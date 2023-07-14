Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-15.5%

1 yr return

-17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-19.6%

Net Assets

$24.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

133.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
$7.62
$11.10

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DWSH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -29.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -3.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Jul 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    3625000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Lewis

Fund Description

Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by obtaining short exposure to investment returns of the broad U.S. large-capitalization equity market by engaging in short sales of U.S.-traded equity securities and exchange traded funds (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that create or result in short exposure to U.S. equity securities.

The Fund is actively-managed with an investment focus that applies a shorting strategy to the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. In applying the Fund’s shorting strategy to its core philosophy of relative strength, the Sub-Advisor will identify and short those securities with the highest relative weakness within the universe of investable securities, which is primarily comprised of large-capitalization U.S.-traded equity securities and ETFs.

The Sub-Advisor’s investment process seeks to identify market periods, typically after severe market corrections, where the stocks with the most relative weakness may subsequently outperform the broader market. The Sub-Advisor will utilize a quantitative investment process to seek to identify these periods, and will engage in short sales to seek to outperform the broader equity market. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock consideration is strictly based on identifying opportunities to provide short exposure to the lowest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

On a day-to-day basis, for investment purposes and to cover its short positions, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities, short-term high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash and cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, and ETFs that invest in these types of instruments.

Read More

DWSH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.5% -84.7% 706.8% 50.76%
1 Yr -17.5% -91.9% 572.8% 40.91%
3 Yr -23.4%* -87.9% 119.2% 65.91%
5 Yr -19.6%* -76.4% 46.3% 58.14%
10 Yr 0.0%* -69.4% 8.2% 10.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.5% -91.3% 117.2% 44.70%
2021 -13.8% -65.2% 39.6% 51.52%
2020 -20.6% -65.7% 102.0% 66.67%
2019 -7.0% -36.6% 30.0% 32.81%
2018 N/A -11.7% 8.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -84.7% 706.8% 38.64%
1 Yr 7.9% -91.9% 572.8% 21.97%
3 Yr -29.9%* -87.9% 119.2% 63.08%
5 Yr N/A* -73.9% 46.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -68.6% 8.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWSH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.5% -91.3% 117.2% 44.70%
2021 -13.8% -65.2% 39.6% 51.52%
2020 -20.6% -65.7% 102.0% 66.67%
2019 -7.0% -36.6% 30.0% 32.81%
2018 N/A -11.7% 8.4% N/A

DWSH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWSH Category Low Category High DWSH % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 M 304 K 4.68 B 51.52%
Number of Holdings 106 3 602 8.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.7 M -7.43 B 447 M 22.73%
Weighting of Top 10 133.28% 7.7% 133.3% 1.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio 104.86%
  2. AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF 34.34%
  3. PacWest Bancorp -0.25%
  4. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc -0.74%
  5. JetBlue Airways Corp -0.78%
  6. SL Green Realty Corp -0.78%
  7. Fidelity National Information Services Inc -0.80%
  8. Lincoln National Corp -0.84%
  9. Cable One Inc -0.86%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc -0.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWSH % Rank
Cash 		176.62% 0.00% 361.39% 29.55%
Bonds 		23.87% -95.77% 114.58% 7.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 47.73%
Other 		0.00% -89.70% 100.00% 54.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.47% 52.27%
Stocks 		-100.49% -300.04% 101.15% 75.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWSH % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.09% 0.93% 100.00% 84.38%
Securitized 		6.25% 0.00% 15.54% 9.38%
Corporate 		4.61% 0.00% 8.61% 5.47%
Government 		1.05% 0.00% 99.07% 34.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.16% 50.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 50.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWSH % Rank
US 		22.26% -95.77% 114.58% 7.58%
Non US 		1.61% 0.00% 5.06% 12.12%

DWSH - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.69% 0.59% 9.91% 32.56%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.35% 1.50% 26.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.78%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.45% 5.00%

Sales Fees

DWSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWSH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 459.00% N/A

DWSH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWSH Category Low Category High DWSH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 77.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWSH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWSH Category Low Category High DWSH % Rank
Net Income Ratio -3.18% -7.24% 3.75% 94.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWSH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DWSH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2018

3.89

3.9%

John Lewis is a Senior Portfolio manager with Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. In this role, John is responsible for the investment strategies used in various different indexes and models. Since joining Dorsey Wright in 2002, John continues to develop strategies for the firm’s Systematic Relative Strength series of separate accounts, the Technical Leaders Index methodology, global asset allocation strategies, and multiple series of UITs. His work is technically-driven and focuses on relative strength and momentum as the main factors in the investment process. John continuously authors research on relative strength investing and has become one of the foremost experts on the subject. He is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a member of the Market Technician’s Association and the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

