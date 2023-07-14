Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
$10.96
$13.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DVAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL-Dynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The portfolio managers use a proprietary quantitative model to identify investments for the Fund. To identify investments, the model evaluates multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and applies specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The sub-advisor’s quantitative model seeks to identify stocks that appear to have upside potential and relatively low downside risk relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The quantitative model analyzes factors regarding a stock’s valuation and quality, as well as market sentiment toward a stock, to select stocks that may have the potential to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index. The Fund seeks to do this by purchasing stocks that the sub-advisor’s proprietary quantitative model identifies as having low valuations and appropriate quantitative characteristics for the market environment. The quantitative factors are selected based on prevailing market conditions and include, among other things, earnings quality and profitability, investor sentiment, and management’s utilization of capital.

The Fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its historical price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative model ranks it with a high multi-factor score. The Fund will typically sell a stock when its multi-factor score reaches a sell target set by the quantitative model, its historical price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios relative to the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market, exceed the upper thresholds, or its market capitalization falls below the Fund's large capitalization definition.

The Fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2022, the median market

capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $13.26 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $434.27 billion.

The Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. As of December 31, 2022, the top two sectors represented by the Fund’s investments were financials and information technology. These sectors may change over time. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment goal.

DVAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DVAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVAL Category Low Category High DVAL % Rank
Net Assets 156 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 129 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 49.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 31.35% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chubb Ltd 3.88%
  2. Union Pacific Corp 3.66%
  3. Wells Fargo Co 3.22%
  4. Amgen Inc 3.00%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp 2.96%
  6. Kroger Co/The 2.66%
  7. 3M Co 2.65%
  8. Caterpillar Inc 2.52%
  9. KLA Corp 2.27%
  10. Cigna Group/The 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVAL % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.66% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVAL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVAL % Rank
US 		98.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DVAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DVAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVAL Category Low Category High DVAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVAL Category Low Category High DVAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DVAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

