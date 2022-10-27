Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-14.3%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

Net Assets

$4 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DWPP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    300002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stan Ueland

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks or an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to tactically allocate exposure to one of three allocations: (i) Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap IndexTM; (ii) Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight IndexTM; or (iii) First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (“FTSM”) (each, an “Underlying Allocation”), based on daily relative strength readings. The Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index and the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight Index (each, an “Underlying Equity Index”) are equity indices that seek to provide exposure to the 500 securities with the highest float-adjusted market capitalization comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark IndexTM. Therefore, each Underlying Equity Index is composed of the same constituent securities. What differs, however, is the methodology each Underlying Equity Index utilizes to assign security weights. The Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index assigns security weights based on market capitalization and the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Equal Weight Index weights components equally. The third Underlying Allocation is FTSM. FTSM is an actively-managed ETF that invests in short-duration securities, which are primarily U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade securities. See below for important information regarding FTSM.The Index is designed upon the principle that the Underlying Allocation exhibiting the highest levels of “relative strength,” based on current prices, will be the Allocation with the best performance over the near term. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. To determine which of the three Underlying Allocations is exhibiting the greatest price momentum, on a daily basis, the Index compares the relative strength of the three Underlying Allocations using “point and figure” charting. The Index first compares the relative strength of the two Underlying Equity Indices. The Index then compares the relative strength of the “winning” Underlying Equity Index (the Underlying Equity Index with the greater relative strength) against that of FTSM. The Index will select and weight the components of either the “winning” Underlying Equity Index or will invest in FTSM, depending on which exhibits the greatest levels of relative strength. This process is conducted on a daily basis. As a result of this daily determination, the Fund’s strategy may involve frequently buying and selling portfolio securities to reallocate the Fund’s exposure to the equity securities or to FTSM. The Underlying Equity Indices are rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually. If the Index is invested in an Underlying Equity Index on a date when the Underlying Equity Index rebalances, the Index will also rebalance.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 500 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.FTSMFTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed and variable rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities and may invest up to 20% of its net assets in floating rate loans representing amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.
DWPP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.3% -14.3% 36.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -2.8% -34.8% 38.6% 95.11%
3 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 74.92%
5 Yr 4.4%* -30.4% 97.2% 34.21%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% 8.99%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% 99.14%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 11.40%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 30.76%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 6.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.3% -20.5% 36.7% 97.36%
1 Yr -2.8% -34.8% 40.3% 92.40%
3 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 75.20%
5 Yr 4.4%* -29.7% 97.2% 44.17%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWPP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% 9.44%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% 99.14%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% 11.41%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 57.25%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% 31.69%

DWPP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWPP Category Low Category High DWPP % Rank
Net Assets 4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 99.47%
Number of Holdings 501 2 4154 20.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.42 M 288 K 270 B 98.80%
Weighting of Top 10 26.66% 1.8% 106.2% 75.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.97%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.56%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc 1.97%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.54%
  7. Johnson Johnson 1.48%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.25%
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.13%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc 1.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWPP % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 130.24% 12.79%
Cash 		0.08% -102.29% 100.00% 85.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 61.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 59.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 59.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWPP % Rank
Technology 		26.27% 0.00% 48.94% 18.78%
Healthcare 		14.65% 0.00% 60.70% 41.76%
Financial Services 		13.31% 0.00% 55.59% 56.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.03% 0.00% 30.33% 40.08%
Industrials 		8.05% 0.00% 29.90% 78.47%
Consumer Defense 		7.08% 0.00% 47.71% 40.31%
Communication Services 		6.96% 0.00% 27.94% 72.06%
Energy 		4.91% 0.00% 41.64% 27.18%
Real Estate 		2.91% 0.00% 31.91% 44.12%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 20.91% 42.29%
Basic Materials 		1.99% 0.00% 25.70% 77.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWPP % Rank
US 		99.43% 0.00% 127.77% 6.62%
Non US 		0.49% 0.00% 32.38% 84.88%

DWPP - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 49.27% 67.46%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 64.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DWPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWPP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 52.99%

DWPP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWPP Category Low Category High DWPP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.92% 79.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWPP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWPP Category Low Category High DWPP % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -54.00% 6.06% 49.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWPP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DWPP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

