Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by obtaining short exposure to investment returns of the broad U.S. large-capitalization equity market by engaging in short sales of U.S.-traded equity securities and exchange traded funds (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that create or result in short exposure to U.S. equity securities.

The Fund is actively-managed with an investment focus that applies a shorting strategy to the Sub-Advisor’s core philosophy of relative strength. Relative strength investing involves buying securities that have appreciated in price more than the other securities in the investment universe and holding those securities until they underperform. In applying the Fund’s shorting strategy to its core philosophy of relative strength, the Sub-Advisor will identify and short those securities with the highest relative weakness within the universe of investable securities, which is primarily comprised of large-capitalization U.S.-traded equity securities and ETFs.

The Sub-Advisor’s investment process seeks to identify market periods, typically after severe market corrections, where the stocks with the most relative weakness may subsequently outperform the broader market. The Sub-Advisor will utilize a quantitative investment process to seek to identify these periods, and will engage in short sales to seek to outperform the broader equity market. The strategy is entirely based on market movement of the securities and there is no company fundamental data involved in the analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s process is systematic and removes emotion from the day-to-day decision making. In implementing the strategy, stock consideration is strictly based on identifying opportunities to provide short exposure to the lowest ranked securities as measured by the relative strength investment process. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

On a day-to-day basis, for investment purposes and to cover its short positions, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities, short-term high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, overnight and fixed-term repurchase agreements, cash and cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, and ETFs that invest in these types of instruments.