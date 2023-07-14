The portfolio managers use a proprietary quantitative model to identify investments for the Fund. To identify investments, the model evaluates multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and applies specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The sub-advisor’s quantitative model seeks to identify stocks that appear to have upside potential and relatively low downside risk relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The quantitative model analyzes factors regarding a stock’s valuation and quality, as well as market sentiment toward a stock, to select stocks that may have the potential to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund seeks to do this by purchasing stocks that the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative model identifies as having low valuations and appropriate quantitative characteristics for the market environment. The quantitative factors are selected based on prevailing market conditions and include, among other things, earnings quality and profitability, investor sentiment, and management’s utilization of capital.

The Fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its historical price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative model ranks it with a high multi-factor score. The Fund will typically sell a stock when its multi-factor score reaches a sell target set by the quantitative model, its historical price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, exceed the upper thresholds, or its market capitalization falls below the Fund's large capitalization definition.

The Fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2022, the median market

capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $13.26 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $434.27 billion.

The Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. As of December 31, 2022, the top two sectors represented by the Fund’s investments were financials and information technology. These sectors may change over time. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment goal.