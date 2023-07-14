Home
Trending ETFs
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

20.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$20.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
$20.34
$24.51

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DVLU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Sep 05, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1000002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity including, but not limited to, quantitative inclusion criteria. The Index Provider may also, due to special circumstances, if deemed essential, apply discretionary adjustments to ensure and maintain the high quality of the Index construction and calculation.According to the Index Provider, the Index is a rules-based equity index designed to track the overall performance of the 50 most undervalued stocks comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap IndexTM that exhibit high levels of “relative strength.” A relative strength analysis is a momentum-based investment strategy that emphasizes a security’s forward price momentum in the security selection process. A security’s momentum is the rate at which its price is accelerating. Momentum investing strategies are based on the principle that securities that have recently risen or fallen in price will continue that trend and that, when evaluating two indices/securities, the index/security exhibiting the greater momentum will perform better.To make such a determination between two indices/securities, a relative strength calculation can be used. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. The Index utilizes a relative strength calculation to compare the forward price momentum of each of the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap IndexTM against the momentum of a broad market benchmark index. To make this determination, on a daily basis, the Index Provider computes a “relative strength score” for each security in the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap IndexTM by dividing the closing price of each security by the closing price of the benchmark index and then multiplying that number by 100. This number is then charted for each security. When the same calculation is run the next day, if this number increases, it is charted as an “X.” If it decreases, it is charted as an “O.” This is known as point and figure charting. The patterns formed by these “Xs” and “Os” can signal whether a security should be bought or sold. For instance, if a column of “Xs” exceeds a previous column of “Xs”, this is known as a “buy signal”. Only those securities presenting a “buy” signal and in a column of “Xs” are eligible for inclusion in the Index.According to the Index Provider, eligible securities are individually ranked on four “value” metrics: (1) price-to-sales ratio; (2) price-to-book ratio; (3) price-to-earnings ratio; and (4) price-to-cash flow ratio. Each eligible security is assigned a percentile rank for each of the four metrics. A cumulative value score is then calculated for each security by averaging the percentile scores for each of the value metrics. The eligible securities are ranked based upon their value scores. Securities that did not have scores for at least three of the four metrics are removed. The remaining top 50 eligible securities with the highest value scores are selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index then utilizes each security’s value score to assign weights to each of the 50 securities. Similar to a market cap weighting methodology, securities with higher value scores are assigned correspondingly higher weights.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in energy companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
DVLU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -10.0% 26.2% 32.28%
1 Yr 12.6% -28.9% 26.9% 16.27%
3 Yr 20.3%* -14.1% 93.9% 4.03%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 42.3% 54.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 65.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -41.6% 42.6% 21.01%
2021 19.0% -23.5% 23.2% 0.53%
2020 -2.3% -8.6% 93.7% 92.10%
2019 7.5% -2.6% 7.5% 0.28%
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -19.1% 22.5% 90.29%
1 Yr 5.4% -28.9% 36.6% 58.64%
3 Yr 16.0%* -14.1% 93.9% 14.56%
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -41.6% 42.6% 21.01%
2021 19.0% -23.5% 23.2% 0.53%
2020 -2.3% -8.6% 93.7% 92.10%
2019 7.5% -2.6% 7.5% 0.28%
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

DVLU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVLU Category Low Category High DVLU % Rank
Net Assets 20.9 M 504 K 30.4 B 96.86%
Number of Holdings 51 9 2354 82.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.55 M 129 K 9.16 B 96.33%
Weighting of Top 10 29.43% 5.3% 99.9% 23.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC 3.71%
  2. RELIANCE STEEL ALUMINUM 3.31%
  3. MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP 3.27%
  4. PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC 3.25%
  5. TENET HEALTHCARE CORP 3.11%
  6. WESTLAKE CORP 2.92%
  7. PHILLIPS 66 2.87%
  8. UNITED STATES STEEL CORP 2.81%
  9. UNUM GROUP 2.79%
  10. UFP INDUSTRIES INC 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVLU % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 85.69% 100.65% 21.26%
Cash 		0.11% -0.65% 14.30% 79.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 36.75%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 36.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 35.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 37.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVLU % Rank
Financial Services 		23.21% 0.00% 60.11% 13.91%
Basic Materials 		22.65% 0.00% 23.88% 0.79%
Energy 		21.43% 0.00% 29.17% 1.84%
Healthcare 		7.43% 0.00% 32.47% 65.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.16% 0.00% 29.62% 91.60%
Industrials 		4.85% 0.00% 29.02% 96.59%
Technology 		4.77% 0.00% 30.07% 91.08%
Real Estate 		4.07% 0.00% 40.74% 77.17%
Consumer Defense 		3.95% 0.00% 33.79% 76.64%
Communication Services 		1.48% 0.00% 19.80% 70.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 93.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVLU % Rank
US 		97.55% 55.79% 100.30% 26.25%
Non US 		2.34% 0.00% 36.04% 62.99%

DVLU - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 16.27% 86.86%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.20% 29.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 95.76%

DVLU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVLU Category Low Category High DVLU % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.37% 0.00% 8.82% 6.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVLU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVLU Category Low Category High DVLU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -1.84% 4.73% 8.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVLU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DVLU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

