The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in other ETFs (“Underlying Funds”) that invest in various sectors of the debt markets, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, private debt, foreign bonds (including emerging markets), foreign sovereign bonds, convertible securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), bank loans, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and cash equivalent instruments. The Fund has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across the different types of securities and sectors of the fixed income markets. The Fund’s allocation to these asset classes may vary at the Adviser’s discretion.

The Fund’s strategy is designed to provide investors with exposure to multiple sectors of the fixed income market over full market cycles by investing dynamically. The Adviser uses a quantitative approach to evaluate ETFs and identify an eligible universe of approximately 10-20 fixed income ETFs by evaluating liquidity, exposure and bid/ask spreads seeking to find enhanced risk-adjusted returns and potential outperformance compared to passive fixed income investments. The universe of ETFs is intended to provide efficient exposure across U.S. Treasuries as well as the high yield spectrum (including Bank Loan ETFs). The eligible universe also includes 1x inverse U.S. Treasury ETFs. The Adviser does not expect this universe to change significantly over time. The Fund’s Adviser further evaluates the ETFs and selects three to five ETFs from the universe of 10-20 ETFs for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio on the basis of momentum. The Adviser then further weighs the selected underlying ETFs according to their volatility to seek a balanced risk profile for the Fund. The Adviser generally performs this investment selection process on a weekly basis (but may be more or less frequent depending on market conditions). Momentum refers to a measure of an asset’s price action over a certain period (also known as “trend”). The advisor uses various measures of momentum to determine which assets are to be held over any given period.

These dynamic allocations across fixed income sectors are made with the goal of gaining exposure to particular segments of the fixed income markets that the Adviser believes are showing favorable performance while either capitalizing on positive opportunities or avoiding market declines.

The Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including exchange listed and over the counter (“OTC”) futures, options, total return swaps, and forwards. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements. The Fund will seek to use ETFs primarily however there may be periods, particularly when allocated to parts of the U.S. Treasury market, in which direct exposure to underlying futures contracts is more cost efficient. The Fund or the Underlying Funds may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and is expected to have an annual portfolio turnover of approximately 300%.