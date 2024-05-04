The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the fields of data centers, cellular towers, and/or digital infrastructure hardware. Specifically, the Underlying Index will include securities issued by “Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Companies” as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider"). Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Companies are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues, operating income, or assets from the following business activities:

i. Data Center Companies: Companies that own, operate, and/or develop data centers (including data center REITs (as defined below)), which are publicly-listed companies that own and manage facilities that customers use to safely and efficiently store computer servers and data. Data Center Companies offer a range of products and services to help secure, maintain, and facilitate the use of servers and data within data centers, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, temperature regulation, and physical security.

ii. Cellular Tower Companies: Companies that own, operate and/or develop cellular towers (including cellular tower REITs), which are publicly-listed companies that lease antennae and equipment space on cellular towers to wireless carriers. Wireless carriers utilize the cellular tower space provided by Cellular Tower Companies to operate antennae and equipment that transmit and receive the signal reception of cellular phones, televisions, radios, and other wireless communication devices.

iii. Digital Infrastructure Hardware Companies: Companies that manufacture, design, and/or assemble the servers and/or other hardware often used in data centers and cellular towers, including data center servers, processors and data center switches.

Data Center Companies and Cellular Tower Companies can be (but are not required to be) structured as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are publicly listed companies that own or finance income-producing real estate assets. In order to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, a company needs to satisfy several regulatory requirements including but not limited to:

i. Investing at least 75% of its assets in real estate.

ii. Deriving at least 75% of its gross income from rents from real property, interest on mortgages financing real property, or from sales of real estate.

iii. Distributing at least 90% of its taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies that operate data centers and/or companies with direct exposure to digital infrastructure based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g. regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The highest ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues, operating income, or assets from Data Center REITs and/or Digital Infrastructure.

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes exchange-listed companies that meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2024, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2024, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a Data Center Company or Cellular Tower Company (defined by the Index Provider as companies that own, operate, and/or develop data centers (including data center REITs) and cellular towers (including Cellular Tower REITs)), respectively, is capped at 12% and the maximum weight of a Digital Infrastructure Hardware Company (defined by the Index Provider as companies that manufacture the servers and/or other hardware often used in data centers and cellular towers, including semiconductors, integrated circuits, and processors) is capped at 2%, the aggregate weight of companies with a weight greater than or equal to 4.5% is capped at 45%, all remaining companies are capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies but may increase the number of constituents included within the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include real estate and information technology companies. As of January 31, 2024, the Underlying Index had 24 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.