in the Underlying Index’s portfolio will have an exercise price generally at the prevailing market price of the Reference Index. However, if call options with those precise strike prices are unavailable, the Underlying Index’s portfolio will instead select the call options with the strike price closest to but above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index. Each option position in the Underlying Index’s portfolio will (i) be traded on a national securities exchange; (ii) be held until expiration date; (iii) expire on its date of maturity; (iv) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (v) be settled in cash. The options component of the Underlying Index is rebalanced (“rolled”) monthly.

The Reference Index is a price weighted index containing equity securities of 30 of the largest U.S. listed companies. Price weighting seeks to weight constituents based on share price. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval. As of June 26, 2023, the Underlying Index had 30 constituents.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The call options sold by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund's equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options. By selling call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the Fund's partially covered call strategy may generate income while also allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy. If the price of the Reference Index is above the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions upon the expiration of the call options, then at expiration the Fund would owe the purchaser of the call option the difference between the strike price and the value of the Reference Index, so the amount owed with respect to the call option would be expected to offset approximately half of the gains the Fund may experience from the securities held. For example, if the price of the Reference Index were to increase by 15% from the time the call options were sold to the time the call options expired, then the call options would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 7.5% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the call options were sold, which would offset approximately half of the Fund’s gains from the increase in the Reference Index over the relevant period. However, if the price of the Reference Index is below the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions at expiry, the call options will expire worthless, and the Fund will retain the premium. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the day that the Fund writes (sells) monthly call options, or who sells shares other than on the day that the call options expire, may experience different investment returns, depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions, and the price of the Reference Index.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of June 26, 2023, the Underlying Index was not concentrated in any industry. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.