The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to identify the companies using disruptive technologies in each of ten thematic areas: Healthcare Innovation, Internet of Things, Clean Energy and Smart Grid, Cloud Computing, Data and Analytics, FinTech, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Mobile Payments (each a “Theme” and together, the “Themes”). Companies using disruptive technologies are those that are entering traditional markets with new digital forms of production and distribution, seek to disrupt an existing market and value network, displace established market-leading firms, products and alliances and increasingly gain market share.

The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including foreign and emerging markets companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe, a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major global securities exchanges, have a minimum market capitalization of at least $500 million, and have a six month minimum average daily trading volume of $2 million, and the company must derive a minimum of 50% of its revenue from a single Theme. All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe.

From the Index Universe, the Underlying Index methodology selects ten stocks in each Theme according to proprietary quantitative and qualitative factors. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually on the third Friday of September and rebalanced quarterly. The Index Provider will review the Themes every three years for inclusion in the Index Methodology based on a proprietary, rules-based research process. The particular Themes, as well as the number of Themes, included in the Index Methodology are subject to change in the Index Provider’s discretion based on such review.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.