Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.20
$25.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DUKZ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by tactically allocating the Fund’s assets between unaffiliated fixed income ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) and cash equivalents. The universe of Underlying ETFs is unconstrained and includes, but is not limited to, those which may invest in Treasury bonds, investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, high yield (commonly known as “junk” bonds) corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, international bonds, emerging market bonds, convertible bonds, preferred securities and bank loans. Underlying ETFs may invest in issues of any duration or maturity. The Underlying ETFs that the Fund invests in may be passively managed or actively managed.

The Fund may invest without constraint in high yield ETFs, international bond ETFs and emerging market bond ETFs. The Fund considers Underlying ETFs which principally invest in non-investment grade debt issues to be high yield ETFs. The Fund considers Underlying ETFs which principally invest in emerging market bond debt issues to be emerging market bond ETFs. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those located in countries represented in the Morningstar Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund uses a “fund of funds” approach and may engage in frequent trading.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest substantially all of its assets in Underlying ETFs. At times, the Fund may be fully or partially invested in cash equivalents. The Fund may also engage in securities lending of its portfolio securities.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Ocean Park Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”), employs a proprietary trend following strategy to generate buy and sell signals for Underlying ETFs. The Adviser calculates upper and lower bands for each Underlying ETF. The upper and lower bands are offset above and below a short-term exponential moving average. A “Buy signal”, which identifies a potential uptrend for an Underlying ETF candidate, is determined by a security’s price rising above both the recent low of its upper band and a secondary moving average. The Adviser uses quantitative analysis to determine which Underlying ETFs to purchase. The Fund has no limits or constraints on the number or type of Underlying ETFs in which it can invest.

An Underlying ETF is sold when a security’s price falls below the recent high of its lower band (a “Sell signal”), the goal being to limit drawdowns of the overall Fund. When a position is sold, the proceeds may be invested in an alternative Underlying ETF or temporarily invested in cash equivalents. Cash equivalents may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds and ETFs that primarily invest in investment grade short-term bonds. The Adviser periodically reviews the allocation of the Underlying ETFs and may make adjustments to the Underlying ETF holdings, including adding or removing Underlying ETFs.

Read More

DUKZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUKZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUKZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUKZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUKZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

DUKZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DUKZ Category Low Category High DUKZ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DUKZ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DUKZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

DUKZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DUKZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DUKZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DUKZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DUKZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DUKZ Category Low Category High DUKZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DUKZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DUKZ Category Low Category High DUKZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DUKZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DUKZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

