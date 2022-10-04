The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. Using an indexing investment approach, the Fund attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the underlying securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the underlying securities in the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Penserra Capital Management LLC (“Penserra” or the “Sub-Adviser”) manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. Tematica Research, LLC (“Tematica” or the “Index Sponsor”), which owns the Index, determines the securities for the Index. The Index is calculated, administered and published by BITA GmbH (“BITA” or the “Index Administrator”). Neither the Index Sponsor nor the Index Administrator is affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser” or “Amplify Investments”) or the Sub-Adviser.

The Index is designed to measure the market performance of a basket of publicly listed companies that the Index Sponsor identifies as creating products or providing services that have the potential for a positive impact on the human body and/or the environment (“Cleaner Living Companies”). The Index focuses on Cleaner Living Companies in the following five market segments: cleaner building and infrastructure, cleaner energy, cleaner food and dining, cleaner health and beauty, and cleaner transportation (the “Cleaner Living Market Segments”). The Index is designed to produce a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation by identifying companies positioned to take advantage of increasing consumer preferences for food, beverages, personal care products, energy and transportation provided by Cleaner Living Companies. The Index Sponsor maintains a database of individual companies for each of the Cleaner Living Market Segments using revenue and earnings screening tools, which is updated twice per year.

The Index Sponsor seeks to identify from publicly available sources those companies that derive at least 80% of their revenues or earnings from one of the five market segments detailed below. The Index Sponsor relies on publicly available information regarding Cleaner Living Companies to determine whether such companies qualify for inclusion in the Index. The Cleaner Living Market Segments are:

(1) Cleaner Building and Infrastructure: This segment seeks to include companies that focus on the development and production of construction materials utilizing environmentally friendly processes, which includes materials and finished goods that are manufactured using high levels of recycled or sustainable materials

(2) Cleaner Energy: This segment seeks to include companies that focus on renewable energy, including companies that generate electricity through renewable power generation, as well as companies that provide goods and/or services supporting the renewable power industry.

(3) Cleaner Food and Dining: This segment seeks to include companies that focus on the production and/or sale of natural, organic, non-GMO foods and beverages, as well as products that specifically avoid using preservatives, artificial and other sweeteners, and saturated fats.

(4) Cleaner Health and Beauty: This segment seeks to include companies that develop and manufacture health and beauty products (including natural skincare and makeup, toxin-free toothpastes, shampoos, soaps, feminine hygiene, and infant products) focused on natural ingredients and fewer or no preservatives. This segment also focuses on companies that develop, manufacture, and sell goods and/or services that promote and/or facilitate fitness activities.

(5) Cleaner Transportation: This segment seeks to include companies that develop, manufacture and sell electric powered vehicles. This segment also seeks to include companies that provide goods and services in support of the electric vehicle industry.

Companies eligible for consideration in the Index must meet the following eligibility criteria:

(1) The security (including American Depositary Receipts) is listed for trading on a “Relevant Exchange”, which are exchanges in the United States and Canada and include the: Canadian Securities Exchange; Toronto Stock exchange; New York Stock Exchange; NYSE American; NYSE Arca; NASDAQ Capital Market; NASDAQ Global Market; NASDAQ Global Select; and CBOE US.

(2) The security has a minimum worldwide market capitalization of $100 million;

(3) The security has a minimum 90-day average daily trading volume of $1 million; and

(4) The security has a minimum free float of 20%.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually at the close of business on the third Friday of June and December. If such day is not a “Business Day” (defined as any day a Relevant Exchange is open for trading), the rebalancing date will occur on the subsequent Business Day. The determination date for ordinary adjustments occurs five Business Days preceding the third Friday of the rebalancing month. On each rebalancing date, the sum of all securities or instruments issued by a single issuer cannot exceed 10% of the total Index weight. The Index Administrator shall receive the Index Universe from the Index Sponsor each last Friday of the month preceding the rebalancing month.

The Index Sponsor may substitute an index constituent with a candidate index constituent upon occurrence of an extraordinary event (such as a merger, takeover bid, delisting or insolvency). Additionally, an extraordinary rebalancing can be triggered when, as measured on the last Friday of every calendar month, a single issuer exhibits a weight which is above ten times the weight assigned to that issuer on the last regular rebalancing.

Certain of the companies that trade on the Relevant Exchanges may be located in countries that are considered to be emerging market countries. The Adviser defines an emerging market country as those countries considered to be developing by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or one of the leading global investment banks. See “Emerging Markets Risk” for additional information regarding the risks associated with investing in countries considered to be emerging market countries.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Index was comprised of 76 securities. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund had significant exposure to the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. The number of securities in the Index may change over time. The Index utilizes an equal weight methodology, subject to a weight cap on any one Cleaner Living Market Segment. If the sum of the weights of the components in any one Cleaner Living Market Segment exceeds 30%, the weight of such segment will be reduced to 30% and allocated equally across the components of the other Cleaner Living Market Segments. The Index is calculated as a gross total return Index, whereby reinvestments of Cash and special dividend distributions are included without deducting the withholding tax.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will not concentrate (i.e., invests more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any industry or group of identified industries, except to the extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of identified industries.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the ”1940 Act”).