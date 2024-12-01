Home
Trending ETFs
IDX DYNAMIC FIXED INCOME ETF

Name

IDX DYNAMIC FIXED INCOME ETF

DYFI | ETF

$25.16

$19 M

0.00%

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$19 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.01
$25.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

IDX DYNAMIC FIXED INCOME ETF

DYFI | ETF

$25.16

$19 M

0.00%

1.33%

DYFI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IDX DYNAMIC FIXED INCOME ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 10, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in other ETFs (“Underlying Funds”) that invest in various sectors of the debt markets, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities, private debt, foreign bonds (including emerging markets), foreign sovereign bonds, convertible securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), bank loans, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and cash equivalent instruments. The Fund has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across the different types of securities and sectors of the fixed income markets. The Fund’s allocation to these asset classes may vary at the Adviser’s discretion.

The Fund’s strategy is designed to provide investors with exposure to multiple sectors of the fixed income market over full market cycles by investing dynamically. The Adviser uses a quantitative approach to evaluate ETFs and identify an eligible universe of approximately 10-20 fixed income ETFs by evaluating liquidity, exposure and bid/ask spreads seeking to find enhanced risk-adjusted returns and potential outperformance compared to passive fixed income investments. The universe of ETFs is intended to provide efficient exposure across U.S. Treasuries as well as the high yield spectrum (including Bank Loan ETFs). The eligible universe also includes 1x inverse U.S. Treasury ETFs. The Adviser does not expect this universe to change significantly over time. The Fund’s Adviser further evaluates the ETFs and selects three to five ETFs from the universe of 10-20 ETFs for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio on the basis of momentum. The Adviser then further weighs the selected underlying ETFs according to their volatility to seek a balanced risk profile for the Fund. The Adviser generally performs this investment selection process on a weekly basis (but may be more or less frequent depending on market conditions). Momentum refers to a measure of an asset’s price action over a certain period (also known as “trend”). The advisor uses various measures of momentum to determine which assets are to be held over any given period.

These dynamic allocations across fixed income sectors are made with the goal of gaining exposure to particular segments of the fixed income markets that the Adviser believes are showing favorable performance while either capitalizing on positive opportunities or avoiding market declines.

The Fund may also invest in various types of derivatives, including exchange listed and over the counter (“OTC”) futures, options, total return swaps, and forwards. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements. The Fund will seek to use ETFs primarily however there may be periods, particularly when allocated to parts of the U.S. Treasury market, in which direct exposure to underlying futures contracts is more cost efficient. The Fund or the Underlying Funds may use derivatives as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments, to reduce certain exposures or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and is expected to have an annual portfolio turnover of approximately 300%.

Read More

DYFI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DYFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DYFI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYFI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DYFI Category Low Category High DYFI % Rank
Net Assets 19 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DYFI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DYFI - Expenses

Operational Fees

DYFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DYFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DYFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DYFI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DYFI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DYFI Category Low Category High DYFI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DYFI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DYFI Category Low Category High DYFI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DYFI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DYFI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

