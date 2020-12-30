Mr. Trampe joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2018 and has over 17 years of investment management experience. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Trampe served as a portfolio manager for over ten years for passive and active strategies including fully replicated, optimized and swap-based funds for Invesco PowerShares, FocusShares and other sponsors. He has extensive knowledge in trading, research, and analysis within US and Global Equity markets, including UCITS. He was responsible for building internal portfolio management capabilities, trading and infrastructure and daily operations. Mr. Travis Trampe has over 15 years of investment management experience specializing in portfolio management of index funds and ETFs. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC in 2016 and beginning on 2013, he was an independent consultant to ETF firms with respect to their portfolio management operations. Mr. Trampe was previously a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank during 2013 and from 2011 to 2012 was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Scotttrade-Focusshares. Prior to joining Scottrade-Focusshares, Mr. Trampe was a portfolio manager for Invesco Powershares, a quantitative analyst for Quantitative Services Group, and an analyst for Principal Global Investors and Principal Financial Group. He graduated with Highest Distinction Honors from the Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance and a minor in mathematics.