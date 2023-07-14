Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

20.9%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
$30.45
$40.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

DTEC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -24.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4100002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to identify the companies using disruptive technologies in each of ten thematic areas: Healthcare Innovation, Internet of Things, Clean Energy and Smart Grid, Cloud Computing, Data and Analytics, FinTech, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Mobile Payments (each a “Theme” and together, the “Themes”). Companies using disruptive technologies are those that are entering traditional markets with new digital forms of production and distribution, seek to disrupt an existing market and value network, displace established market-leading firms, products and alliances and increasingly gain market share.

The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including foreign and emerging markets companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe, a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major global securities exchanges, have a minimum market capitalization of at least $500 million, and have a six month minimum average daily trading volume of $2 million, and the company must derive a minimum of 50% of its revenue from a single Theme. All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe.

From the Index Universe, the Underlying Index methodology selects ten stocks in each Theme according to proprietary quantitative and qualitative factors. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually on the third Friday of September and rebalanced quarterly. The Index Provider will review the Themes every three years for inclusion in the Index Methodology based on a proprietary, rules-based research process. The particular Themes, as well as the number of Themes, included in the Index Methodology are subject to change in the Index Provider’s discretion based on such review.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Read More

DTEC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -29.2% 74.8% 86.27%
1 Yr 19.4% -39.8% 67.6% 55.79%
3 Yr 3.9%* -40.6% 28.5% 40.63%
5 Yr 7.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 36.87%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 82.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -73.9% 35.7% 12.89%
2021 2.6% -25.6% 45.1% 49.55%
2020 13.0% 1.8% 60.0% 48.58%
2019 7.9% -15.0% 13.7% 41.87%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -24.6% -54.1% 74.8% 85.41%
1 Yr -20.8% -62.3% 67.6% 85.90%
3 Yr 9.1%* -40.6% 36.7% 30.84%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DTEC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -73.9% 35.7% 12.89%
2021 2.6% -25.6% 45.1% 49.55%
2020 13.0% 1.8% 60.0% 48.58%
2019 7.9% -15.0% 13.7% 41.87%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

DTEC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DTEC Category Low Category High DTEC % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 75.21%
Number of Holdings 102 10 397 20.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.8 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 83.90%
Weighting of Top 10 12.57% 7.6% 100.0% 99.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Align Technology, Inc. 1.58%
  2. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 1.31%
  3. Temenos AG 1.24%
  4. Proto Labs, Inc. 1.23%
  5. Salesforce, Inc. 1.23%
  6. ANSYS, Inc. 1.21%
  7. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. 1.20%
  8. Block, Inc. 1.18%
  9. Tesla, Inc. 1.16%
  10. AutoStore Holdings, Ltd. 1.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEC % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 68.59% 100.53% 25.85%
Cash 		0.19% -0.53% 15.91% 70.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 51.69%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 56.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 49.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 50.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEC % Rank
Technology 		59.76% 2.80% 100.00% 76.27%
Industrials 		16.05% 0.00% 38.68% 4.24%
Healthcare 		10.88% 0.00% 25.57% 7.63%
Financial Services 		6.55% 0.00% 38.36% 27.97%
Utilities 		2.03% 0.00% 5.17% 2.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.89% 0.00% 32.97% 72.46%
Communication Services 		1.77% 0.00% 97.05% 81.36%
Real Estate 		1.08% 0.00% 15.05% 18.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 53.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 53.81%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 52.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DTEC % Rank
US 		65.16% 19.45% 100.53% 91.53%
Non US 		34.65% 0.00% 80.40% 6.78%

DTEC - Expenses

Operational Fees

DTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 3.60% 85.71%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 1.95% 18.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DTEC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 58.30%

DTEC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DTEC Category Low Category High DTEC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 18.85% 21.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DTEC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DTEC Category Low Category High DTEC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -2.30% 2.08% 13.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DTEC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DTEC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

