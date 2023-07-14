Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity including, but not limited to, quantitative inclusion criteria. The Index Provider may also, due to special circumstances, if deemed essential, apply discretionary adjustments to ensure and maintain the high quality of the Index construction and calculation. According to the Index Provider, the Index is a rules-based equity index designed to track the overall performance of the 50 most undervalued stocks comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap Index TM that exhibit high levels of “relative strength.” A relative strength analysis is a momentum-based investment strategy that emphasizes a security’s forward price momentum in the security selection process. A security’s momentum is the rate at which its price is accelerating. Momentum investing strategies are based on the principle that securities that have recently risen or fallen in price will continue that trend and that, when evaluating two indices/securities, the index/security exhibiting the greater momentum will perform better. To make such a determination between two indices/securities, a relative strength calculation can be used. A relative strength calculation is an objective method of comparing two investment options to determine which of the two is exhibiting greater forward price momentum. The Index utilizes a relative strength calculation to compare the forward price momentum of each of the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap Index TM against the momentum of a broad market benchmark index. To make this determination, on a daily basis, the Index Provider computes a “relative strength score” for each security in the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap Index TM by dividing the closing price of each security by the closing price of the benchmark index and then multiplying that number by 100. This number is then charted for each security. When the same calculation is run the next day, if this number increases, it is charted as an “X.” If it decreases, it is charted as an “O.” This is known as point and figure charting. The patterns formed by these “Xs” and “Os” can signal whether a security should be bought or sold. For instance, if a column of “Xs” exceeds a previous column of “Xs”, this is known as a “buy signal”. Only those securities presenting a “buy” signal and in a column of “Xs” are eligible for inclusion in the Index. According to the Index Provider, eligible securities are individually ranked on four “value” metrics: (1) price-to-sales ratio; (2) price-to-book ratio; (3) price-to-earnings ratio; and (4) price-to-cash flow ratio. Each eligible security is assigned a percentile rank for each of the four metrics. A cumulative value score is then calculated for each security by averaging the percentile scores for each of the value metrics. The eligible securities are ranked based upon their value scores. Securities that did not have scores for at least three of the four metrics are removed. The remaining top 50 eligible securities with the highest value scores are selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index then utilizes each security’s value score to assign weights to each of the 50 securities. Similar to a market cap weighting methodology, securities with higher value scores are assigned correspondingly higher weights. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in energy companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.