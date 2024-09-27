To achieve the US Vector Equity ETF’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The US Vector Equity ETF is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities within a market capitalization weighted universe (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the universe it represents) of U.S. operating companies (the “U.S. Universe”). The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes, with strongly increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. The Portfolio’s strongly increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the U.S. Universe or by avoiding purchases in that segment of the market. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the US Vector Equity ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Advisor generally defines a U.S. operating company as one that is listed and principally traded on a securities exchange in the United States that is deemed appropriate by the Advisor.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the US Vector Equity ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, short-run reversals, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The US Vector Equity ETF also may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio.

The US Vector Equity ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The US Vector Equity ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.