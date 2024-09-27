Home
DXIV (ETF)

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$52.3179 -0.35 -0.66%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

DXIV | ETF

$52.32

$46.5 M

0.00%

0.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$46.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.7
$50.60
$52.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DXIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve the International Vector Equity ETF’s investment objective, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (the “Advisor”) implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.

The International Vector Equity ETF is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities within a market capitalization weighted universe (e.g., the larger the company, the greater the proportion of the universe it represents) of non-U.S. companies associated with developed markets that have been authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (the “International Universe”). The Portfolio invests in companies of all sizes, with strongly increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies as compared to their representation in the International Universe. The Portfolios’ strongly increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies relative to their weight in the International Universe or by avoiding purchases in that segment of the market. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.

The Advisor determines company size on a country or region-specific basis and based primarily on market capitalization. The Advisor will also establish a minimum market capitalization that a company must meet in order to be considered for purchase, which minimum will change due to market conditions.

The International Vector Equity ETF will purchase securities of companies associated with developed market countries that the Advisor has designated as approved markets for investment. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio intends to invest at least 40% of its assets in three or more non-U.S. countries by investing in securities of companies associated with such countries. To determine whether a company is associated with a developed market country, the Advisor will consider various factors, such as where the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business, the principal trading market of the company, what government, agency or instrumentality issued or guaranteed the security, where the company’s revenues or profits are derived, and whether the company is in the Portfolio’s benchmark. As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities.

The Advisor may also increase or reduce the International Vector Equity ETF’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum, short-run reversals, and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.

The International Vector Equity ETF may gain exposure to companies associated with approved markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities and indices to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.

The International Vector Equity ETF may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.

The International Vector Equity ETF is an actively managed exchange traded fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specific index and may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than such index funds.

DXIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DXIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DXIV Category Low Category High DXIV % Rank
Net Assets 46.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DXIV % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DXIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

DXIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.30% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DXIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DXIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DXIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DXIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DXIV Category Low Category High DXIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DXIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DXIV Category Low Category High DXIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DXIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DXIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

