YTD Return
-15.5%
1 yr return
-17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-23.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-19.6%
Net Assets
$24.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
133.3%
Expense Ratio 2.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by obtaining short exposure to investment returns of the broad U.S. large-capitalization equity market by engaging in short sales of U.S.-traded equity securities and exchange traded funds (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that create or result in short exposure to U.S. equity securities.
The Fund is actively-managed with an investment focus that applies a shorting strategy to the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. In applying the Fund’s shorting strategy to its core philosophy of relative strength, the Sub-Advisor will identify and short those securities with the highest relative weakness within the universe of investable securities, which is primarily comprised of large-capitalization U.S.-traded equity securities and ETFs.
The Sub-Advisor’s investment process seeks to identify market periods, typically after severe market corrections, where the stocks with the most relative weakness may subsequently outperform the broader market. The Sub-Advisor will utilize a quantitative investment process to seek to identify these periods, and will engage in short sales to seek to outperform the broader equity market. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock consideration is strictly based on identifying opportunities to provide short exposure to the lowest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
On a day-to-day basis, for investment purposes and to cover its short positions, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities, short-term high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash and cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, and ETFs that invest in these types of instruments.
|Period
|DWSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-15.5%
|-84.7%
|706.8%
|50.76%
|1 Yr
|-17.5%
|-91.9%
|572.8%
|40.91%
|3 Yr
|-23.4%*
|-87.9%
|119.2%
|65.91%
|5 Yr
|-19.6%*
|-76.4%
|46.3%
|58.14%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-69.4%
|8.2%
|10.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|17.5%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|44.70%
|2021
|-13.8%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|51.52%
|2020
|-20.6%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|66.67%
|2019
|-7.0%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|32.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|N/A
|Period
|DWSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-84.7%
|706.8%
|38.64%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-91.9%
|572.8%
|21.97%
|3 Yr
|-29.9%*
|-87.9%
|119.2%
|63.08%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-73.9%
|46.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-68.6%
|8.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DWSH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|17.5%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|44.70%
|2021
|-13.8%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|51.52%
|2020
|-20.6%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|66.67%
|2019
|-7.0%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|32.81%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|N/A
|DWSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWSH % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.5 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|51.52%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|3
|602
|8.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.7 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|22.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|133.28%
|7.7%
|133.3%
|1.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWSH % Rank
|Cash
|176.62%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|29.55%
|Bonds
|23.87%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|7.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|54.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|52.27%
|Stocks
|-100.49%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWSH % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|88.09%
|0.93%
|100.00%
|84.38%
|Securitized
|6.25%
|0.00%
|15.54%
|9.38%
|Corporate
|4.61%
|0.00%
|8.61%
|5.47%
|Government
|1.05%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|34.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|50.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWSH % Rank
|US
|22.26%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|7.58%
|Non US
|1.61%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|12.12%
|DWSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.69%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|32.56%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|26.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.78%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.45%
|5.00%
|DWSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DWSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWSH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|459.00%
|N/A
|DWSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWSH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|77.27%
|DWSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DWSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWSH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-3.18%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|94.92%
|DWSH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2018
3.89
3.9%
John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
