General Strategy Description. The Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in a portfolio of FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) that reference both the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (“S&P 500 ETF”) and the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, Series 1 (the “QQQ ETF,” and together with the S&P 500 ETF, the “Underlying ETFs”). Each Underlying ETF is an exchange-traded fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). The S&P 500 ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500 Index, a large-cap, market-weighted, U.S. equities index that tracks the performance of 500 leading companies in leading industries. The QQQ ETF seeks to track the investment results of the NASDAQ-100 Index, a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 100 largest (by market capitalization) domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. To the extent the Underlying ETFs concentrate (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent. Through its use of FLEX Options on the Underlying ETFs, the Fund has significant exposure to information technology companies.

Additional information about the Underlying ETFs is set forth in the section entitled “Additional Information Regarding the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies.” Due to the unique mechanics of the Fund’s strategy, the return an investor can expect to receive from an investment in the Fund has characteristics that are distinct from many other investment vehicles. It is important that an investor understand these characteristics before making an investment in the Fund.

In general, an option contract is an agreement between a buyer and seller that gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy or sell a particular asset at a specified future date at an agreed upon price. FLEX Options are exchange-traded options contracts with uniquely customizable terms. Although guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (the “OCC”), FLEX Options are still subject to counterparty risk with the OCC and may be less liquid than more traditional exchange-traded options. Each of the FLEX Options purchased and sold throughout the Outcome Period will have the same terms (i.e., strike price and expiration) as the corresponding FLEX Options purchased and sold at the outset of the Outcome Period. A detailed explanation regarding the terms of the FLEX Options and the mechanics of the Fund’s strategy can be found below and in the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies.”

The pre-determined outcomes sought by the Fund, which includes the upside return caps discussed below (the “Outcomes”), are based upon the performance of each Underlying ETF’s share price over successive approximately one-year periods (each, an “Outcome Period”). The start and end dates of an Outcome Period correspond to the date on which the Fund entered into the FLEX Options comprising its portfolio and the date on which those FLEX Options expire. Upon the conclusion of the Outcome Period, the Fund will receive the cash value of all the FLEX Options it held for the prior Outcome Period. It will then invest in a new series of FLEX Options with an expiration date in approximately one year, and a new Outcome Period will begin. The current Outcome Period is from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Each subsequent Outcome Period is expected to begin on the first day of October and conclude on the last day of September. The Outcomes may only be realized by investors who continuously hold Shares from the commencement of the Outcome Period until its conclusion. Investors who purchase Shares after the Outcome Period has begun, or sell Shares prior to the Outcome Period’s conclusion, may experience investment returns very different from those that the Fund seeks to provide.

The Outcomes. The Fund seeks to provide returns based upon the price performance of the S&P 500 ETF, up to a cap on upside returns, over the duration of the Outcome Period (the “S&P 500 ETF Returns”). The Fund also seeks to supplement the S&P 500 ETF Returns with any gains experienced by the QQQ ETF, up to a cap on upside returns, over the duration of the Outcome Period (the “QQQ ETF Returns”). The Fund seeks to experience performance over the duration of the Outcome Period equal to the sum of the S&P 500 ETF Returns and the QQQ ETF Returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will successfully provide the Outcomes.

S&P 500 ETF Returns. If the S&P 500 ETF’s share price increases in value over the duration of the Outcome Period, the Fund seeks to experience an increase in value that approximately matches the increase experienced by the S&P 500 ETF, subject to an upside return cap discussed in greater detail below. If the S&P 500 ETF’s share price decreases in value over the duration of the Outcome Period, the Fund seeks to experience a decrease in value that approximately matches the decrease experienced by the S&P 500 ETF. The Fund will participate in all S&P 500 ETF losses on a one-to-one basis.

QQQ ETF Returns. If the QQQ ETF’s share price increases in value over the duration of the Outcome Period, the Fund seeks to experience an increase in value that approximately matches the increase experienced by the QQQ ETF, subject to an upside return cap discussed in greater detail below. The Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) will not participate in any decreases in value experienced by the QQQ ETF when measured from the beginning to the end of the Outcome Period.

If the QQQ ETF’s share price decreases in value over the course of an entire Outcome Period, the Fund’s overall performance will be approximately the S&P 500 ETF Return for the Outcome Period. For an investor that purchases Fund Shares during an Outcome Period after the QQQ ETF has increased in value, in the event that the QQQ ETF’s share price was to subsequently decrease in value after an increase in its respective value, that decrease would also be reflected in the Fund’s NAV.

The hypothetical graphical illustration provided below is designed to illustrate the Outcomes based upon the hypothetical performances of the Underlying ETFs for a shareholder that holds Fund Shares for the entirety of the Outcome Period. Additional hypothetical graphical representations of the Outcomes are provided in “Additional Information Regarding the Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies.” There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes for an Outcome Period. The returns that the Fund seeks to provide do not include the costs associated with purchasing Fund Shares and certain expenses incurred by the Fund.

The following table contains hypothetical examples designed to illustrate the Outcomes the Fund seeks to provide over an Outcome Period, based upon the performance of the S&P 500 ETF from -100% to 100% and using corresponding examples of performance of the other Underlying ETF. The table is provided for illustrative purposes and does not provide every possible performance scenario for Shares over the course of an Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes for an Outcome Period. The performance examples of the QQQ ETF that correspond to each hypothetical S&P 500 ETF performance example are also hypothetical and are provided solely as illustrations of the Fund’s performance when the two Underlying ETFs perform at various levels over an Outcome Period and does not purport to be representative of how each Underlying ETF will in fact perform in relation to each other. The table is not intended to predict or project the performance of the Underlying ETFs, FLEX Options or the Fund. Fund shareholders should not take this information as an assurance of the expected performance of any of the Underlying ETFs or return on the Fund’s Shares. The actual overall performance of the Fund will vary with fluctuations in the value of the FLEX Options during the Outcome Period, among other factors. Please refer to the Fund’s website, www.innovatoretfs.com/dsoc, which provides updated information relating to this table on a daily basis throughout the Outcome Period.

SPY Price Performance (100)% (50)% (20)% (10)% (5)% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 50% 100% QQQ Price Performance (100)% (60)% (35)% (15)% (15)% 5% 15% 15% 30% 35% 60% 100% Innovator Double Stacker ETF™ – October Performance1 (100)% (50)% (20)% (10)% (5)% 5% 18.45% 23.45% 26.90%* 26.90%* 26.90%* 26.90%* SPY Leg Performance2 (100)% (50)% (20)% (10)% (5)% 0% 5% 10% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45% QQQ Leg Performance2 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 5% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45% 13.45%

* The Cumulative Fund Cap is set on the first day of the Outcome Period and is 26.90% prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to shareholders. When the Fund’s annual Fund management fee of 0.79% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Cumulative Fund Cap is 26.11%. The Fund’s annual management fee of 0.79% of the Fund’s average daily net assets, any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund will have the effect of reducing the Cap amount for Fund shareholders.

1 The performance of the Fund over the Outcome Period is the result of the Fund providing returns that match the S&P 500 ETF and any gains experienced by the QQQ ETF. However, the Fund will not participate in any losses experienced by the QQQ ETF over the duration of an Outcome Period. For example, if hypothetically the S&P 500 ETF’s share price decreases by 5% and the QQQ ETF’s share price decreases by 15% over the duration of an Outcome Period, the Fund will participate in the losses of the S&P 500 ETF, but not the losses of the QQQ ETF, which would result in a net Fund loss of 5% over the duration of the Outcome Period.

2 The “Leg Performance” represents the change in the performance of the Fund for an Outcome Period that is a result of the Underlying ETF’s performance for such Outcome Period.

The Outcome Period. The Outcomes sought by the Fund are based upon the Fund’s NAV on the first day of the Outcome Period. The Outcome Period begins on the day the FLEX Options are entered into and ends on the day they expire. Each FLEX Option’s value is ultimately derived from the performance of the applicable Underlying ETF over the duration of the Outcome Period. Because the terms of the FLEX Options don’t change, the Outcomes relate to the Fund’s NAV on the first day of the Outcome Period. A shareholder that purchases Shares after the commencement of the Outcome Period will likely have purchased Shares at a different NAV than the NAV on the first day of the Outcome Period (the NAV upon which the Outcomes are based) and may experience investment outcomes very different from those sought by the Fund. A shareholder that sells Shares prior to the end of the Outcome Period may also experience investment outcomes very different from those sought by the Fund. To achieve the Outcomes sought by the Fund for the Outcome Period, an investor must be holding Shares on the day that the Fund enters into the FLEX Options and on the day those FLEX Options expire. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Outcomes.

The Fund’s assets will be principally composed of FLEX Options, the value of which is derived from the performance of the underlying reference asset, the applicable Underlying ETF’s share price. However, because a component of an option’s value is the number of days remaining until its expiration, during the Outcome Period, the Fund’s NAV will not directly correlate on a day-to-day basis with the returns experienced by the Underlying ETF. While the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (“Milliman” or the “Sub-Adviser”), generally anticipates that the Fund’s NAV will move in the same direction as the Underlying ETF’s share price. For example, during an Outcome Period, the Fund’s NAV is expected to increase if each Underlying ETF’s share price increases or one of the Underlying ETF’s share price increase offsets any decrease in the other Underlying ETF. Similarly, during an Outcome Period, the Fund’s NAV is expected to decrease if each Underlying ETF’s share price decreases or one of the Underlying ETF’s share price decrease offsets any increase in the other Underlying ETF. However, the Fund’s NAV will not directly correlate on a day-to-day basis with the returns experienced by the Underlying ETFs because a component of an Underlying ETF’s value is the number of days remaining until the expiration of the FLEX Options during the Outcome Period. The Fund’s strategy is designed to produce the Outcomes upon the expiration of the FLEX Options on the last day of the Outcome Period and it should not be expected that the Outcomes will be provided at any point prior to that time.

While the Fund will not participate in any QQQ ETF losses when measured from the beginning to the end of an Outcome Period as whole, a decrease in the value of the QQQ ETF’s share price may cause a decrease in the Fund’s NAV while an Outcome Period is on-going. In the event an Outcome Period has begun, and the QQQ ETF’s share price has increased in value, such an increase will be reflected in the value of the Fund’s purchased call option on the QQQ ETF. Accordingly, in the event that the QQQ ETF’s share price was to subsequently decrease in value, that decrease would also be reflected in the value of that option, and therefore the Fund’s NAV. An investor that purchases Fund Shares after the QQQ ETF has increased in value may be negatively affected by future decreases.

Upside Return Caps. The extent to which the Fund will participate in gains experienced by the S&P 500 ETF and QQQ ETF is subject to an upside return cap (the “S&P 500 ETF Cap” and “QQQ ETF Cap,” respectively, and together, the “Underlying ETF Caps”) that each represents the maximum percentage return the Fund can achieve from its FLEX Options that reference the S&P 500 ETF and QQQ ETF, respectively, for the duration of the Outcome Period. Therefore, even though the Fund’s returns are based upon the performance of each Underlying ETF’s share price, if an Underlying ETF experiences returns for the Outcome Period in excess of its Underlying ETF Cap, the Fund will not experience those excess gains. The sum of the S&P 500 ETF Cap and QQQ ETF Cap represents the maximum percentage return the Fund itself can experience for the Outcome Period (the “Cumulative Fund Cap”). The Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap should be considered before investing in the Fund. If an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Outcome Period, and the Fund has already increased in value to a level near to the Cumulative Fund Cap, an investor purchasing Shares at that price has limited to no gains available for the remainder of the Outcome Period but remains vulnerable to significant downside risks. The Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next.

The Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap will be determined on the first day of the Outcome Period based upon prevailing market conditions. For the current Outcome Period, the Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap are set forth below, prior to taking into account any fees or expenses charged to shareholders.

• The S&P 500 ETF Cap is 13.45%.

• The QQQ ETF Cap is 13.45%.

• The Cumulative Fund Cap is 26.90%.

When the Fund’s annual Fund management fee of 0.79% of the Fund’s average daily net assets is taken into account, the Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap are revised downwards accordingly as set forth below and will be further reduced by any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund.

• The S&P 500 ETF Cap is 13.05%.

• The QQQ ETF Cap is 13.05%.

• The Cumulative Fund Cap is 26.11%.

For the purpose of this prospectus, “extraordinary expenses” are non-recurring expenses that may incurred by the Fund outside of the ordinary course of its business, including, without limitation, costs incurred in connection with any claim, litigation, arbitration, mediation, government investigation or similar proceedings, indemnification expenses and expenses in connection with holding and/or soliciting proxies for a meeting of Fund shareholders.

The occurrence of the Underlying ETF Caps (and therefore, the Cumulative Fund Cap, which is the sum of the Underlying ETF Caps) is a result of the design of the Fund’s principal investment strategy and the properties of the FLEX Options that comprise its portfolio. In order to provide participation in the return of the S&P 500 ETF, the Fund, at the outset of the Outcome Period, purchases a call option on the S&P 500 ETF with a strike price putting the option already deeply “in-the-money.” As a purchaser of a call option, the Fund is obligated to pay a premium to the seller. However, because the Fund’s principal investment strategy is designed so that all premiums that the Fund must pay in connection with its FLEX Options positions must be offset by premiums it receives in connection with its FLEX Options positions, the Fund will sell a call option entitling the Fund to receive a premium equal to the premium it must pay in connection with its purchased call option. The strike price of this FLEX Option relative to the S&P 500 ETF’s share price determines the S&P 500 ETF Cap.

At the outset of the Outcome Period, the Fund also purchases a call option on the QQQ ETF with a strike price approximately equal to the QQQ ETF’s share price at the outset of the Outcome Period. If the QQQ ETF’s share price increases in value over the duration of the Outcome Period, the Fund will exercise the option and realize a gain approximately equal to the difference in the value of the QQQ ETF’s share price at the outset of the Outcome Period and the value of its share price at the conclusion of the Outcome Period. If the QQQ ETF’s share price decreases in value, the Fund will not exercise the option and it will expire worthless. This is the mechanism by which the Fund participates in any gains experienced by the QQQ ETF, but will not participate in losses experienced by the QQQ ETF, when measured from the beginning to the end of the Outcome Period. However, as a purchaser of a call option, the Fund is obligated to pay a premium to the seller. Because the Fund’s principal investment strategy is designed so that all premiums that the Fund must pay in connection with its FLEX Options positions must be offset by premiums it receives in connection with its FLEX Options positions, the Fund will sell a call option entitling the Fund to receive a premium equal to the premium it must pay in connection with its purchased call option. The strike price of this FLEX Option relative to the QQQ ETF’s share price determines the QQQ ETF Cap.

Fund Rebalance. The Fund is a continuous investment vehicle. It does not terminate and distribute its assets at the conclusion of each Outcome Period. On the termination date of an Outcome Period, the Sub-Adviser will invest in a new set of FLEX Options and another Outcome Period will commence.

Approximately one week prior to the end of each Outcome Period, the Fund will file a prospectus supplement, which will alert existing shareholders that an Outcome Period is approaching its conclusion and disclose the anticipated ranges for the Fund’s Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap for the next Outcome Period. Following the close of business on the last day of the Outcome Period, the Fund will file a prospectus supplement that discloses the Fund’s final Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap (both gross and net of the unitary management fee) for the next Outcome Period. This information will be available on the Fund’s website, www.innovatoretfs.com/dsoc, which also provides information relating to the Outcomes, including the Fund’s position relative to the Underlying ETF Caps and Cumulative Fund Cap, of an investment in the Fund on a daily basis.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).