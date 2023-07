The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective through a hybrid equity and equity-linked note (“ELN”) strategy. The Fund invests primarily in U.S.-listed large-cap equity securities (the “Equity Strategy”) and invests the remainder of its assets in ELNs to generate income (the “ELN Strategy”). The Fund considers a large cap company to be one with a market capitalization that, at the time of purchase, is within with the capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index. As of May 31, 2023, the market capitalization range represented by companies in the S&P 500 Index was approximately $1.88 billion to $2.80 trillion.

Equity Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities of large cap companies. For purposes of such policy, the Fund considers equity securities to include U.S.-listed common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (“Aptus” or the “Adviser”), generally selects equity securities for the Fund based on an analysis of each company’s fundamental characteristics to try to identify attractive opportunities. In selecting U.S.-listed large cap stocks for the Fund, the Adviser uses an allocation method based on market capitalization, liquidity, and prospects for future price appreciation ( i.e. , prospects for future price appreciation as having the potential to grow revenue, earnings, or free cash flow).

ELN Strategy

In order to generate income, the Fund typically invests approximately 10% of its net assets in ELNs. ELNs are investment products structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN.

ELNs in which the Fund invests are derivative instruments that are specially designed to combine the economic characteristics of a U.S. large-cap equity index or individual U.S. large-cap equity securities (the “Underlying Instruments”) ( e.g. , the S&P 500) and option spreads in a single note form. Option spreads consist of (i) writing (selling) call options on the Underlying Instruments, while (ii) simultaneously reinvesting a portion of such premium to buy call options on the Underlying Instrument.

The ELNs provide recurring cash flow to the Fund based on the premiums from the call options the ELNs write and are an important source of the Fund’s return. Generally, when purchasing an ELN, the Fund pays the counterparty the current value of the ELN’s Underlying Instruments plus the cost to structure the ELN. Upon the maturity of the note, the Fund generally receives the par value of the note, plus interest, plus or minus a return based on the appreciation or depreciation of the Underlying Instruments.

The Fund invests in ELNs to enhance the Fund’s yield ( i.e ., for income generation from premiums on options sold and capital appreciation potential). When the Fund invests in ELNs, the Fund receives cash but this limits the Fund’s opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the instrument because of the limits relating to the call options written within the particular ELN.

The ELNs in which the Fund invests generate interest, which is paid following the maturity of the ELN. The ELNs in which the Fund invests are highly customizable, individually negotiated, bilateral instruments that typically have a maturity between one week and six months. The Fund caps its exposure to ELNs with a single counterparty at 5% of the Fund’s assets. The ELNs in which the Fund invests may not be sold to third parties. In order to redeem an ELN, the Adviser would sell back the ELN to the issuing counterparty and unwind the components of the ELN ( i.e. , the Underlying Instruments and the options spread).