Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$23.54
$28.3 M
2.43%
$0.58
0.55%
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$28.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|DSTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-28.5%
|12.2%
|94.91%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-31.2%
|121.5%
|95.57%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-52.6%
|123.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|58.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|10.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.3 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|91.74%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|1
|10801
|57.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.2 M
|0
|34.5 B
|93.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.69%
|1.6%
|100.0%
|58.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.75%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|18.47%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|77.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|57.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|69.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|53.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|56.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSTX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|93.14%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|20.05%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|86.81%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|30.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.35%
|87.62%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|98.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|8.61%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|1.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|12.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|9.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|44.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSTX % Rank
|Non US
|89.91%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|13.61%
|US
|9.84%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|77.41%
|DSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|3.96%
|77.98%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|37.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DSTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|DSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.43%
|0.00%
|13.65%
|17.25%
|DSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|4.91%
|DSTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.13
|2.92
