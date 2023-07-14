Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LeaderShares® Dynamic Yield ETF

DYLD | Active ETF

$22.38

$105 M

3.13%

$0.70

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
$21.41
$23.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DYLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LeaderShares® Dynamic Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Cheung

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund will be an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests, directly or indirectly, at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different types of securities and sectors of the fixed income markets. The principal investments of the Fund include corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, private debt, foreign sovereign bonds, convertible securities, bank loans, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and cash equivalent instruments. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other exchange-traded funds.

The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration, and may invest in fixed income instruments of any maturity or duration. The Fund will invest in both investment grade and below investment grade (often referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds) securities. The Fund will typically invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s investments in securities of issuers with a range of credit ratings. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in high yield securities. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including investing up to 20% of its net assets in issuers located in emerging market countries.

The number of sectors in which the Fund will be invested at any time may vary based upon market and economic conditions and other factors. During periods that Redwood Investment Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) identifies as above average risk, such as when risk of loss in the non-Treasury bond sectors are elevated or when significant market disruption occurs, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in U.S. government securities of the same maturity.

The Fund’s top-down investment process is driven by a quantitative model process that incorporates various fundamental and technical inputs to help the Adviser determine the most attractive sectors and segments of the bond market from a risk-reward perspective. The Adviser utilizes its quantitative research models to seek to identify when the opportunities for yield from increased credit risk and/or duration risk is sufficient to compensate for the relative risk of those exposures as compared to lower credit risk and/or shorter duration risk, and when to take more defensive positions if the yield premium relative to risk is less attractive due to greater risk of loss or downside volatility. The strategy seeks to capture higher yields when the Adviser’s research indicates the risk of significant drawdown (or loss in value) is low and moves to a more defensive position when its research indicates the risk of significant drawdown (or loss in value) is high. The Adviser also considers the convexity of the Fund’s portfolio, which measures the sensitivity of a bond’s price to its yield as interest rates fluctuate and takes into account the price impact of pre-payment risk of bonds. Factors that the models and the Adviser take into account include trends in interest rates, credit spreads, and the relative strength of various bond market sectors such as treasuries, investment grade corporate, non-investment grade corporate, mortgage-backed, asset-backed and sovereign debt.

The relative risk across different sectors and segments of the fixed income market is assessed and baskets of representative securities within each such sector and segment are identified to implement the desired risk exposures. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the quantitative model outputs indicate a more attractive investment is available or when a change in risk exposure is desired by the Adviser.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund’s portfolio turnover will vary based on the frequency and magnitude of changes in risks in the fixed income market. The frequency with which the Fund will re-balance its underlying holdings is not pre-determined and will occur when changes to the Fund’s portfolio risk exposures are made by the Adviser, which are currently anticipated to occur between zero to four times in any given calendar year, although there is no limit to the number of re-balancings in a single year and the number may vary from year to year.

Read More

DYLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -21.8% 17.7% 96.75%
1 Yr -0.4% -26.4% 18.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 95.93%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

DYLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DYLD Category Low Category High DYLD % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 100 124 B 84.59%
Number of Holdings 155 2 8175 78.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.7 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 70.54%
Weighting of Top 10 48.79% 4.3% 100.0% 40.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. B 05/11/23 16.17%
  2. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 8.14%
  3. B 06/15/23 7.11%
  4. B 05/25/23 6.07%
  5. T 1 1/2 02/29/24 5.20%
  6. T 1 1/2 02/15/25 5.17%
  7. KHC 3 7/8 05/15/27 0.60%
  8. KHC 3 06/01/26 0.59%
  9. HCA 3 1/2 09/01/30 0.56%
  10. AAPL 3 1/4 02/23/26 0.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DYLD % Rank
Bonds 		93.78% -150.81% 188.92% 61.27%
Cash 		6.22% -261.12% 258.91% 25.03%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 82.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 77.59%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 62.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 92.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYLD % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.60% 0.00% 100.00% 28.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 72.98% 78.89%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 95.97%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 70.14%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 16.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DYLD % Rank
US 		93.78% -151.11% 194.51% 25.17%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 90.11% 82.85%

DYLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

DYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 6.46% 69.89%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.29% 68.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

DYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 2.73%

DYLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DYLD Category Low Category High DYLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 17.29% 77.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DYLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DYLD Category Low Category High DYLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 76.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DYLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DYLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.

Michael Messinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

