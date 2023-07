The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks, real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ) and depository receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by VettaFi LLC ( “VettaFi” or the “Index Provider”) . The Index Provider retains the right at any time, upon prior written notice, to modify the Index methodology. The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Fund's investment advisor or the Fund's distributor. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from activities in one of the disruptive technology real estate business segments described below ( "Disruptive Technology Real Estate Companies" ). The Index seeks to provide exposure to companies that own, operate and/or lease real estate that supports advanced wired and wireless communication, data storage and processing infrastructure, e-commerce warehouses and fulfillment centers. The Index includes operating companies and REITs that are engaged in disruptive technology real estate business segments where the geographic location of a business site is essential to its value in the broader network. The initial selection universe for the Index are those companies listed on a recognized global securities exchange and included in the Global Industry Classification Standard ( "GICS" ) Real Estate sector within the S-Network Global 5000 Index and the S-Network Global REIT Index. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also be principally engaged in a disruptive technology real estate business segment that combines (a) technology that is bringing, or has a clear and imminent potential to bring, disruption to the prevailing market structures, and (b) ownership and/or operation of business sites whose geographic locations are essential to their value in the broader network. The Index comprises the following disruptive technology business segments in which choice of real estate plays a central role (the “Segments” ): 1. Rapid Data Transfer (includes the latest generation-capable cell towers and fiber-optic cable networks); 2. Distributed Data Handling (includes data centers and cloud computing networks); and 3. E-Commerce Warehousing (includes distribution warehouses, storage warehouses and logistics facilities). According to the Index Provider, a company shall be considered principally engaged if it derives at least 50% of its revenues from business activities described for its Segment. Additionally, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index a company’s stock must have (i) a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; (ii) a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $100 million; (iii) a minimum free float factor of 18%, which means that at least 18% of its outstanding shares are publicly available for trading; and (iv) a minimum average daily trading value for the previous three months of $5 million. The term “free float” is used to capture the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and thus excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer's affiliates, officers or promoters or securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. All qualifying securities are selected for inclusion in the Index and are weighted by their three-month average daily trading values. Under this methodology, the maximum weight assigned to a single security is 10%. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in real estate companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).