The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The US Dividend Valuation Index is comprised of securities of companies with a high dividend yield, strong financial health and an attractive uncertainty-adjusted valuation. Companies are selected by Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar” or the “Index provider”) from the universe of companies represented in the Morningstar ® US Market Index SM (the “Parent Index”), a broad market index representing 97% of U.S. market capitalization that meet certain trading frequency, exchange listing and liquidity requirements. The US Dividend Valuation Index targets a select group of eligible securities from the Parent Index that rank in: (i) the top 50% as measured by trailing twelve month dividend yield; (ii) the top 50% of their peer group (there are two peer groups: companies that belong to the financials sector of Morningstar and the rest of the eligible universe) as measured by its distance to default score; and (iii) the top 70% of Morningstar’s star score metric. An eligible security must meet each of these three independent criteria to qualify for inclusion in the US Dividend Valuation Index. Distance to default score is a measure of the financial stability of a company as determined by recent market data and financial accounting reports. Morningstar’s star score metric represents uncertainty-adjusted security valuation, which reflects the relationship between a company’s market price and its fair value (as determined by Morningstar’s standardized, proprietary valuation model).

As of December 31, 2022, the US Dividend Valuation Index included 63 securities of companies with a full market capitalization range of between approximately $2.7 billion and $461.8 billion and a weighted average full market capitalization of $148.3 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The US Dividend Valuation Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the US Dividend Valuation Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the US Dividend Valuation Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the US Dividend Valuation Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the US Dividend Valuation Index.

The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the US Dividend Valuation Index. This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the US Dividend Valuation Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the US Dividend Valuation Index.