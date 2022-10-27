The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks or an exchange-traded fund ( “ETF” ) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to tactically allocate exposure to one of three allocations: (i) Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index TM ; (ii) Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight Index TM ; or (iii) First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF ( “FTSM” ) (each, an “Underlying Allocation” ), based on daily relative strength readings. The Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index and the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight Index (each, an “Underlying Equity Index” ) are equity indices that seek to provide exposure to the 500 securities with the highest float-adjusted market capitalization comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index TM . Therefore, each Underlying Equity Index is composed of the same constituent securities. What differs, however, is the methodology each Underlying Equity Index utilizes to assign security weights. The Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index assigns security weights based on market capitalization and the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight Index weights components equally. The third Underlying Allocation is FTSM. FTSM is an actively-managed ETF that invests in short-duration securities, which are primarily U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade securities. See below for important information regarding FTSM. The Index is designed upon the principle that the Underlying Allocation exhibiting the highest levels of “relative strength,” based on current prices, will be the Allocation with the best performance over the near term. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. To determine which of the three Underlying Allocations is exhibiting the greatest price momentum, on a daily basis, the Index compares the relative strength of the three Underlying Allocations using “point and figure” charting. The Index first compares the relative strength of the two Underlying Equity Indices. The Index then compares the relative strength of the “winning” Underlying Equity Index (the Underlying Equity Index with the greater relative strength) against that of FTSM. The Index will select and weight the components of either the “winning” Underlying Equity Index or will invest in FTSM, depending on which exhibits the greatest levels of relative strength. This process is conducted on a daily basis. As a result of this daily determination, the Fund’s strategy may involve frequently buying and selling portfolio securities to reallocate the Fund’s exposure to the equity securities or to FTSM. The Underlying Equity Indices are rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually. If the Index is invested in an Underlying Equity Index on a date when the Underlying Equity Index rebalances, the Index will also rebalance. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 500 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. FTSM FTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed and variable rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities and may invest up to 20% of its net assets in floating rate loans representing amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.