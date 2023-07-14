Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.9%
1 yr return
19.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.6%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is designed to identify the companies using disruptive technologies in each of ten thematic areas: Healthcare Innovation, Internet of Things, Clean Energy and Smart Grid, Cloud Computing, Data and Analytics, FinTech, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, 3D Printing, and Mobile Payments (each a “Theme” and together, the “Themes”). Companies using disruptive technologies are those that are entering traditional markets with new digital forms of production and distribution, seek to disrupt an existing market and value network, displace established market-leading firms, products and alliances and increasingly gain market share.
The Underlying Index is compiled by the Index Provider and may be comprised of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including foreign and emerging markets companies. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s Index Universe, a company’s stock must be traded on one or more major global securities exchanges, have a minimum market capitalization of at least $500 million, and have a six month minimum average daily trading volume of $2 million, and the company must derive a minimum of 50% of its revenue from a single Theme. All equity securities meeting the above criteria are selected for inclusion in the Index Universe.
From the Index Universe, the Underlying Index methodology selects ten stocks in each Theme according to proprietary quantitative and qualitative factors. The eligible stocks that are selected for inclusion in the Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.
The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually on the third Friday of September and rebalanced quarterly. The Index Provider will review the Themes every three years for inclusion in the Index Methodology based on a proprietary, rules-based research process. The particular Themes, as well as the number of Themes, included in the Index Methodology are subject to change in the Index Provider’s discretion based on such review.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
|Period
|DTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|86.27%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|55.79%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|40.63%
|5 Yr
|7.3%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|36.87%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|82.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|DTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|12.89%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|49.55%
|2020
|13.0%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|48.58%
|2019
|7.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|41.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|Period
|DTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-24.6%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|85.41%
|1 Yr
|-20.8%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|85.90%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|30.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DTEC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|12.89%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|49.55%
|2020
|13.0%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|48.58%
|2019
|7.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|41.87%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|DTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTEC % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|75.21%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|10
|397
|20.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.8 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|83.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.57%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|99.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTEC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.81%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|25.85%
|Cash
|0.19%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|70.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|51.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|56.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|49.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|50.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTEC % Rank
|Technology
|59.76%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|76.27%
|Industrials
|16.05%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|4.24%
|Healthcare
|10.88%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|7.63%
|Financial Services
|6.55%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|27.97%
|Utilities
|2.03%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|2.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.89%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|72.46%
|Communication Services
|1.77%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|81.36%
|Real Estate
|1.08%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|18.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|53.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|53.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|52.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DTEC % Rank
|US
|65.16%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|91.53%
|Non US
|34.65%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|6.78%
|DTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|85.71%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|18.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DTEC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|58.30%
|DTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTEC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.02%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|21.61%
|DTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|DTEC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|13.04%
|DTEC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
